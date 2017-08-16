Enzymotec's (ENZY) CEO Erez Israeli on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Enzymotec Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENZY)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 15, 2017 08:30 ET

Executives

Tram Bui - IR, VP, The Ruth Group

Erez Israeli - President & CEO

Oren Bryan - VP & CFO

Analysts

Erez Israeli

Thank you, Tram and welcome everyone to Enzymotec's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. We had a very good quarter during which we walked to reinforce the Company's foundation with a new core strategy redefining Enzymotec's position as a specialty nutrition company for human health.

We are very pleased to report the highest consolidated quarterly revenue in the last three years which was led by the sales of infant. I'm also energized by what we have been able to accomplish operationally in just a few months although we still have ways to go.

We are pleased to present a gross strategy and intent to focus on efforts on fall key initiatives to drive our long-term growth. The first is to increase the market share of our current product offering. We believe we have the ability to more effectively market and reinforce the value proposition of our key products such as infant with our partner AAK under advanced lipids.

Second, we want to focus on increasing the geographic reach with our products offering while we have a strong presence in some countries with particular products such as infant in China and VAYA in United States, we believe that our many geographic expansion opportunities are available to cross-sell the products and drive long-term goals.

Third, we plan to upgrade our research and development capabilities in order to develop new and innovative products with complementary technologies. Enzymotec is a strong foundation with wealth of knowledge and ability to continue to innovate and introduce new products across the Company. We believe that with the right investments, we will be able to realize the full potential of our capabilities by utilizing our strong know-how and a dedicated team to create highly differentiated products.

And finally, we will step up our business development activities. This entails [ph] both speaking to acquire complementary R&D technologies to develop new clinically validated products, as well as acquiring new products and businesses to boost our portfolio offering and geographic reach, that will help drive better economies of scale across all of our businesses.

We are pleased with the overall strength in our consolidated revenue reported in the quarter lead by infant. Revenues from infant grew over 100% year-over-year to a record $17.3 million based on proportionate consolidation method driven by the strengths of our brand in China. Without the inventory write-off we generated non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 and strong $2.9 million in cash flow which speaks to the strengths of our core businesses.

We continue to face challenges with VAYA, yet I believe that we are taking the necessary steps to transform VAYA into a successful organization. We also believe there will be growth opportunity in the krill oil business next year as the market consolidates.

First, let me drive into our infant nutrition segment which posted another strong quarter. As I mentioned, infant revenues grew over 100% year-over-year and over 30% sequentially to a record $13.3 million based on proportion and consolidation efforts. This tremendous achievements continues to demonstrate the value of our technology as a clear differentiator in a crowded space. As with the previous quarter, we believe that the increase sales in infant are due to a combination of a true demand as well as customer inventory increases as manufacturers prepare new formulations to meet new regulatory requirements in China.

We remain optimistic that this regulatory shift will have a positive long-term outcome for infant as we hope to further increase our market share and later as a reputation as a true differentiator of our customers products. Infant nutrition is the cornerstone of Enzymotec's business and we are walking diligently to further capitalize on this success with new premium products offerings and by extending global reach.

As for the krill oil business, it remains a major challenge for the Company. The market overall, as well as our ability to command sales has continued to decline. The spaces then consolidate as we speak and we are actively evaluating all of our options for this business. However, we believe that the market consolidations and our important product offerings will give us the opportunity to gain market share in 2018.

As we look to VAYA, we experience a decline in sales out [ph] which was primarily due to a change in our online vendor for VAYA Direct. Remember that sales out is sales growth and users based on IMS data and our own online sales channels. During the transition between our online vendors VAYA lost approximately $500,000 in revenue and also include additional $200,000 in higher cost of operations for the online channel.

The online channel remains an integral part of VAYA as it offers us higher margin and greater access to information about the use of our products. We believe that the transition is mostly complete and the new online system is now up and running at the transition level of service and sales volumes.

