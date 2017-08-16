ATS Automation Tooling Systems' (ATSAF) CEO Andrew Hider on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCPK:ATSAF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. Your main hosts today are Andrew Hider, Chief Executive Officer of ATS; and Maria Perrella, Chief Financial Officer.

Andrew Hider

Thank you, Stewart. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us.

Our first quarter performance featured year-over-year growth in order bookings and sequential margin improvement. Q1 revenues were down; however, looking ahead we have a record order backlog following our solid bookings performance. While we are focused on running the business; we have made good progress on our strategic review and have started to implement new processes with the goal of taking ATS' performance to the next level. This morning, I'm going to speak to you about our Q1 financial value drivers, our outlook, and progress on our strategic direction. Maria will then provide some more detail on our Q1 financials.

Starting with our financial value drivers, Q1 bookings were up 11% over Q1 last year to $266 million. Life sciences led the way with increases in energy and consumer also contributing to growth and more than offsetting lower bookings in transportation. Our Q1 adjusted EBIT margin was 10% up on a sequential basis.

On after sales services both bookings and revenue were up over Q1 last year. We have good momentum with our after sales service offering and I'm encouraged by the positive feedback I have heard from many customers who recognize the value we can bring to them over the life of their equipment.

Moving to our outlook, our order backlog is up 12% over Q1 last year which puts us in a strong position for the balance of fiscal 2018, strength in the life sciences market is more than offsetting lower order backlog and other industrial markets.

Looking at a more detailed view of our markets, our life sciences funnel continues to be strong and we're seeing growth in both medical devices and pharmaceuticals driven by solid industry fundamentals and ATS technology innovations. This is a core market for ATS and we are well positioned.

The transportation funnel is solid and we have a number of interesting opportunities and new technologies such as the EV market. Our niche position in energy continues to positively contribute to our business and we have significant opportunities for which we are uniquely qualified and positioned. The consumer market continues to provide opportunity where ATS has the ability to deliver high value to our customers in selective submarkets.

Moving to our strategy, the Board and management team are aligned in the pursuit of our goal to drive sustainable long-term shareholder value.

To do this, we have developed a framework for a three part value creation strategy, build, grow and expand. Build means, build the foundation of ATS, we're focused on improving our core and taking our performance to the next level. This includes a development of the ATS business model, implementing our value drivers, KPIs and a revised strategic planning process. Build also means advancing our succession planning process, talent management and employee engagement and driving autonomy and accountability into our businesses. I'm confident that our focus on building a stronger foundation in the development of our people who are a number one asset will enable ATS to provide long-term value to our shareholders.

Moving to grow, we're focused on growing organically to the development and implementation of growth tools under our ATS business model providing significant value and innovation to our customers and markets and growing our reoccurring revenue model.

Finally expand, we've broadened our reach by entering new markets and business platforms expanding our service offerings, driving innovation making it a part of our everyday life and making strategic and disciplined acquisitions that strengthen our business.

Critical to the advancement of our strategy and our success will be the ATS business model ABM. The ABM is a set of tools that enable us to pursue our strategy, evolve, drive continuous improvement and outpace the markets which we used to participate in. This will be our play book that all of our businesses globally we used to guide their actions in driving year-over-year continuous improvement. Through the rigorous application of our ABM, we will strengthen our operating core and deliver process improvements in our commercial execution. The ABM will be one of our competitive advantages and how we meet the needs of our customers and drive sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.

Moving to acquisitions, they're an important element of our strategy. As I outlined last quarter, we evaluate acquisitions based on four equally important criteria, the market, the strategic value of the target, how we integrate and operate the target and how quickly can we implement the ATS business model and finally the financial return. Timing will be variable and we will not acquire for the sake of acquiring. Our approach to deploying our balance sheet will be disciplined and strategic.

In summary, our first quarter performance reflected increased record order backlog and a strong balance sheet. The development and rollout of the ATS business model and work on our strategy is well underway and I'm pleased with the progress we made to-date.

Looking ahead we have a solid foundation and a clear strategic framework designed to build on that foundation grow our core and expand our reach for the goal of creating long-term sustainable shareholder value. We are at the beginning of this journey and we will remain focused on running our business, while making and realizing upon these improvements in the quarters and years ahead.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Maria.

