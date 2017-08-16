Top Image Systems' (TISA) CEO Brendan Reidy on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Top Image Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 16, 2017, 10:00 am ET

Executives

James Carbonara - Investor Relations, Partner, IR Strategy & Operations at Hayden Investor Relations

Brendan Reidy - Chief Executive Officer

Patti Barton - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Richard Baldry - ROTH Capital

Kevin Dede - Rodman & Renshaw

Operator

James Carbonara

Brendan Reidy

Thank you James. I would like to start by thanking everyone on the call for joining us today. I will begin with a review of our second quarter results and highlights. Then I will turn it over to Ms. Patti Barton, our acting CFO, to review the financials in greater detail and then we will open it up for questions-and-answers.

Since I assumed the CEO role, I along with the Board and executive management team, set out on a plan to restore the company to financial health by achieving a balance between sustained profitability from our core capture business and making prudent investments to accelerate our focus on the higher growth cloud application software business. From the outset of fiscal 2017, we shared with you three key initiatives we have identified by which we measure and report our progress. They are, one, achieve continuous efficiency improvements from our operations, two, protect our core receivables automation and forms processing business and three, accelerate investments in the higher velocity cloud-based process automation solutions with particular emphasis on accounts payable and financial process automation.

Over the course of the past two quarters, we have made considerable progress toward achieving our stated objectives. As part of fiscal 2017 business transformation efforts, we recognized and acknowledged that our first focus must be on taking costs out of the business, given our 2017 planning assumption of flat to nominal year-over-year growth in our topline revenue so that we may reallocate the cash generated from our core business activities toward accelerating strategic investments in our cloud operations. I will now turn to a discussion of Q2 operational highlights in the context of our three priorities starting with a summary of the Q2 results.

Revenues for the quarter were $7.4 million compared to $8.5 million in the same period in 2016 and $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2017. Second quarter revenue was nominally higher than first quarter revenue and in line with consensus analyst estimates. Quarterly operating net loss was $1.3 million compared to $1.7 million loss in the first quarter of 2017 and $100,000 loss in the same period in 2016 and that was also in line with consensus analyst estimates. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $500,000 compared to a loss of $900,000 in the first quarter of 2017 and positive EBITDA of $700,000 during the same period in 2016, which is evidence of our progress in realizing continuous efficiency improvements in our operations.

Quarterly recurring revenues were $4.8 million representing 64% of total revenue, compared to $4.5 million representing 61% of total revenues in the first quarter 2017 and $4.9 million representing 57% of total revenues in the same quarter of 2016. Quarterly GAAP total expenses were $8.7 million compared to $9 million in the first quarter of 2017. While our second quarter topline revenue was essentially flat compared to the first quarter, we are encouraged by the strength of our pipeline. Continued with our focus on bringing expenses in line with our revenue, we are on track to improve EBITDA.

One. Let me now share with you the steps we have taken and will continue to take with respect to our first operational priority of achieving continuous efficiency improvements from our operations. In the quarter, we have announced and implemented additional measures to achieve cost reductions through consolidation and restructuring. As such, in June we announced the consolidation of the executive management team. As part of these consolidation efforts, Patti Barton, our Vice President of Finance, situated in our U.S. headquarters, has assumed interim responsibility as Chief Financial Officer.

In order to strengthen our U.S. and Americas operations, Mr. John McCaffrey has been appointed as Vice President and General Manager of Top Image Systems Americas. John brings to TIS a wealth of experience and proven track record in building high-performance organizations, delivering sustained topline revenue growth and shareholder value. John will instill disciplined growth of our U.S. operations that include sales, services and marketing, John is a graduate of the MIT Sloan School of Management and Princeton University.

We are also pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Arvind Sharma who has joined us as Senior Vice President of Engineering and will be responsible for our global engineering efforts. Additionally, Arvind will serve as our Chief Information Security Officer. He has extensive experience in both cloud and on-premise software development. Arvind brings over 25 years of experience in the software industry developing products in various fields such as mobile technologies, cloud solutions and cyber security. Arvind has led cross functional teams to success by implementing new processes, innovative automation techniques and Agile Scrum methodologies. His in-depth knowledge of cyber security has allowed him to become an expert with regards to compliance, regulations, data breaches and protection strategies.