Our sales force has continued to remain steady in the mid-40s, proportionally covering the entire U.S. market, primarily selling Vayarin for the tightly management [indiscernible]. In order to fully realize the potential of VAYA, we believe that it's imperative to leverage our sales force and improve the economies of scale to create more efficient revenue generating organization. Our goal is to transform VAYA into multi-product, multi-channel with product ranging from nutritional supplement to medical foods selling into multiple channels in order to leverage our infrastructure in order to get profitability.

Additionally, we are already beginning to explore opportunities to develop new avenues for marketing such as patient support groups and new digital marketing platforms including social media.

Let me also provide a brief update on the warning letter received by one of our VAYA services providers and the important alert from the FDA which impacts VAYA's three products; Vayarol, Vayacog and Vayarin. We are in active dialogue with the agency in order to clarify our products regulatory classification as medical foods while we continue to sell our products. We are keen to provide FDA with sufficient information that these products are clean. I believe in the value of our products and the clinically validated benefits will remain strong regardless of the regulatory classification.

And as we move forward with our renewed strategy for VAYA, Hal [ph] has led VAYA since 2014 has stepped down. We finished mental [indiscernible] of VAYA firmly solidifying our strong presence in United States. We wish Hal [ph] the best of luck in his future endeavors and thank him for his tremendous work in building VAYA.

I would like to welcome Michelle Cuccia as Vice President of Marketing, and post announcement she will also take the lead for VAYA. Michelle is a seasoned U.S. based pharmaceutical professional with over 20 years of experience in the industry. She has held global, regional and local hordes [ph] of increasing responsibility at companies such as Abbott, Pfizer, Novartis and Teva where she specialized in sales and marketing, business development and strategic planning. As we seek to boost our marketing presence globally, I believe that Michelle will be an instrumental figure in leading this push and with her board experience makes her the ideal candidate for this role.

As we look at the company as a whole and begin to implement our new strategies across the board, we took a deep dive into our inventory and closed at $3.3 million write-off was necessary. The write-off primarily stands from a recent termination, the salvaging self-inventory [ph] with no longer yield sufficient returns, particularly in the like of krill oil marketings. The balance of the write-offs related many to obsolescence, certain damaging events, quality concerns and regulatory issues. U.S. import constraints, as well as the impact of certain accreditations are standout leading to lower demand for some of our products.

Our inventory remains relatively high compared to our manufacture unit and is difficult to manage a sensitive to adverse processes or events. In addition, our ability to use the main subject to other external factors such as market trends, regulatory and import constraints. Despite weathering to the many internal transition external factors that have been a headwind to the company, we were still able to generate $2.9 million in cash flow from operation, as well as a non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 excluding the inventory write-off in the second quarter. I believe that there is immense potential to improve and grow our businesses and believe that our newly outlined growth strategy under the new leadership team will drive future growths.

We look forward to updating you in the next earning calls on our project and our progress and believe that our new strategy curtailed with the second execution, sound execution can bring Enzymotec back to a strong trajectory for goals.

Before I turn the call over to Oren for the financials, let me thank him for his years of dedicated service and his many contributions to bidding Enzymotec's co-foundations. Oren will remain on board to ensure a smooth transition as we welcome Dror Israel as the CFO. Dror has extensive experience as CFO from his time at EZchip where he played a key role in transforming the company from a small startup to a profitable public company. He will be responsible for the financial reporting and compliance, economics of the company and investor relations activities. We look forward to having Dror join us for the next earnings call conference.

Now Oren will discuss the financials.

Oren Bryan

Thank you Erez. Before I start, let me remind you of some important information with respect to how we present our financial results. The company accounts for the results of operation of Advanced Lipids, the company's 50% owned joint venture, utilizing the equity method of accounting as required by U.S. GAAP.

We recognize two sources of income from the JV arrangement. First, we recognize revenue for the enzymes sold by us to AAK upon the sale of the final infant product by Advanced Lipids to its customers. Accordingly, the revenues recognized from the arrangement are the amounts the company charges to its joint venture partner or the company's direct costs of production plus an agreed-upon margin defined in the joint venture agreement. For the three months period ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, sales of enzymes to the joint venture partner amounted to $6.7 million and $3.3 million, respectively. For the six months period ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, sales of enzymes to the joint venture partner amounted to $11.8 million and $7.5 million respectively.

