AMD's New Architecture Is Stillborn

After many delays, leaks, and a heck of a lot of fanfare, AMD's (AMD) new GPU architecture, Vega is here. Unfortunately for AMD investors, the architecture is a flop. The chip doesn't offer compelling game performance, mining chops or value. The chip shows just how far behind AMD's GPU division is to Nvidia, whose 18-month-old GPU architecture runs circle around AMD's chips. This should be the utmost concern to AMD bulls.

From a mining perspective

I was quite excited at the prospects for Vega, as I run a fleet of AMD and Nvidia (NVDA) graphics chips that generate about 500Mh/s in performance (roughly 20 GPUs). Early reports noted that Vega delivered up to 100Mh/s of Ethereum mining performance. Unfortunately, this is not even close to reality.

AMD RX Vega 56 : $400-$500* 32.5MH/s AMD RX Vega 64 : $500-$700* 33MH/s AMD RX 570 : $180 28MH/s with software mod Nvidia GTX 1060 : $250 23MH/s AMD R9 290 : $400 at launch in 2013, ~$130 used today 31MH/s

As the chart above shows, AMD's most recent GPUs do not make sense from a value perspective for Etherum mining. This is before we even discuss power consumption. With a little tweaking, AMD's RX 4XX and 5XX series GPUs can consume around 90w, and Nvidia's 1060 can use 75w. Vega 56 uses a whopping ~240w to pull those numbers, with Vega 64 being even higher.

From a gaming perspective

AMD has always been known to offer a stronger value proposition than Nvidia. Although their chips consume more power and carry weaker driver support, the raw performance per dollar always bests Nvidia's... until now.

What these new chips offer is marginally competitive pricing with immense power consumption. Let's break it down. As a whole, the Vega 56 is tying the 15-month-old $20 lower MSRP Gtx 1070. This is not only in DirectX 11 (the main API PC game developers use), where Nvidia yields better drivers but also in DirectX 12, where AMD tends to take the cake. It is also noteworthy to compare the power consumption between the two. AMD's solution uses 60 watts more power than the GTX 1070.

Even worse, when the Vega 56 GPU is overclocked, it consumes a whopping 200 more watts of power than a stock GTX 1070, and roughly 150w more than an overclocked one.

AMD's Vega 64 chip targeting the GTX 1080, is not a competitive product offering at all. GTX 1080 sells for the same ~$500 and runs circles around Vega 64 in performance and power efficiency.

Can I have a word with AMD's marketing department?

There are reports that AMD's current market positioning is not where they intend to settle out. AMD called their $400, $500 and $600 price points for the RX 56, 64, and 64 liquid cooled to be "early adopter pricing".

Gibbo, a well-known staff member of UK e-tailer Overclockers UK had this to say:

Now the good and bad news, the good news is AMD are rebating early launch sales to allow us to hit £449.99 on the stand alone [RX Vega 64] black card which has no games. This is a launch only price which AMD at present are saying will be withdrawn in the near future, when if it happens is unknown but, remember, do not be shocked if the price jumps nearly £100 in a few days. This time round there is no early adopter tax, quite the opposite on the stand alone black card, so do be quick.

Simply put, this would pit Vega 56 against the GTX 1080 and Vega 64 against the 1080ti. Nvidia's older product offerings would blow AMD out of the water in every metric... Keep in mind Nvidia's next generation Volta chips will likely launch in Q1 of 2018, only adding further margin between AMD and Nvidia in terms of performance and power efficiency.

I am also concerned by AMD's naming conventions. Here have been AMD's recent noteworthy GPU names:

HD 7000 series- 2012

R9 200 series- 2013

R9 300 series- 2014

R9 Fury series - 2015

RX 400 series - 2016

RX 500 series - 2017

RX Vega series - 2017

Compare this to Nvidia's simple product stack. They've been using the same convention for almost a decade. Let's break down their GTX 1080

(10)-Product series (in this case Pascal) (80)- Market positioning, the higher the more powerful.

Ryzen is the brightest light

Were I an AMD investor today, I'd keep my expectations very low for the GPU division. Nvidia currently owns the AI and autonomous drive, not to mention they dominate the gaming markets. Their architecture is clearly far more advanced. I don't think this alone makes AMD indefensible as an investment. AMD's recently launched Threadripper CPU architecture is very competitive. However, it is baffling to me that AMD's stock has risen since the disappointing Vega launch, and I believe there will be better entry points going forward.