Maria Perrella

Thank you, Andrew.

ATS had a good start to fiscal 2018 with solid bookings, improved margin performance and no working capital as a percentage of revenue. Subsequent to our quarter end in July, we extended our $750 million credit facility which was due to expire a year from now for an additional three years until August 2021.

This morning, I will discuss our operating results for the quarter and our balance sheet.

I will start with operating results. Q1 bookings of $256 million improved over last year's Q1 bookings of $239 million. In addition, we were able to increase our order backlog to a record $683 million putting us in a strong position to generate year-over-year revenue growth.

Q1 revenues of $264 million were down slightly from last year's $265 million and Q4 revenues of $266 million. Foreign exchange rate changes helped to offset the decline in revenues. Based on the composition of our backlog at the end of Q1 and our estimates of in-quarter orders which are booked and converted to revenue in the same quarter, Q2 fiscal 2018 revenues are estimated to be in the 40% to 45% range of backlog.

In the last four quarters, actual backlog to revenue conversion has been just below or at 40%. The expected increase in conversion rate in Q2 is due to the higher backlog which as on average moved from the engineering and design stages into the assembly stage where a higher portion of revenues are recognized.

Our goal is to drive year-over-year revenue growth; however, we do expect to see some volatility on a quarterly basis due to the nature of our project-based business. We expect that the expansion of our services and product offerings will provide some balance to this over the long-term.

Moving to margins, we improved our Q1 gross margin to 25.3% as compared to $24.4% in Q1 last year and 24.1% in Q4. We have reduced -- we have work to reduce various program issues which had negatively impacted results. We work to continuously manage our programs, capacity and third-party material costs in order to drive improved program margins.

Moving to SG&A, on an adjusted basis, excluding amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, Q1 SG&A was $39.3 million compared to last year Q1 SG&A of $36 million. SG&A has increased over prior year due to increased employee costs including the addition of sales and service headcount foreign exchange compared to Q4 SG&A has increased due to foreign exchange and other various expenses. In Q1 our higher gross margins have more than offset the higher SG&A expenses.

Q1 adjusted earnings from operations of $26.3 million or 10% of revenue down slightly from 10.5% a year ago. Sequentially, our margins have improved over Q4 margins of 9.2% and our full year fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings from operations margin which was 9.6%.

Moving to the balance sheet, starting with working capital, recall that in Q4 we had an unusually low working capital as a percentage of revenue of 8%. Last quarter, I had said that we expected to increase our working capital as we work through customer programs. We started to see this in Q1 as our working capital as a percentage of revenue increased to 10%. We expect to further increase going forward, however, still target to be below 15%.

In Q1, we used cash from operations of $3.4 million as compared to Q4 where we generated significant cash from operations of $80.7 million due to the timing of milestone billings and payments. Q1 usage was expected as we started to work through customer deposits.

At the end of the first quarter fiscal 2018, our total net debt position was $41 million or similar to prior quarter net debt and decreased from last year's Q1 net debt position of $99 million.

In July, we renewed our existing $750 million credit facility and extended it to August 29, 2021, terms are substantially the same as the original credit agreement. We continue to have strong liquidity with cash on hand of $279 million and the credit facility of which approximately $638 million is unused.

Our capital structure also includes a fixed interest U.S.$250 million bond that matures in 2023.

In Q1, we generated earnings per share of $0.12 compared to $0.08 in Q4 and $0.13 in Q1 last year. On an adjusted earnings per share basis, we generated $0.16 compared to $0.15 in Q4 and $0.17 last year Q1. The increase from Q4 primarily reflects improved operating margins.

Our effective tax rate was 24% in Q1, the same as fiscal 2017. Going forward, our effective tax rate is expected to continue to be in the range of 25% of pre-tax earnings.

In summary, we had a good start to fiscal 2018 and we are well-positioned for the balance of the year with our record $683 million backlog. Our funnel remains well diversified with a mix of programs and enterprise solutions.

We will continue to focus on the implementation of the ABM and improvements in program management, supply chain and utilization of our global footprint to drive margin improvements going forward. And we have a strong balance sheet with available credit which will support our objective of profitable growth.

