The Canadian Railroad Battle

Now that he is gone for CSX, which one will continue to bloom?

Hunter Harrison has been the CEO of both major Canadian railroads over the past decade.

Investment Thesis

The railroad industry has been known by investors for three things:

It's a market dominated by giants paying steady dividends.

All companies follow a cyclical evolution.

It's a boring industry where nothing much happens.

But two things happened not too long ago that makes me want to take a new look at this industry:

All railroad companies seem to be back on track for a growth segment.

E. Hunter Harrison who was once Canadian National Railway (CNI) CEO and who was recently Canadian Pacific's (CP) CEO, just quit and renounced to millions in compensation to join CSX (CSX).

I will cover the U.S. railroad industry in my next article, but I just want to tell you that CSX shares are up by 41% as of Aug. 16. The bulk of this stock surge is attributable to the new appointment of Mr. Harrison as CEO. But for today, let's take a look at how Canadians handle the rails.

Business Performance

Both companies have railroads across North America as reported in their Fact books:

2017 CNI Fact report

CNI 2016 Fact report

Both companies also follow a similar revenue trend over the past decade:

Source: Ycharts

As mentioned in my introduction, the railroad sector evolves in cycles as their revenues are greatly connected by macro economy events (such as commodities demand). You can clearly see how revenues fluctuate on the above published graph. You can see how the 2008-2010 recession affected the industry. Later on, the 2014 oil bust, drop-in coal, and automotive products demand also hit the transportation business. As gasoline prices remain low, the trucking industry becomes more competitive to railways.

Source: CNI Q2 presentation

Source: CP Q2 report

Based on the above published revenue reports, I've created my own pie charts to compare both business model:

Source: Chart created by author, Q2 numbers for both companies

Before comparing both models, it's important to note that CNI shows twice the revenue size of CP ($3.329 billion for CNI vs $1.598 billion for CP (NYSEARCA:CAD)). CNI revenues are also more diversified as their top 3 categories count for 60% of their revenues vs CP at 69% for their top 3. This may explain why the CNI revenue trend has been stronger since 2014.

Source: Ycharts

When I look at each company's operating margins, I find it hard to not recall that Harrison joined CP in 2012. Since then, CP's margin went up rapidly and almost reached CNI's. The metric that is widely used to determine the efficiency of a railroad company is rather the operating ratio. This is a non-GAAP measure used for industries requiring large amounts of money to sustain their business. You can imagine how much it costs to maintain railroads across North America.

While CNI is a winner in terms of revenue trend, diversification, and operating margin, it loses this final battle to CP. In 2016, CP showed an operating ratio of 58.6% vs 55.9% for CNI. CNI has benefited from the "Harrison knowledge power" before CP, but now it seems that Mr. Train magic has worked well for the latter. However, it's always tricky to glorify this metric as a better ratio also leads to less spending. Is the company spending less because it is more efficient? Or is it because they cut costs for short-term gain and long-term pain?

Dividend Growth Perspective

Both companies are not known for their high yield. At the moment of writing this article (Aug. 16), CNI shows a yield of 1.64% and CP shows 1.14%. However, they both chose a strong dividend growth over the past 10 years:

Source: Ycharts - note this is the only graph in CAD

When comparing both, I give two thumbs up to CNI with 21 consecutive years with a dividend increase in 2017. Over the past decade, CNI has maintained an annualized dividend growth of 14.73%. In other words, CNI doubles its payouts every 5 years or so.

Dividend payment has been more complicated for CP as it paused its growth a few times in the past decade. However, both companies show very good payout ratios at the moment:

Source: Ycharts

I would expect both companies to raise their dividend by a double-digit rate for the next decade. Still, CNI shows a stronger dividend growth profile. If it was an American company, it would even be part of the Dividend Achievers. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Valuation

In the last segment of this article, I'll be giving a fair value for both companies. At this point, I definitely prefer CNI, but a deeper look in valuation may change my mind. Let's start with the five-year average PE ratio history. This gives me an indication of how the market values both companies:

Source: Ycharts

Interestingly enough, it's only starting this year that CNI shows a stronger valuation than CP. At this point, I would tend to think that CNI is fairly valued and CP may show a good entry point.

In order to dig deeper, I will use a double-stage dividend discount model. I'm using the same metrics for both companies to be fair. Please keep in mind that this section is in CAD.

Canadian National Railway:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.65 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $276.46 $136.89 $90.42 10% Premium $253.42 $125.48 $82.89 Intrinsic Value $230.39 $114.07 $75.35 10% Discount $207.35 $102.66 $67.82 20% Discount $184.31 $91.26 $60.28

Based on the DDM, CNI shows an 11% upside potential (on the Canadian market).

Canadian Pacific:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.25 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $376.99 $186.66 $123.30 10% Premium $345.58 $171.11 $113.03 Intrinsic Value $314.16 $155.55 $102.75 10% Discount $282.75 $140.00 $92.48 20% Discount $251.33 $124.44 $82.20

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Unfortunately, the CP stock price doesn't live up to my dividend growth expectations. Even with a relatively small discount rate and a 10% dividend growth rate for the next decade, the CP stock price seems highly overvalued.

Final Thought

Going through this analysis reinforces my choice of keeping CNI in my portfolio and leaving CP behind. The latter did lots of good work to get back on the rail, but it is no match to the quality of the Canadian National Railway. If I had new money tomorrow to invest, CNI could definitely be part of my buy list.