In the past, Arvind has worked at companies such as AT&T Bell Labs, Motorola and Yahoo! before working with multiple startups in the San Francisco Bay Area. More recently, Arvind led the engineering efforts for a global cyber security firm and has managed global engineering teams in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, India and Spain. Arvind is passionate about building high caliber engineering teams, which develop platforms in the public and private cloud, SaaS products, big data, Web APIs, mobile and web application. Arvind will be reporting to me with very close collaboration with our CTO to bring financial process automation products into production.

In addition, Mr. Kristian Niklasson, our Chief Services Officer will be leaving the company. The consolidation of the executive management team is consistent with the restructuring plans we instituted starting in fiscal 2016. This measure combined with the consolidation of our U.S. sales and marketing functions into our Plano, Texas operations in Q1 enable us to build upon in further strengthening our operations in the U.S., better leveraging our extensive installed base of financial service providers and focus our investments on extending our services to cloud-based accounts payable and receivables processing. At the same time, we continue to maximize profitability from our core forms processing solutions in EMEA and APAC.

Two. in terms of our second key growth objective, we continue to maximize revenue from our core forms and census processing business. In Q2, we closed a multiyear, seven-figure deal with one of the leading business process outsource providers in EMA providing call center financial process automation and digital mailroom solutions leveraging our eFLOW product. We continue to see demand for digital mailroom and forms processing solutions, albeit in a maturing market. Customers are looking for best-of-breed scalable digital mailroom and forms processing solutions that can handle large volumes of documents with high recognition rates and which can integrate with any backend application, be it archival or transactional systems.

eFLOW remains one of a few pure play forms processing platforms in the market that provides scalability, performance and extensibility. We continue to focus on digital mailroom and forms processing opportunities as part of our core business that enables us to fund investments in the higher velocity cloud applications market segment. In collaborating on remittance processing with the largest financial service providers and with the top five U.S. banks, we continue to generate high-value recurring revenue streams from our receivables automation business. Our remittance processing solution is currently being used by four of the top five U.S. banks, three of the top independent remittance processors in the U.S. and by over 30,000 individual end-users across 10,000 organizations.

Receivables are the lifeblood of any business. eFLOW REMI uniquely addresses these challenges by moving the management of receivables data and images to a secure cloud. The cost-effectiveness, scalability and security of eFLOW REMI have made the platform the most trusted solution of its kind among the largest U.S. banks and providers of third-party lockbox services and continue to drive the platform's volume growth. eFLOW REMI enables our banking and financial service providers to store data and images in redundant geographically distributed data centers. Our plans are to continue to leverage our receivables automation footprint within the banking sector.

Based on recent market research by the Association for Financial Professionals, 88% of organizations say their primary driver for converting to electronic payments is to increase efficiency, 82% say to reduce costs and 60% say for fraud protection. Additionally, the recent Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis online survey shows that 88% of remittance data is still received as paper, fax or as an email attachment requiring a labor-intensive repeating. Our product portfolio is well-suited to address components of an integrated receivable solution including digitization of large volumes of error prone and labor intensive receivables documentation, invoice matching and posting.

Furthermore, the combination of our already proven PCI-certified private cloud remittance infrastructure coupled with our cloud-based document archival platform, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on providing scalable and secure accounts payables and receivables automation solutions for banks and financial service providers. We continue with our upgrade program to the latest version of eFLOW, an effort that drives recurring maintenance revenue streams and incremental revenue growth within our installed base of eFLOW customers.

We also continue to see progress with eFLOW in our large-scale government projects in Asia-Pacific and in South America. With industry leading capabilities for superior machine learning and intelligent capture and recognition of complex documents, eFLOW provides the foundation for business process automation applications. We have focused our recent investments on improved quality control and testing procedures, revamped product architecture for scalability from on-premise to cloud and web-enabled architectures, improvements to eFLOW's performance and throughput that ensure optimal performance and deployment flexibility and adaptations of the user interface to ensure compatibility and the ease of use whether working via standard client/server or browser-based UIs.