Now, we would like to open the call to your questions. Operator, could you please provide instructions to our listeners. Thank you.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Thanks very much and good morning. Wanted to start with one about top-line growth, I was wondering if you could give us some examples of how you believe the ATF business model will help to drive improved revenue performance at ATF going forward?

Andrew Hider

Hi, Cherilyn. Good morning. Thank you for the question. First, part of the ATS business model is wrapped around how do we drive process in our sales and marketing expansion and when we look at that and we drive continuous improvement in that area, we are going to have KPIs aligned around both the leading and lacking indicators.

For instance, our funnel size, health of the funnel, win rate, and how do we drive improvements in those areas as we go through the year. Secondly, when we look at growth for the year and we look at future growth, it's about how do we add new customers, how do we expand our current customer base as well as new markets, new technologies and really driving synergies throughout our corporation.

Cherilyn Radbourne

And so within that maybe you can just comment on how you would measure performance, in other words, how do you differentiate between average performance in a buoyant market versus strong performance in a tepid market?

Andrew Hider

When we look at the framework and I mentioned KPIs in this, we are going to measure our performance and we are going to set targets and I will state internally we have fairly aggressive targets and those targets are an annual target that get broken down quarterly and then monthly. And we are going to measure our success towards are we achieving result within those key areas of focus.

One of the variables that we are driving to is, regardless of performance prior year, how do we continue on the trajectory of continuing to drive increased performance results. Therefore, when we are looking at expanding our markets and expanding our business, how do we achieve better results in the coming quarters and coming years ahead.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. That's helpful. And Maria one for you, the working capital as a percentage of sales has been well below the company's target range for the last two quarters, how much of that would you attribute to tighter management of working capital versus timing and mix of projects that are underway?

Maria Perrella

Of course, we always try to better manage and working capital as a percentage of revenue is one of our eight value drivers and we are measuring that. So, we expect to improve. But, I would say just over the last couple of quarters, it really has had a lot to do with programs and timing of milestone payments, customer deposits and receipt of large payments on [90.10] [ph] terms and those programs coming to an end.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. Thanks I'll pass it off.

Mark Neville

Good morning. First question is for Maria, just on SG&A it was a pretty decent job year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, I realize FX played [appropriately] [ph], just maybe help us understand what else was beyond this increase?

Maria Perrella

Sure, first I'll talk about year-over-year. And we can see there is a $3 million increase, I would say the comparison isn't a right one last year we had low employee cost -- lower employee cost and the increase from last year to this year is about two-thirds employee related cost and that's performance based compensation and one-third or $1 million is foreign exchange.

And going forward, I would say our starting point is around our Q1 and that's $39.5 million and we expect to see a little bit of an increase going forward typically I do give a range, I haven't given a range this time. And I'm not going to provide one, the foreign exchange impact in even Q4 versus Q1 foreign exchange impacted by about $1 million. And we know that we expect a slight increase as we continue working on and investing in our strategy. But I would say overall as far as impact to the bottom-line goals and margins, we don't expect it to be material.

Mark Neville

Okay. Maybe I misunderstood last quarter, but I saw you were sort of talking about $37 million type run rate, so are you now sort of again guiding to $39.5 roughly or sort of loosely guiding I guess?

Maria Perrella

I did talk about the, I think 37, 38 and I said that's assuming that foreign exchange didn't impact and we saw about $1 million from Q4 to Q1.

Mark Neville

Okay.

Maria Perrella

And then the rest we're just small little one.

Mark Neville

Okay. And just on the ATS business model, I'm just curious as you internally when you roll that out and how reception around that has been thus far?

Andrew Hider

Hi, Mark. Good morning. So far I would say, first let me answer your question. It has been rolled out and as I stated in my opening remarks this is a journey. The rollout, the adoption, the training, the alignment around the critical field that's all part of the process and you'll see this in our website in the future we're going to be talking more about it at our AGM tomorrow, but it's around people, process and performance and then there is a lot of variables that go into those.

