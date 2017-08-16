AMD: Recent Stagnant Stock Performance Won't Change This Chip Giant's Path

AMD's new CPU and GPU offerings are competitive with those of Intel and Nvidia. That means significant growth going forward as the company rebuilds brand loyalty.

AMD's stock price hasn't done much in the past 8 months since my last article on the company. However, the company has come out with several exciting products.

In January 2017, I wrote an article about how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) had finally become competitive with both Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Despite this newfound competitiveness, over the last 8 months since the article was written, the company’s stock price has only gone up by a few percent depending on the day. However, as we will see in this article, AMD’s manufacturing advances, along with the company’s major manufacturer partnerships, will make the company a powerhouse going forward.



AMD Radeon RX - AMD

AMD’s Manufacturing Investments

There once was a time when AMD was considered a viable competitor to both Intel and Nvidia. The company’s products were fast, efficient, and tended to be priced slightly towards the low-end. However, the company tried to fight against two powerhouses and it lost. The company straggled along for a number of years since then trying to hold on to any precious share of the market.



AND Ryzen CPU - AMD

However, recently, AMD has made some significant advancements in its manufacturing abilities. The company has simultaneously released its Ryzen and Vega chips, opening up a brand new position in both the CPU and GPU markets. That new position has made the company finally competitive for a long time in these markets, yet despite this newfound competitiveness, the markets don’t seem to have taken this into account.



AMD Ryzen CPU Changes - AMD Investor Presentation

Let’s begin by looking at the details of AMD’s new CPU release, the company’s Ryzen CPU. This CPU provides a 50% increase in CPU performance, and a 40% increase in GPU performance for those APU mobile chips with GPUs in them. At the same time, AMD has managed to accomplish this significant increase in performance while decreasing power consumption by 50%.



AMD Ryzen CPU Testing - Toms Guide

This above image shows a comparison of AMD’s top-end new processor, the Ryzen 7 1800X, as opposed to Intel’s top-end processor, the i7-6900K. As we can see here, the Ryzen soundly beats Intel in most measures of productivity. However, the Ryzen falls behind slightly in gaming, with frames per second averaging just a few frames below Intel across most major markets.



While some might worry about AMD’s flagship CPU being slightly behind Intel's in gaming, you would want the AMD to be ahead to recapture market share, there are other factors in play. Firstly, the Ryzen 7 1800X retails at roughly $420 while the Intel i7 6900K retails at just over $1,000. While I’m sure there exist loyal consumers who would buy the Intel CPU over Ryzen, that significant disparity in pricing shows that AMD has managed to make effectively the same product as Intel for 40% of the price.



As an investor, that excites me to no end. Previous AMD products were noticeably cheaper than their Intel counterparts but were also not competitive. However, this product retains the price but is still cheaper. That will enable AMD to dive in and take significant market share in both the enterprise and consumer businesses, driving up loyalty to its brand and long-term profits.



AMD CPU sales (top) v. Intel CPU sales (bottom) - Amazon CPUs

And this effect is immediately visible looking at their Amazon ratings. Generally, on Amazon, the number of reviews can be roughly correlated to the number of units sold. The Intel i7-6900K (bottom) currently has 36 reviews on Amazon despite being released in 2Q 2016, more than a year ago. In contrast, the Ryzen 7 1800X (top) was launched late 1Q 2017, or almost 3 quarters later, and already has 151 reviews on Amazon, with roughly the same level of review as Intel.



This provides clear evidence that the AMD is rapidly outselling the equivalent Intel on one of the largest markets for consumer parts online. And what it means is that AMD is accomplishing its goal of building brand loyalty (computer enthusiasts tend not to switch between companies) and increasing its revenue. And this shows how AMD is well on the path to becoming a significant chip giant with its Ryzen processor.



AMD Vega GPU - AMD Investor Presentation

And the same holds true for AMD’s recent GPU release, its Vega CPU. While AMD has been able to move rapidly into the CPU market against Intel, the company has had a slightly harder time dealing against Nvidia. Nvidia is a company whose stock price has gone up 500% over the past year, and for a good reason. The company is willing to invest many billions in capital to establish its dominant market position.



