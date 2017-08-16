Community Bank Merger: Home BancShares Merging Into Washington Federal

This is an event-driven opportunity. A deep dive into the numbers and history of neither Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) nor Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) will be made for sake of brevity. I will rather focus on opportunity resulting from the planned merger.

The merger consideration

On April 11, 2017 ANCB and WAFD announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement. Each share of ANCB will in the case of a successful merger convert into WAFD shares. The exact number of WAFD shares per ANCB share (exchange ratio) "will be determined based upon the average of the volume-weighted price of Washington Federal common stock for the twenty (20) trading days ending on the fifth trading day immediately preceding the effective date of the merger" and is subject to a collar. The exchange ratio equals the quotient of $25.75 divided by the VWAP (= volume-weighted average price, calculated as above) of WAFD rounded to the nearest one ten thousandth. The collar for the average closing price is $28.36-$36.84. If the VWAP is larger than $36.84, it is still $36.84 for the purpose of calculating the exchange ratio and if the VWAP is lower than $28.36, $25.75 divided by $28.36 would be the exchange ratio.To illustrate the point, I have calculated the following table based on my understanding of the filings. In contrast to the calculated value of 0.9080 the merger agreement fixes the exchange ratio at 0.9079 for the lower threshold of the VWAP.

No election of the consideration is offered to ANCB shareholders. Every shareholder will get the same consideration. Although cash will be paid in lieu of any fractional WAFD share in an amount equal to the fraction multiplied by the VWAP. For example if the VWAP was $32.00 and you own only two shares of ANCB, you would get one WAFD shares and $32.00*(0.8047*2-1)=$19.50 in cash.

At the day of the merger, the value of the consideration would differ from $25.75 even if the VWAP was in the range of the collar as long as the price of WAFD differs from the VWAP. That is probable.

As an example if the VWAP was $32.00 and the exchange ratio therefore 0.8047, the value of the merger consideration could be calculated based on the then current price of WAFD (made up by me).

Nevertheless, The expected value of the consideration comes to $25.75 with WAFD currently trading near the middle of the collar at $32.65. Although it is improbable this will be the exact consideration, because WAFD will probably not trade at the exact same value as the VWAP.

Deal risk

In order to complete the merger they need

the approval of or waiver by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System,

the approval of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and

the approval of the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (WDFI)

They filed with the OCC and WDFI about May 4, 2017 and requested a waiver from the Federal Reserve Board on May 22, 2017.

Additionally, the approval of ANCB's shareholders is required. A date for the special meeting was not set as of now. All directors of ANCB have entered into voting agreements (see exhibit A of the merger agreement) to approve the merger. As of August 29, 2016 the executive officers and directors as a group owned 6.5% of the company. About 50% of the shares are held by institutional and mutual fund owners, with noted value investor Stilwell Value LLC being the largest investor with a 9.44% stake. The transaction multiple looks low, but ANCB has a low profitability standalone and a low market cap. Therefore the comparable transactions were also done at low multiples.

More on the background of the merger with some interesting details can be found here. For example company D was surprised by the amount needed to fund ANCB's phantom stock plan. In case of the merger going through this plan fully vests and 1.1M have to be paid out.

ANCB's closing prices from April 10 to April 12 were $25.00, $25.09 and $24.80. With April 11 being the day of the merger announcement, you can easily see, that there is no premium being paid above the trading price. ANCB has even a 52w high of $27.50. Therefore some shareholders may be reluctant to accept the merger. On the other hand the downside risk, in case the merger breaks, looks minimal. Just one analyst is following ANCB and the company missed the EPS estimate of $0.26 by delivering just $0.17.

The approval of WAFD's shareholders is not required. WAFD has a market capitalization of about $2.92B compared to ANCB's $63M. The consideration will be WAFD stock with a value of about $63.9M. Therefore ANCB has to increase capital by less than 3%. The asymmetric size of the two banks makes the deal also easier for WAFD.

If the VWAP of WAFD for calculating the exchange ratio was less than $28.36 and the VWAP compared to $32.60 underperformed the VWAP of the SNL US Bank and Thrift Index compared to its closing price from April 10, 2017 by more than 13%, ANCB could terminate the merger. However, WAFD would then have the option of increasing the exchange ratio.

The two banks moved their expected close date from "in the third calendar quarter of 2017" (April, 11) to "in the fourth calendar quarter of 2017" (July, 24), but they gave no explanation.

I view the downside risk as very low and think the merger will likely go through.

Upside of the deal at current prices

Due to the collar, the expected merger consideration is $25.75.

To calculate an annualized return, we need the expected date of the completion of the merger. The expected close moved from Q3 to Q4, without giving any explanation. Therefore I believe it is only a small adjustment and expect the merger to close in October. To show the sensitivity, I have calculated the annualized return with several closing dates.

The current deal spread is $0.65. WAFD did not trade outside of the collar ($28.36-$36.84) since deal announcement. Therefore the spread was just a function of ANCB, which developed as follows.

To hedge against a falling share price of WAFD is not necessary before the exchange ratio is set, as long as WAFD is trading inside the collar. I will probably sell the WAFD shares, I am expecting to receive.

Conclusion

At the current price of $25.10 ANCB offers an attractive annualized return in case the deal closes in time. The risk of not closing is low in my opinion. The consequences of not closing would not be dear, anyway. Due to the non-existing premium offered to the trading price of ANCB before deal announcement, the price of ANCB should not fall in case the deal breaks. As a quick sanity check SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) closed at $53.58 on April 11 (deal announcement) and trades at 53.21 now. If you add back the $0.20 dividend it is down about 0.3%.

Reason for the opportunity maybe the a little bit more complex calculation of the merger consideration with an as of today unknown number of WAFD shares being issued to ANCB shareholders and the average volume of ANCB, which was 7,851 or just about $200K for the last 3 months.

I view the situation as heads I win an expected 2.6% with greater than 10% IRR and tails I do get my money back.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANCB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may also short WAFD.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.