I would say in general, our employees have been engaged around it, they have aligned around the value drivers, around the KPIs and around the problem solving process. And I emphasize the problem solving process, because we set targets internally to continue to improve our results. And when we're off on those targets how do we understand the true root cost and then what's the counter measure to get back on track.

And so its early days, the team is aligned around driving us within our business and its going to be an ever evolving journey as we take this business to the next level.

Mark Neville

Okay. When you talk about building the foundation, growing, expanding does, I mean does the build need to happen first, I mean as the foundation strong half I guess to sort of start growing, expanding entering new markets. I assume that's the case, but just want to be clear?

Andrew Hider

So to answer your question, directly it's all three. And we're driving all three. And so that's pretty much a fine point at it.

Mark Neville

Okay. And when you talk about, sorry just one last one, developing new markets, business, platforms, I mean is there M&A or is that also internal organic type of investment in growth?

Andrew Hider

So one it's both, two when we assess we look at the strategic area of driving penetration at the market and we determine the best avenue to get their fastest. And again from a strategic perspective we have to like the market and the variables first and then its alignment around organic or inorganic approach to get there.

Mark Neville

All right. Okay, I'll get back in queue, thanks for taking my questions.

David Tyerman

Good morning. My first question is on the operating improvement plan, I guess the ABM, so I'm just wondering from a financial standpoint how fast we should see changes, what areas we should see demand whether its sales or margins or both. And if you can give us any kind of metrics in terms of size you would expect to see any changes?

Andrew Hider

So, good morning David. Thank you for the question. When we've rolled our side and I stated this in my earlier remarks this is a journey and I emphasize that, because these areas of initiatives take time and its ever evolving. So our expectation as a corporation is yes, we'll see improvements in the quarters ahead, but it's also around the years ahead as well. And as that continues improvement mindset that once we achieve the result how do we continue to focus on improving and making the success at a greater pace.

And so the rollout is in its early stages, we have implemented several processes in several areas for impact; we're going to continue rolling this out over the quarters and years ahead.

David Tyerman

Okay, so is there any way that you can give us sort of a roadmap that we can gage and investors can try and get an idea of what they should expect from this in terms of margins or sales growth?

Maria Perrella

I'll talk about margins, I'll start there. The margins, in the past we've talked about 5% that we could see, 5% and I don't think that part has changed. With the ATS business model we and our more structured approach to goal setting KPIs problem solving and continuous improvement the goal or objective is to see and start to see the sequential improvement. And that sequential improvement may not necessarily be quarter-over-quarter, but it should be year-over-year. And that's what we're targeting.

On the elements of it, I'd bring in the ABM and that should impact positively along with the other areas that we've talked about before and some of those things are the same. We put us final point on supply chain or third-party materials as an example and we talk about PPV, but other areas like standardization better use of our global footprints, services et cetera those will all impact, over what period of time where we get the 5% we've always said, we've never really said, but I think I would just close off by saying we're driving towards the year-over-year improvements and that's what and we expect to see that in the year ahead.

David Tyerman

Okay, so just to clarify that using you can improve the margins 5% that's what you're saying for over some period of time?

Maria Perrella

Over some period of time.

David Tyerman

Okay, because that's a huge improvement obviously. Okay that's very helpful. I'll pass it along that's my two.

Andrew Hider

Thank you, David.

My questions, just life sciences unit had strong growth again, I'm just wondering if you could comment on what are the market drivers there leading to that growth and how sustainable is the strength?

Andrew Hider

So, and I stated this early on. This is a core focus area for our business and we believe our strength in this area and our ability to provide both smaller and larger program scale is a strategic advantage.

When we look at the growth and we look at how we've achieved it, it's been with customers both new and also existing. And for example, I recently visited a customer that is on-shoring a product and they are moving it out of a low cost region based on quality issues. And I'll come to why this matters here in a minute, but they brought it on, I'm sure because of quality issues and they looked to ATS because we could help them ensure that they meet the same cost standards that they have in the low cost region and improve their quality to the development of their product. That matters because when risk of failure is high that's an area that ATS can help provide significant value to our customers. And as you look at the life sciences space that's a key area that customers are concerned with. Therefore, we believe it's going to continue, the trend is going to continue and it's going to be a key piece of our foundation moving forward.