Three. Our third key growth objective is making prudent investments in our financial process automation applications. These applications target the underserved mid-market for accounts payable automation. They are also foundational to our aim to transform our company into a higher growth cloud applications and services business. Notable deals that we closed this year include an agreement with a retail chain in North America through a strategic partner, an expanded license with a leading data management company in India and transactions with a consumer goods manufacturer, a medical device manufacturer, a leading utilities provider in Germany and the business process outsourcing partner in the U.K. These deals are an indication that the new eFLOW accounts payable solution is gaining traction further strengthening the reputation of TIS for delivering scalable accounts payable automation solutions globally.

Furthermore, in the quarter we announced that our eFLOW AP 5.2 solution has achieved certified integration with SAP S/4HANA. The SAP Integration and Certification Center has certified that eFLOW AP 5.2 integrates with SAP S/4HANA, on-premise edition using standard integration technologies. Consisting of three components extract, control and resolve, eFLOW AP provides a single point of entry for receipt and capture of invoices in various formats and from multiple input channels based on advanced machine learning automatic initiation of the correct exception handling workflow, automatic posting and automatic line item matching. This makes it easier for organizations to implement accounts payable processes, leveraging the familiar SAP S/4HANA software environment without costly professional services expenses.

Businesses using SAP S/4HANA or those considering a move to SAP S/4HANA can rest assured that our eFLOW accounts payable solution suite delivers a single on-ramp for the finance organization for end-to-end accounts payable processes. The solution provides visibility to the entire context of each invoice within the familiar user experience. Our SAP S/4HANA certification is further evidence of our continued commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower our customers with value-added solutions that deliver lower total cost of ownership. We continue our marketing and development efforts in launching eFLOW AP in the cloud. Toward that end, we have begun to work on launching our cloud AP beta program scheduled for Q3 and lay the foundation for higher volume and velocity revenue growth in fiscal 2018.

We are also investing in growing our sales force. John McCaffrey is leading our efforts to strengthen our sales and delivery capacity in the U.S. We are growing our pipeline for on-premise and cloud and we are building the foundation for accelerated growth in fiscal 2018. By consistently focusing on our three main objectives, continuous efficiency improvements, investing in our core capture platforms to maintain our technological edge and focusing our R&D efforts primarily on the high growth cloud applications software business, we are confident that we will transform our business, increase growth and return to profitability.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Patti Barton, our acting CFO, who will provide more details about our quarterly financial results.

Patti Barton

Thank you Brendan and thank you everyone for joining us today. Let's look at our Q2 financial results.

Quarterly revenues for the second quarter were $7.4 million, compared to $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2017 and compared to $8.5 million in the same period of 2016. Quarterly recurring revenues were $4.8 million, representing 64% of total revenue, compared to $4.5 million representing 61% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2015 and compared to $4.9 million representing 57% of total revenues in the same quarter of 2016.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2017 was $3.2 million, the same as the first quarter of 2017 and compared to $4.3 million in the same period in 2016. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2017 was 43%, compared to 44% in the first quarter of 2017% and 50% in the same period in 2016. Second quarter operating loss was $1.3 million, compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 and $100,000 in the same period in 2016.

Second quarter 2017 GAAP loss per share was $0.10 consistent with the first quarter of 2017. For the six months ended June 30, GAAP loss per share was $0.20 compared to $0.13 loss per share in the same period last year, Second quarter 2017 non-GAAP loss per share was $0.06, compared to a loss of $0.07 in the first quarter of 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017, non-GAAP loss per share was $0.13 which is consistent with the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $500,000 in the second quarter of 2017, compared to a loss of $900,000 in the first quarter of 2017.

This concludes my remarks and I would like to turn the call back to our CEO, Brendan Reidy. Brendan?

Brendan Reidy

Thanks Patti. I will just add that we are making progress against our key objectives however they are not yet fully met. We realize it takes time to transform a company. However we are focused on doing so with a sense of urgency to transform our company into a nimble, high-growth cloud applications and services business to maximize shareholder value. Thank you all very much for your time and attention so far.

Now I would like to open the call for our questions-and-answers.

Richard Baldry

Thanks. Can you talk anymore about the cloud AP beta program? How that's looking heading into it? The number of trials you expect? Or customers that are going to be put into that beta program? Crossing a lot of different verticals? Or is there something concentrated you are trying to focus on first?

