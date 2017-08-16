It Is Not Time Yet To Buy DryShips

Cancellation of Kalani deal and appointment of two new “independent directors” are signs of increasing pressure on Economu.

At least one law suit has been filed with an US court, which will likely be more impartial than a court in Marshall Islands.

Shipping industry as a whole is not yet out of the woods.

Discount to book value is not large enough to buy in or add in view of all the uncertainties. Wait for a retracement to 1.5-2 USD before considering a buy-in.

Discussion of Thesis

After the latest "stroke of genius" of Economou, there are different estimates for the book value of the shares (DryShips Inc: George Economou Hoses Shareholders Again), (DryShips: Economou At His Best). Assuming that the value of the consideration that Economou brings in is not too far off its book value, the range of the book value of the DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) shares would come out in the range of 4-6 USD. The closing price in last sessions has been between 3.1 and 3.5 USD. This is aprox. 30-50 percent discount to estimated book value. This may look interesting, particularly in view of the solid balance sheet, but let's look at other elements to valuate the opportunity:

Shipping industry as a whole has not turned profitable yet. We have not seen yet an earnings report with the complete new ship base of DryShips including the corresponding contracts. The last and incomplete data on the expected earnings capacity is from the 017Q1 report (017Q1). There is no reason to assume that DryShips will show better vessel rates (dry, tanker, gas) than other shippers. Only shippers that have profitable legacy contracts are currently profitable, and even those are trading at substantial discount to book value which are larger than the current discount of DryShips. Other shippers which have no or little current debt due and operate in same shipping segments have discount to book values much higher than 50 percent (eg. Eagle Bulk, Star Bulk, Safe Bulkers). Shippers with debt due to be repaid in 017 have substantially higher discounts. The law suits are still on the table and at least one has been filed in a U.S. court (Very Strong Court Case Against DryShips And Kalani). I would expect that a U.S. court will be more impartial than a court in the Marshall Islands. Other law firms have announced similar law suits. I see a possible connection between these lawsuits and the cancellation of the Kalani deal. I have not seen any research on the mechanism of the Kalani deal, but I suspect that Kalani has shorted the shares in early phase of the pricing periods and made most its money from the differential between the VWA shorting price and the VWA share purchase price. I realize, this is just a claim, but I cannot imagine how Kalani could make money only based on the 6 percent discount as described in the contract (Contract). Therefore, I expect more news coming out from the law suits. If the scrutiny in the Economou-Kalani deal will yield a criminal responsibility, the shares would certainly tank on the news. DryShips has appointed two new "independent" Directors (DryShips Inc. Announces Appointment of Two New Directors). This indicates that it became clear to Economu that his practically unrestricted power and the resulting dealings with the entities affiliated with or owned by him became a liability to him in view of the filed or potential law suits.

Hence, the only factor which speaks in favor of DryShips, is the solid balance sheet. From all other points of view DryShips should fare not better or rather worse than other shippers. I expect that DryShips will retrace to a lower level before it would benefit from a potential recovery.

While DryShips may be suitable for daytraders that try to exploit intraday volatility, DryShips does not lend itself at this time to open a position to trade the shipping recovery.

My scenarios are as follows:

In case that no legal issues will influence the share price, I expect DryShips to retrace and would wait until share price would go to or below 1.5-2 USD (discount to book value of at least 50-70percent). In case that legal issues will indicate that criminal conduct happened or may have happened during the recapitalization, then I cannot estimate where the bottom would be, but would be certainly even lower.

In both cases, my conclusion is to stay away from building up a position for the time being and wait for a retracement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.