Justin Keywood

Okay. That's very helpful. And then, just a follow-up question, just given the greater growth prospects, do you feel there is enough capacity to deal with that?

Andrew Hider

So, the question on capacity is going to be an ever evolving question and the reason I stated that way is, we believe we have significant capacity that said, it is not something that we are going to state or done reviewing or done improving upon. We have to look at it from a standpoint of global capacity and regional capacity. And I will tell you, it's one of the areas and when we talk about our ABM, it's about continuous improvement, and it's about a driving how we become more efficient in operations. But, then also how do we meet the needs of our customers tomorrow.

And so, it's an ever evolving story because our customers might have a product today in North America and then they need to move it to Europe, or they need to move it in Asia. We have a footprint and we need to ensure that we have a [lining] [ph] around their growth as well.

Justin Keywood

Okay. And then, just on the electric vehicles segment, you mentioned this being a driver in your opening remarks. I'm just wondering if this is a more near term scenario or longer term and if you are able to breakdown what this business is currently contributing.

Andrew Hider

So, our view on this market is and it's shared, you can read the articles we read that it's a longer term view. And as we look at our funnel, which is healthy for the transportation business, the e-vehicle piece of that funnel is a significant piece of the funnel today. Therefore, we view it has an area of growth for our business and as customers look to automate their process, we believe we are well-positioned to provide that value to our customers.

Justin Keywood

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my call.

Andrew Hider

Appreciate it.

Jeremy Klein

Good morning, everyone. Just wondering, given the competitive landscape when you look at suppliers like AVB, Siemens, KUKA, and then, numerous Japanese producers, where did ATS fit within this competitive landscape? And then, what is the ATS' edge?

Andrew Hider

When we look at those names, we directly don't typically compete against those businesses. And if you look at where ATS plays, we are the integrator of technology and so, you are talking about a lot of business that provide product sets. We don't necessarily view them as a key competitor. We integrate a lot of their products and we bring the total value to our customers. Therefore, when you look at the relationship, it tends to be a solid relationship where we are in strategic alignment with where the customers are going and how we can continue to bring that value to our customer base.

Jeremy Klein

Okay. Thank you very much. That helps. Just one last question, could you comment a little bit on the electronic space, the sector in general and your views on where that's going and where ATS will be within that?

Andrew Hider

Just so I understand your question, specifically in what part of the electronics space?

Jeremy Klein

I know you grew consumer product in electronics into one group. So, I mean, I don't -- I wasn't referring to any specifics part of the electronic base but whether it's say mobile phones or I mean is that an example of a sector that you are in?

Andrew Hider

Got it. Understand your question, so this is an area of our business I talked through, we are opportunistic in this space. So, where we can provider value and our customers look at that value and see an alignment to where they need to be is where we play. That said, it is not as -- it is from a standpoint of size in our organization is not as large to say at life sciences area. But, when our customers view the value that ATS can bring, it's a clear alignment as to how we can deliver to the customers. We are in some of the key players in that space. And we do provide systems to them. But, it is an opportunistic space within our organization.

Jeremy Klein

Okay. Thank you very much.

Robert Caldwell

Thank you, operator. Good morning, all. Andrew congratulations on this heartening quarterly report, sounds very encouraging indeed. Questions come up from time to time on these calls over the last number of years, I have asked and others as well, just a little more color on the M&A activity. Are there potentially some projects that were held back over the last year and a half because of the change and the management? And number two, can you some idea the number of investment bankers who directly involved with the ATS on these projects both here in Canada and perhaps some in Europe as well? Thank you.

Andrew Hider

Hi, Robert. Good morning. I'm not going to talk about the transition period, what I'm going to talk about is, when I joined ATS, when we looked at the funnel, the funnels are sizeable funnel for M&A activity and in the past we were asked if we are going to delay M&A based on the role of a strategic plan and the answer is we are going to do both. That said, we are not going to acquire for the sake of acquiring. We are going to be strategic in our focus and disciplined in our approach to ensure it's the right value for the organization. Our funnel has grown and we continue to challenge ourselves to ensure that we are going to be aligned around M&A activity and we have grown the team. So, it's our commitment and our focus to drive this aspect. But, I do want to emphasize the point that we are not going to deploy capital just to deploy capital in M&A, it needs to be the right strategic fit for the organization.