Brendan Reidy

Yes. Richard, thank you for joining us today. Thanks for the very good question. So with our beta program, the first customers are ourselves and so we are really the alpha customer using it internally. And then my strategy on the beta program is to have approximately 12 early adopters representing different industry verticals so we can very thoroughly test the system in different environments. What we look for in a beta customer is a friendly customer who can collaboratively work with us to solve any problems that may have occurred from the development stage. So rather than cap the beta program at a particular end date, our goal is to run the beta program until we are satisfied that it meets our quality objectives. And so I expect that the beta program will run through most of Q3.

Richard Baldry

And then can you talk about whether the SAP certification has impacted your sales pipeline? I assume that's pretty important to people who are looking at an add-on solution to the SAP environment. So is that early stage? Or is that something that will come down the road?

Brendan Reidy

So it's really somewhat early stage because we go through a very rigorous process with SAP. They are essentially saying that our software interest with their core software in such a way that it wouldn't void the warranty on SAP. So you can imagine the rigor that they put software vendors through to achieve that certification. So I think that it absolutely will impact the pipeline because if I were a customer, I certainly would not consider putting in such a robust application as accounts payable without having that certification from the underlying ERP vendor.

Richard Baldry

And then lastly, can you maybe give a little bit more color on the status or stability within the sales force? Have you been able to retain people that have some experience with the products you have had? Are there changes to the kind of people you want to see as move more into the cloud environment? And what do you think about your progress in bringing in those kind of people? Thanks.

Brendan Reidy

Okay. So we have been successful at retaining every salesperson that we wanted to retain and I feel comfortable with our existing sales force, although it's quite a bit smaller than it's been historically and smaller than it will need to be as we roll out that the cloud offering. So right now, I am very pleased with the teams we have, just need to grow them and we are actively recruiting to ramp up the sales force in parallel to the product going live.

Richard Baldry

Great. Thanks.

Kevin Dede

Hi Brendan and glad to meet you, Patti. Yes, so first question just on the bank loan and cash balance. I guess I am just kind of interested in how you are looking at those? I hadn't expected to see the bank loan go down and cash balance come down so much. It must signal in some way confidence in cash generation near-term.

Brendan Reidy

Kevin, it does. It also signifies we are actively changing our bank, our primary bank right now and haven't finalized the agreements. But I am sure, in the very near future we will be announcing change there. We have been offered very good pricing from an alternative supplier and felt that it was prudent to go ahead and pay down the old loan while we are ramping up the new relationship.

Kevin Dede

I see. Okay. So are you concerned about the cash balance in meeting the development requirements that you have set for the balance the year?

Brendan Reidy

So as CEO, one of the things that always keeps me up at night, regardless of how much cash is in the bank, is cash of course. Cash is king, as the old cliché says. So we are confident that we are adequately funded through development and can successfully launch the new product based on the amount of cash we have on hand. Of course, I would like to add to that and have more flexibility, which the new credit facility gives us.

Kevin Dede

Right now I guess our expectation on license revenue was pretty close to where it came in. I am just wondering how you see that change maybe in the current quarter vis-à-vis what you have posted in the in the first half and how that relates to the release of the new cloud application?

Brendan Reidy

Okay. A really good question. So we are going to see a shift in license revenue with the cloud application. So today, most of the license revenue that you see represents our legacy products that we continue to invest in but our go forward strategy will primarily be based on the cloud product. So what you will see is going forward and mostly starting in 2018, will be the shift from standard license revenue into SaaS revenue because of course the cloud product will be on a subscription basis. So my prediction for 2018 is that you will start seeing more of a consistency and smoothness in our revenues quarter-to-quarter and less of a dependency on individual large enterprisewide deals that account for some of the lumpiness that you see when you look at our historical license revenues.

Kevin Dede

Okay. Fair enough. Thanks Brendan. But what about your launch date? Can you give us a little more insight on that?

Brendan Reidy

The official launch date we have coming up with an SAP event in the fall and that will be the official launch date. Between now and then, we will be running the beta program and bringing on the early adopters. So official, look for official launch some time in fall concurrent with an SAP event and I believe they will be jointly announcing it with us.

Kevin Dede

Okay. Fair enough. Okay. I guess that's all I have for you at the moment. Thanks again.

Brendan Reidy

Perfect. Thank you Kevin.

Patti Barton

Thank you Kevin.

Brendan Reidy

Thank you operator and thank you again to everyone who joined today.

