Apple: Investors Are Missing The True Potential From Its Services Segment

Investment Thesis

Apple (AAPL) has delivered a very strong Q3 2017 result, with growth in all its product categories. However, in spite of being one the most followed companies globally, I still feel that the stock is actually underappreciated by investors and that they are not yet grasping the full potential of Apple's Services segment.

Background

(Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations)

Apple's financials demonstrate its outstanding track record with truly phenomenal returns on invested capital. I use FCF Margin as a proxy for ROIC, with FCF margin above 5% generally pointing towards great business economics. A hardware company having a 27.1% FCF margin speaks volumes about management's flawless execution and focus. Additionally, it is worth reminding that Apple not only has great returns on invested capital it also has industry leading CAGR just shy of 15% over the past 5 years.

Apple's Future Prospects

Apple has been extremely successful in growing its ecosystem on the back of the iPhone. However, at the end of the day, the iPhone is a hardware device inevitably plagued by lower margin profitability and, although Apple does not disclose its profitability breakdown by reportable segments, one is left to their own individual best estimates of each categories' margins. However, management commented that its gross margin percentage increased during the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter of 2016, driven primarily by a favorable shift in mix to Services reinforces my thesis that Apple over the next 3-5 years will benefit from margin expansion which will lead to bottom line EPS growth.

Moreover, although Apple, in the long term, will be a beneficiary of not only revenues derived from new product categories such as autonomous driving systems, as well as being an original content provider through Apple TV. In the near term, its Services segment is already gaining traction. In fact, to really drive home the point of Apple's opportunity over the next 3-5 years, consider that 24 months ago Apple's service segment amounted to just 10% of its overall consolidated revenue and it now stands, as of its latest Q3 2017 results, at 16% of its consolidated revenue. Again, it's worth remembering that its Services business is a very rewarding high margin business. As it happens, this margin expansion has already started to be reflected in its financial results.

(Source: author's calculations)

I would not surprised to see this giant expand its margin even further, by still another 15-30 basis points after its Q4 2017 heavy-product launch, once the company's ramp-up subsidizes and the company can focus on maximizing efficiencies in its distribution channel.

Apple's Sticky Ecosystem

Within its service business, Apple's App Stores makes an already very sticky Apple ecosystem even stickier. Since its App Stores continues to be the number one destination for customer purchases - far ahead of its competitor Google Play - it makes developers want to code Apps for the App Store first before any other platform, so it becomes an increasingly strong network effect whereby coders make app's for the App Store first and consumers then go to the App Store in the first instance in the search of the latest and best apps - again offering Apple an even greater competitive advantage over its peers.

Turning Trouble to Opportunity

Lastly, before we get into the valuation of the stock, I thought it might be worthwhile discussing how Tim spoke out in the earnings call about the uncertainty over Apple's lack of market dominance in China. In particular, he addressed how by working closely with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) on its apps and getting Tencent's apps better integrated into the iOS ecosystem, Apple can turn its lack of market dominance in Greater China into a potential additional future revenue stream. For instance, he singled out how by having WeChat on Apple's platform is crucial to reduce the friction for users to increasingly adopt Apple's products in Greater China. For particular, Tim commented on how the iPad outperformed the market in Greater China with its Services growing particularly strongly during in Q3 2017 in this region.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

(source: morningstar.com; author's calculations)

Relative to itself, Apple is not particularly cheap, which is not surprising seeing as though the stock has soared nearly 50% in the last year - outperforming all benchmarks. However, while this opportunity has compressed slightly in the last several months, the truly long term shareholder should be undeterred, as over the next 3-5 years today prices are likely to look cheap in comparison.



For example, you can see on P/S ratio that the company is in fact trading at a slight premium to itself compared with its trailing 5-year average. With an even greater increase on its P/Cash Flow ratio - having gone from 9.5x for its trailing 5-year average to 13.4x currently. However, what I suspect has started to happen is that savvy investors are starting to truly appreciate the great upside potential that is present from Apple's Service segment. This view point is echoed below in my DCF analysis.

DCF Analysis

(Source: author's calculations)

For my DCF analysis I used a normalized $57.3B of FCF, with 8% growth over the next five years (which significantly undervalues its growth potential, particularly when compared with its trailing five-year CAGR of 15%), before leveling off at 5% (very much lower than Apple is capable of growing at especially in light of growing Services segment). I then discounted this cash flow back at 8%. I used 8% because of Apple's has a very strong balance sheet. This brings its valuation to at least $1.5 trillion market cap. Therefore, paying only $830 billion currently offers investors a strong margin of safety.

Investment Risks

No investment is without risks, and while Apple's service segment is a superb high revenue opportunity, the competition to dominate the go-to place for customers to purchase and download music and TV shows is extremely intense.

For example, although Google Play is currently playing catch-up with consumers as the number one go-to place to purchases online content, I truly believe that Google has learnt many valuable lessons from not dominating the handset market and it is unlikely to let its own app store just tick along.

Additionally, Amazon's (AMZN) own store is no pushover when its comes to customers purchasing and renting movies. And obviously, Netflix (NFLX) has come to dominate online streaming content. While Apple has hired some outstanding TV executives responsible for Breaking Bad and The Crown to compete with Netflix, it will be very tough competition since Netflix has bluntly stated to its shareholders' delight that it will no longer be generating any positive FCF for the foreseeable future, something that Apple certainly does not have the luxury of doing. Apple must balance heavily investing in its TV content while at the same time delivering year-over-year top and bottom line profitable growth.

Conclusion

Interestingly, in spite of Apple being one of the most followed companies in the world and having already grown extremely successfully in the past 15 years, I still believe that there is a lot more growth ahead for Apple's shareholders and that over the next 3-5 years today's stock price will look cheap in comparison.

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.