Robert Caldwell

That's helpful. Thank you, Andrew.

Andrew Hider

You bet. Thank you, Robert, for the question.

David Tyerman

Hi. Just a few follow-ups. So, Maria, the SG&A, if I understood you correctly, then it sounds like you feel the quarterly rate going forward should be 39.5 or maybe even a little bit higher than that is that correct for the quarter?

Maria Perrella

Based on what I said and what I said was, I think starting with the 39.5, I see a slight increase as we continue working on and investing in our strategies. So, I would start with 40-ish, but I'm kind of hesitating on providing a range. And as we've talked about before and as we've seen foreign exchange impacts also.

David Tyerman

Right. And that 40-ish excludes FX right?

Maria Perrella

Correct.

David Tyerman

Okay. Super. And then, the second question, maybe another clarification, you said the backlog turnover over the last 12 months has been around 40%. So, that kind of what you think is a normal rate, the current nature of the business?

Maria Perrella

I don't -- I would maybe just by saying that we range between 35% and 45%.

David Tyerman

Yes.

Maria Perrella

As I always talk about in the upcoming quarter, we look at what's in our backlog and looking at our backlog at the end of Q1. For Q2, we are seeing a conversion somewhere in the range of 40% to 45%. So, it will be higher than what we have seen over the last few quarters and that's because some of the large programs that we won in the last two or three quarters, they are moving into the assembly stage and that's where a lot of third party material comes in.

David Tyerman

All right.

Maria Perrella

So, the last couple of quarters, we've had the design and engineering and that's labor-only and lower revenues. And as I said, we are moving into the assembly and built stage. And we can see that for example on three or four of the larger programs about $20 million or so of materials are coming in. So, that's why I'm guiding in the 40% to 45% range going forward, will it still be 40% to 45% difficult to tell right now just based on exactly what will happen in the quarter.

When I look at what is in backlog and what's going on, it's easy to have a 3% to 4% swing just on say $10 million. So, $10 million more material comes in Q2 then 40% to 45% might not be totally accurate and that could move it to the next quarter.

So because of these large programs where they are at, lot of different things going on, but we are guiding higher. And then, looking at Q3, when we talk next quarter, we will reassess and see where we are at.

David Tyerman

Okay. Fair enough. And then, just on a broader sense. Could you give us your views on the market right now, I get the impression the global economies maybe doing a little better, although I'm not sure your [tax] [ph] would be in agreement with that. So, I'm just wondering if you are seeing better market opportunities right now or worse or what you are seeing out there in the market?

Andrew Hider

Hi, David. On a macro level, we view it as slightly better, when you piece that down, it's certainly it's by segment, but as a macro level for ATS, we view it a slightly better.

David Tyerman

Okay. And then, the final question I had was on M&A, are there any metrics that you can help us think about when you are looking at M&A like is there is a return on invested capital target that you would like to see the acquisitions have or any other key metrics?

Andrew Hider

We do look at our ROIC as a key fundamental for the financial return on the acquisition and again its variable based on the four -- the four areas that we focused and it's going to be variable based on the strategic fit as well as the market and we might expect higher or lower based on the other variables.

David Tyerman

Is there a range you can provide that you would be looking at?

Andrew Hider

At this time, I'm not going to specify the range, what I can tell you is our aspirations are high, but the market rate now is, as you have seen the markets demanding high multiples in the market space. So, we do look at strategic fit as one of the areas that is aligned with ATS and where we need to go.

David Tyerman

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you very much Andrew and Maria.

Andrew Hider

You bet.

Maria Perrella

Welcome.

Mark Neville

Yes. Maybe just a follow-up on David's question, when you talk about financial, look at financial metrics in terms of M&A, I mean is ROIC the primary metric or is there something else in terms of just financial?

Maria Perrella

We look at also is it accretive and I would say that's one of the well, everything is important, but is it accretive that's important. And from a cash perspective also is it accretive, and then, we also look at our return on investment and ensure that's where we wanted to be. As Andrew said, we're not providing ranges or targets right now, but of course we want our ROIC to be greater than our weighted average cost of capital, and based on what we're seeing we know that because of the higher multiples perhaps getting there won't be as quickly as we would like. But, we would have a certain target in mind.