Second, we also record our share of Advanced Lipids profits under the equity method of accounting. The Advanced Lipids profits that are shared between us and AAK are the profits that Advanced Lipids earns for its distribution activity.

To provide investors with a better understanding of our performance and for the purposes of segment reporting under U.S. GAAP which requires presentation on the same basis provided and utilized by management to analyze the relevant segment results of operations, we account for the arrangement with AAK and the results of operations of Advanced Lipids using the proportionate consolidation method. Under the proportionate consolidation methods, we recognize our proportionate share which is 50% of the revenues of Advanced Lipids and record our proportionate share of 50% of the overall joint venture's cost of production and other operating expenses in our income statement.

And now let me discuss our financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. For the second quarter of 2017, net revenues increased 10.9% to $13 million from $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2016. For the second quarter of 2017, based on the proportionate consolidation method that we use for segment reporting, net revenues increased 30.9% to $19.6 million, from $15 million in the second quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $6.8 million in sales of infant, partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in sales of krill products, a decrease of $700,000 in sales of PS products and a decrease of $300,000 in the sales of VAYA products.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2017 decreased to 50.2% from 70% and 70.2% in the second quarter of 2016, and in the first quarter of 2017 respectively. The decrease is primarily due to the inventory write-off of $3.3 million. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2017 excluding the $3.3 million inventory write-off was 75.8%, 580 basis points and 560 basis points higher than the gross margin in the second quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 respectively, primarily due to important product mix.

Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2017 increased 19.2% to $2.2 million from $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2016, primarily due to an increase of $200,000 in salaries and relating expenses but decreased slightly when compared to the first quarter of 2017. Selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2017 maintained stable at $4.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2016 and decreased 6% from $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily related to the increased cost of operations of VAYA online channel of $200,000.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2017 increased 58.3% to $2.2 million from $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2016, primarily due to an increase of $400,000 in salaries and related expenses, mainly due to the field recruitment and overlap period at an increase of $200,000 in FDA related costs as well as $200,000 in investigation related expenses in VAYA.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2017 amounted to $2.3 million or $0.10 per diluted share compared to net income of $0.2 million or $0.01 per diluted share in the second quarter of last year. Net income for this quarter excluding the $3.3 million inventory write-off was $1 million or $0.04 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2017 amounted to $1.5 million or $0.06 per diluted share from $0.08 million or $0.04 per diluted share. In the second quarter of 2016, non-GAAP net income for this quarter excluding the $3.3 million of inventory write-off was $1.8 million or $0.08 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 amounted to $0.8 million compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2016. The decrease was driven by a decrease of $1.1 million in the adjusted EBITDA of the nutrition segment as part of the inventory write-off and increased operational expenses partially offset by increased revenues and by decrease of $1.3 million in the adjusted EBITDA of the VAYA segment as a result of increased operating expenses and decreased revenues. Adjusted EBITDA for this quarter excluding the $3.3 million inventory write-off was $2.6 million compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2016. The increase was driven by increase of $1.9 million in the adjusted EBITDA of the nutrition segment, partially offset by a decrease of $0.9 million in the adjusted EBITDA of the VAYA segment.

And now let me review the six months results. For the six months ended June 30, 2017 net revenues decreased 2.7% to $25 million from $25.7 million for the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2017 based on the proportionate consolidation method that we use for segment reporting, net revenues increased 14.2% to $36.7 million from $32.1 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $9.6 million in sales of infant product based on the proportionate consolidation method partially offset by a decrease of $3 million in sales of krill product, a decrease of $1.1 million in the sales of PS product and a decrease of $0.7 million in sales of VAYA products.

Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2017 decreased to 59.8% from 68.3% for the same period last year, primarily due to the inventory write-offs of $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2017 partially offset by an improved product mix.

Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2017 increased 18.3% to $4.4 million, from $3.7 million for the same period last year, primarily due to an increase of $300,000 in salaries and related expenses at an increase of $200,000 in expenses related to the VAYA clinical trial. Sales and marketing expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2017 increased 2.8% to $9.5 million from $9.2 million for the same period last year. General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2017 increased 26.4% to $4 million from $3.1 million for the same period last year, primarily due to an increase of $600,000 in salaries and related expenses and an increase of $200,000 in FDA related costs as well as $200,000 in litigation related expenses in VAYA.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2017 amounted to $2.3 million or $0.10 per diluted share compared to net income of $1.6 million or $0.07 per diluted share for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2017 amounted to $0.07 million or $0.03 per diluted share compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.9 million or $0.12 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2017 decreased 83.1% to $0.7 million from $4.3 million for the same period in the prior year. As of June 30, 2017 we had $76.3 million in cash and cash equivalent, short-term bank supportive and short-term and long-term marked above [ph] securities compared to $75.7 million as of December 31, 2016. We also had $25.9 million in other working capital compared to $29.5 million as of December 31, 2016 and we had no debt.

With those comments complete, Operator, please open the lines for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Lawrence Alexander with Jefferies.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, this is Jeff [ph] for Lawrence. I guess a few questions; first, could you talk a bit about the recent consolidation, how do you think it will play out for Enzymotec in the near and medium term?

Erez Israeli

Thank you for the question. All the options are open, in general I believe that it's an opportunity for us as customers will appreciate competition and we have couple of options that we pursue as we speak, naturally, I cannot report at this stage.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. The new strategy that you outlined appears fairly similar to prior operations in grow share, grow geographically, leverage R&D and then flex the balance sheet, could you please elaborate a little bit on how you expect to accelerate growth for this new strategy? Do you expect to increase SG&A significantly to handle the new breadth? And regarding M&A, are there any areas of specific interest or are you just broadly looking for products to leverage on your platform; can you just elaborate, give us little more details on how the strategy will play out?

Erez Israeli

Absolutely. First, we look so in the last few months on all of the activities naturally with equivalent portfolio and also what we would like our portfolio future to be. And we want to expand from not just being related to lipids technology but rather products that are more defined as a specialty nutrition for health. So we are redefining our space in that measures and we'll primarily focus on products ranging from dietary supplements to medical food. In the United States we'll work both, B2B and B2C; outside of the U.S. it will be primarily B2B, we are planning to have more products, a significant portion of the M&A's activities will be related to either buying products or buying access to products. And if you wish, the main difference is that we are planning to extend our co-activities that will immense for more channels, more type of products, not necessarily related with specific areas or specific technology.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, will there have to be any significant SG&A increases or R&D costs sort of handle the geographic breadth that you intend?

Erez Israeli

We absolutely want to invest more in R&D. So we want to have more R&D and that will yield more products. As for SG&A, it will need to yield additional profit. So overall, the plan is to decrease the loss of VAYA, not increase it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, I guess last question is sort of related to that is in VAYA the EBITDA loss this quarter was slightly higher than we had expected but should this -- should we expect this as a run rate for the rest of the year and then as we think of 2018, how do you weigh profitability versus continuing to spend our growth or I guess to put it in another way, how do you think about the timeline for being breakeven as if 2018, 2019, 2020?

Erez Israeli

So we are not giving guidance at this stage as we didn't do also in the last previous quarters. And naturally the intent is to transform VAYA, we want to transform VAYA from a multi-channel -- basically single product, almost single product, single channel to a multi-product, multi-channel, and we believe that by having those products and we have some ideas of how to do that, this will be able to take the load of their [indiscernible] or other products and to generate multiples. The fastest will be able to implement it and we are working on it as we speak, the fastest -- the faster barrier will come into profitability which is in the end of the day our enroll [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you. I'll get back in the queue.

