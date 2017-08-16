'Angry Birds' Creator Eyes September IPO

Rovio Entertainment Oy could be making an initial public offering as early as September, according to reports released earlier this week. This IPO would value the creator of the Angry Birds franchise at around 2 billion USD, with the intent to raise around 400 million USD from a local market listing. All of the above information comes from Bloomberg, who quotes ''people familiar with the matter''.

Image Source: Rovio.com

While this IPO isn't necessarily a 'done deal' just yet, I'll take a look into some key figures and other relevant information about Rovio, with the aim to better evaluate the company's position within the entertainment software market.

Angry Birds, Rovio's flagship game, was launched in 2009, and the following year Rovio reported sales of about 9 million USD. Fast forward to 2011, and Rovio's revenue increased nearly 1000% from the year before. This upward trend continued into 2013 when the Angry Birds maker recorded 216 million in sales and had 800 employees, mach more than the 24 it had three years prior. In 2014 and 2015, things took a turn for the worse at Rovio, when nearly half of their employees were laid off. In 2016, things began to swing the other way, largely due to the Angry Birds Movie's 350 million dollar success at the box-office.

Currently, the first two quarters of 2017 look promising. Despite this good news, the potentially high valuation means that growth will still be crucial to ensure that a 2 billion USD valuation is correct. Year-to-date group-adjusted EBITDA was 41.8 million EUR, meaning that if growth stagnates 2 billion USD is a gross overvaluation. However, year-over-year revenue has doubled in the first two quarters, and I believe that continued growth is likely, making the evaluation more accurate than it may seem initially.

Image Source: Rovio.com

As many companies are so-called 'one hit wonders', it is easy to assume that Rovio and Angry Birds will fall into the same category, as few are familiar with any of Rovio's other gaming endeavours. Many mobile game developers fail to reproduce the initial success of their hit games, as can be seen with a few well-known examples. The creator of Candy Crush, King Digital Entertainment Plc, was acquired two years ago for a 20 percent discount from its IPO valuation, largely due to its steadily declining revenue from a game that had passed its peak.

Is this the path Rovio will take? I don't think so, for a few reasons:

Rovio isn't just relying on a single, stale version of its hit game.

Instead of just resting on its laurels, Rovio has tapped into the success and name recognition of Angry Birds by creating 15 additional versions of its popular game series, all with different variations on the original theme. One could argue that Rovio is cannibalising its market by creating these different versions, but I believe that by creating fresh and renewed content Rovio is able to maintain more of its users by keeping them interested in their gaming franchise, rather than losing players whenever they tire of the game and look outside of the Angry Birds universe for fresher content.

Rovio isn't just Angry Birds.

While Angry Birds is Rovio's blockbuster franchise, Rovio has developed three additional games that are completely independent of its most popular game. I personally downloaded two of the three games onto my phone and tested their playability and functionality, and found both to be highly satisfactory. This shows that Rovio is able to potentially develop many different kinds of games successfully, enabling them to target a broader market.

Rovio has shown it can adapt.

Recently released versions of Angry Birds have proven that Rovio can adapt its business model, as it has added the ability to purchase items for in-game use. This model is very different from the original ad-based revenue model, wherein a user could opt out of ads by paying a one time fee and no longer be a potential customer for Rovio.

Rovio has brand value.

Angry Birds has immense brand value, as it is the most downloaded mobile game in history. In the second quarter of 2017, Rovio made 24.9 million EUR from brand licensing alone. Brand recognition was the driving factor in propelling the Angry Birds Movie to success last year, and there is another revenue driving Angry Birds movie scheduled for release in 2019.

Rovio has an established market in a growing industry.

Mobile gaming is a booming industry, with projected growth of 8.5% through 2020 in North America and Western Europe. The barrier to entry continues to grow for the lucrative mobile gaming market, and success will likely be found in increasingly larger companies.

I'm not the only investor showing interest in Rovio. In June, news broke that a large Chinese firm was interested in buying the Angry Birds maker. According to ''people briefed on the situation'', China's Tencent is one of the several companies to pitch a potential deal to Rovio. A person ''close to the situation'' reportedly stated that the acquisition could cost Tencent nearly 3 billion USD if a deal were to be made.

With an IPO (potentially) on the way and fresh from a best-ever year for its gaming division, things are looking bright for Rovio. I strongly suspect that growth will reach the levels needed for a 2 billion dollar valuation to be a good deal for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.