Mark Neville

Okay. And Maria, when you mentioned 5% margin improvements, were you talking gross margin or EBITs and maybe what's the starting point?

Maria Perrella

I was talking EBIT, because in that number I was thinking about cost of sales and how we could reduce our cost of sales, improve gross margins. And then also use the cost structure that we have to cover organic growth i.e., on the SG&A side, we expect that we wouldn't have to invest that much more, if or when not if, when we do drive organic growth.

Mark Neville

Okay. And I guess around 10% now so that's I guess that's your starting point roughly.

Maria Perrella

Yes.

Mark Neville

Okay. And Andrew maybe you just talked about some of things, I guess what the business or what you are doing within the aftermarket business that drive growth maybe some targets or how big you think this business could be or how big it should be to help us sort of think about that?

Andrew Hider

Sure. So Mark, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, we did see growth, so we will -- from a standpoint of half on the right foot for this year, we are seeing the growth that we expected. With that said we have high aspirations for the year on after sales service and support.

So, I would state a couple of items here, first internal targets are fairly significant; second, our work is not done. We need to continue to expand both our network or service as well as ensuring that we've got capability and capacity as we expect that growth trajectory to tick-off. But, we are seeing early signs of a positive light in our services initiative and providing that value to our customers and so it's often in the right foot for the year.

Mark Neville

Maybe correct me if I'm wrong with it, it's roughly 15% of your business now?

Maria Perrella

That's correct. Yes.

Mark Neville

And do you have longer term targets that you could share with us for the size of how big that should be?

Andrew Hider

I can give you a range say between 20% to 30%.

Mark Neville

Okay. When you talk about, I mean there seems to be a lot of client focus sort of driving this improvement and growth as well. Just curious, is there any -- do you see any value maybe sort of going back or partnering with some of the -- some of your -- maybe the products part that you talked about earlier to drive growth that way?

Andrew Hider

To make sure, I understand your question correctly. Its, are we planning to partner to drive additional growth for the organization?

Mark Neville

Well, maybe I guess, just sort of looking back, some of the bigger product companies that you mentioned earlier, if there is any value and have you tried to partner with them, strategic partnerships anything that sort that could help drive growth or any value [why you are] [ph] doing that?

Andrew Hider

So, absolutely and we are in process right now, I can't mention the name or the business, but we are in process right now to actually partner with a business to drive growth on a certain area of our business fairly large organization that's aligned around our strategic value.

Mark Neville

Okay. Thanks again for taking my questions.

Cherilyn Radbourne

You took the couple of follow-ups from me, and the first one is on performance evaluation again. And I think one of the things that make performance evaluation challenging at ATS is just the inherent variability or lumpiness whatever word you prefer in the business. So, maybe you can talk a little bit about how your performance evaluation allows board that variability without letting lumpiness become an excuse?

Andrew Hider

Cherilyn, I think I like the word lumpiness. Cherilyn that's one of the challenges, right, that's where the ATS business model is core to ATS and it's about that year look because quarter-to-quarter doesn't necessarily define success. What I can tell you is, we look at both leading and lagging indicators and those are aligned our KPIs that then will generate into the value drivers. And ensuring we are improving on those leading indicators that ultimately will improve our lagging indicators is going to be that foundational view as to or we making the right strides to improve our business over the year and the years ahead.

And so, you're bringing up a point that's a very valid point for our business, the lumpiness is going to be a factor, but it is year-over-year performance improvement and it's how we are performing to that trajectory and achieving our aspirations as we set out for the year.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. And then, the last one is a quick one. Maria, can you just indicate whether foreign exchange had a material impact at the EBIT line in the quarter?

Maria Perrella

No. Not a material impact and I calculated that the EPS level and I think it's less than 0.2 of a cent. So, not material.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Thank you. That's all my questions.

Andrew Hider

Thank you, Cherilyn.

Andrew Hider

Thanks everyone for joining us today. We look forward to reporting our second quarter results in November. Have a great day.