Our next question comes from John [ph] with Wells Fargo.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, good morning. I'm wondering if you could walk through the VAYA business in a bit more detail. You mentioned some challenge in the business and I appreciate you don't want to give guidance but I guess relative to initial plan of building geographically, getting -- buying from doctors in terms of these products; I guess what's maybe not evolving as quickly as we thought, is it the traction with doctors or is it just the marketing aspect, can you just help out with that a little bit?

Erez Israeli

Absolutely, thank you for the question. I think it will grow into the channel aspects of the channel. I think that we are absolutely missing the complementary channels. So by reaching out to doctors we are able to initiate the initial descriptions but then we are not -- I think having them long enough or long as we wanted to be. And the ability to go and engage directly the end customers essential for that; so we're absolutely keen in developing as we speak the direct to customers channel, especially the VAYA direct [indiscernible] and under direct to customers channels to enable us to do that, the retention of the customers on the product that we have is key for the success of this product.

Second part is, I believe that we need more products. With all due respect United States is a big country and most products are needed in order to repair an organization that is catering most of the territories or most of the important territories in United States. So absolutely product that will have a synergetic effect with the Vayarin is essential for our success.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then on the krill oil side, even if you do have some consolidation in the industry, I guess our understanding is that the end market demand is still pretty weak overall, so I'm assuming that alone kind of cap you the upside of what this business can do in 2018 and 2019 and thereafter. I mean how are you seeing end market demand for krill oil right now?

Erez Israeli

So we do see that as the decline in the demand for us. I think the market overall sounds give or take [ph], what I believe is happening that customers are concerned that from the possibility of lack of competition in the future and therefore it has created opportunities for us. Having said that we are looking for -- all options are on the table and I don't want to exclude any option at this point of time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then lot of commentary this morning around the potential for M&A; and I guess we become accustomed to the last couple of years to a debt free balance sheet in a pretty sizeable cash position. As we're thinking about your willingness to go and maybe execute M&A, how much of this can be achieved or funded through -- just cashing the balance sheet, I mean how much gap do we have to take on? I mean is there a leverage ratio that you'd be comfortable with or max that you wish you think about in terms of how you change the capital structure to go after this growth?

Erez Israeli

So we are absolutely working on it, nothing to report it but absolutely a major part of our strategy is to use the gaps that we have in the balance sheet. And in order to pursue that -- the intent is not to do a big acquisition but relatively selective targeted product based projects which will -- primarily product that will be synergetic, so what we can do in our R&D. We see ourselves play primarily as in R&D with research based organization that we marketed products that we are developing, clinically proven by us. And the products that we'll gain will have to meet us and that's what we are planning to do.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Our next question is a follow-up from Lawrence Alexander with Jefferies.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Jeff again. Can you talk about the visibility into China instant formulae market? I think you've said on the call, you're seeing some customers building inventory ahead of the regulatory shift? I guess I'm curious how you think that will impact the cadence of sales throughout the back half of the year and into the first half of 2018?

Erez Israeli

Sure. So I think as we discussed or so in previous times, 2017 is kind of a transition year for infant in China. As our new regulation, that's basically the manufacturers have to resubmit their product, their branch, those manufacturers are naturally our customers and they need to submit their branch to the authorities to get approval. They are also restricted to do it by number, so each one of them is allowed to submit upto three branch which will reduce the numbers of branch from couple of thousand to couple of hundreds. As we speak, companies are getting approvals or claiming approval for those; and the companies that make the product during 2017 and allowed to sell them also in 2018 but products that will be made in 2018 can be sold only if they obtain approval. I'm sorry for this long answer but it means that in 2017 people are free to buy a material but at the self [ph] of time, especially the first quarter, the main procurement of raw material will be for 2018 production, so therefore we believe that some of the stuff that we are selling in the initial part of the year is inventory and not just consumption, so it's a combination of inventory and consumptions.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the Q&A portion of today's conference. I'd like to turn the call back over to our host for closing remarks.

Erez Israeli

So I want to thank everyone for your participation in questions and for your support. We look forward to updating you on our progress and our third quarter 2017 earnings call in the coming months. Thank you and have a great day.

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's presentation. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day.

