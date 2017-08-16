Pointer Telocation's CEO Discusses A Set Of Excellent Results

By David Mahlab, CEO and President of Pointer

Earlier today, we published record results with strong growth in all parameters. You can find our press release on our website at Press Releases - Pointer Telocation LTD.

We are extremely pleased with our record results for the quarter. We achieved strong revenue growth and increased margins with nearly two-thirds of our total revenues comprised of recurring service revenues.

Our growth is generally driven by the growth in subscriber base, which provide us with our service revenue on an ongoing and recurring basis. Service revenue grew 27% over last year, and this reflects the growth in our subscriber base -- we added 47,000 subscribers in one year (24% growth), and we ended the second quarter with 239,000 subscribers.

Another important aspect of our business is that we have the operating infrastructure in place to support a much larger customer base, so the large portion of the revenue from every new subscriber can move down to the bottom line, given an existing and mostly flat cost base. Hence, as our business grows through subscriber-adds on both an inorganic and organic basis, we should be able to consistently demonstrate strong operating leverage and improve our margins.

Our gross margins grew to 51.4% from 47.7% (in the second quarter last year) and operating margins grew to 14.1% from 10.1% very much demonstrating this built-in leverage effect. As we continue to add subscribers and grow revenue in the coming quarters, margins should continue to expand providing amplified growth in operating profit.

In addition to our financial achievements, we continued to execute on our long term strategic objectives to strengthen our position as a leading provider of technology solutions in Fleet Management, Mobile Asset Management and the Internet of Vehicles.

In the past months, we made great progress on two strategically important deployments. We successfully completed most of the installations with Femsa, the Coca-Cola bottling company in Mexico, and fully deployed our driving behavior solution integrated with Mobileye devices in a 5,000-car fleet in New York City.

We also recently announced a new long-term product supply agreement with a leading US-based telematics provider. This contract is the first substantial win for our new Nano CelloTrack technology. We believe this is the first of many other opportunities that we expect to capitalize on in the coming quarters.

In summary, our results demonstrate the success of our long-term strategy for growing our business, increasing profitability and building shareholder value. We are very pleased with our second quarter 2017 results and we look forward to continuing our growth throughout the coming year.