In fact, a great article was released today on Seeking Alpha by contributor Mark Hibben discussing AMD’s Unsolved Graphics Problems. The article discusses how AMD is having issues with efficiency for its new Vega cards as opposed to AMD, significantly hurting the potential of the GPU to work in the datacenter markets. Despite this, the Vega GPU still has respectable potential, enough to provide AMD with the capital to continue being competitive for the long haul.



AMD Vega GPU Benchmarks - Forbes

Looking at the AMD Vega 56 and 64 as opposed to the Nvidia 1070 and 1080, we can see that once again, they come slightly behind where they should be. The other side effect is that the Vega falls slightly behind while drawing noticeable more power. While gamers, traditionally, don’t care about the power draw of a card. They do care about noise though, and removing additional heat tends to come with more noise.



However, again, price comes into play. The AMD Vega 64 reference model MSRP is $500 and the AMD Vega 56 reference model MSRP is $400. That compares to $550 for the 1080 and $430 for the 1070. As we can see here, AMD appears to know that its model is slightly worse and has priced it similarly. Right now it appears that AMD and Nvidia are roughly similar to each other overall, with none of the large discrepancy in the CPU market.



Personally, I would still give the edge to Nvidia here because of brand loyalty to Nvidia GPUs which have been around for a long time. However, there are some other factors to take into account here. AMD GPUs are noticeably better at cryptocurrency mining, something that has been such a significant factor that it has led to shortages of AMD GPUs.



And with the market cap of all cryptocurrencies reaching $100 billion, cryptocurrency mining is starting to become one of the largest markets for GPUs.



AMD Manufacturer Partnerships



On top of being competitive with Intel and Nvidia and the company’s GPUs being heavily utilized in cryptocurrency mining, the company has achieved significant manufacturer partnerships.



Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is on its way to becoming close to a $1 trillion market cap company, with its present market cap more than $800 billion. Apple earned almost $6 billion from its MacBook laptop line alone over the 3Q 2017 coming out to almost $25 billion annually. Those are some incredibly impressive revenues that mean massive earnings for anyone who pairs with them.



Look at the specifications for some of the top-end Apple computers, and you can notice something very specific. These computers are offered exclusively with AMD Radeon Pro graphics cards and nothing else, with that contract. And that means that when Apple users, who are legendary for their brand loyalty, go shopping elsewhere for desktops or other computers, they’re going to trust that AMD graphics card they’ve gotten used to in their laptop.



And that doesn’t even take into account the significant revenue sales of these laptops themselves are generating for AMD.



Similarly, AMD has managed to wedge itself in as the graphics card supplier for both the XBOX One and PS4 consoles along with HP, Dell, and Lenovo laptops, likely due to the company’s willingness to offer a better deal in exchange for the market share as it attempts to resume growth. However, the most exciting thing for me is the graphics card’s position in the XBOX One and PS4 consoles.



Traditionally for me, my family, and most people I know, their first foray into the gaming market was through consoles. This continued on to purchasing desktops, to building desktops, to continuing onwards past that. And as consumers move on towards building desktops, they’ll stick with the brand that they trust, and that’s AMD. And that means big things for the company going forward.



Conclusion

As both an investor and a gamer, I’ve known AMD’s difficult market position for a while and have refrained from investing in it. However, the company has managed to solve these problems through a massive push that has finally put it on the same level as Intel and Nvidia in the CPU and GPU markets, respectively. While I discussed this 8 months ago, that was before the details of the company’s product performance were released, and the numbers hold true to what has been released.



Despite this, AMD’s share price has yet to reflect this reality, not changing much over the past 8 months. However, the company has shown an ability to get essential partnerships with major players such as Apple, and Microsoft and Sony for their gaming consoles. These partnerships and the company’s competitive nature mean that it can start to rebuild brand loyalty, something that is already visible through Amazon sales for their top products.



And because of all this, I believe that recent stagnant stock performance won’t change the path of AMD and the company is still a top tier investment at the present time.



