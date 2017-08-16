AMD Boosted CPU Prices By 30% This Year?

Investors should wait for confirmation of more positive financial data over the course of 2017.

AMD (AMD) hasn’t crossed a major inflection point in terms of MPU unit sales according to Mercury Research data. Even so, the data did underpin some good information in terms of relative revenue contribution between AMD’s inter-segments and how revenue growth will improve drastically given enough time.

However, it’s also worth noting that the investment thesis may have changed over the prior quarters, as investors may have to reigne in expectations of material earnings sales/ramp until we progress a couple years into the current Zen-architecture, which is ahead of Intel (INTC) in many aspects, as many applications are designed around multi-threaded use, which reasserts AMD’s competitive edge via Infinity Fabric.

Source: AMD

Diving into the data

Though the data on unit shipment growth is a little troubling in the initial stages of the ramp, we remain confident that AMD will get back on track despite Intel’s overwhelming market position at >92% total market share. This was based on Q2’17 data, though it’s worth noting that Mercury estimates AMD will grow its ASPs by 13% q/q in Q3’17.

Source: Credit Suisse and Mercury Research

According to Mercury Research, AMD reported Q2’17 ASPs of appx. $64.70 versus Q2’16 figures of $49.50. This implies that AMD’s Q2’17 MPU average selling price increased by 30.7%, though Credit Suisse estimates prior-year ASPs were slightly higher at appx. $55 to $56.

Why this matters (strictly hypothetical): Unit pricing is another lever to revenue growth, and when combined with substantial volume growth will translate into a combined revenue growth figure that’s more exponential. For example, if AMD were to grow units by 30% q/q next quarter, and ASPS grew by 10% q/q. The combined impact of $71 times 7.52 million units would equate into $533 million in revenue, which is much higher than Credit Suisse estimates of $416 million next quarter.

MPU volumes and pricing changes can alter the outcome of AMD’s next quarterly earnings report.

Source: Credit Suisse

It’s also worth noting that inventory levels are more elevated relative to prior quarter. Though it’s hard to gain a sense of what’s going on.

Here’s what John Pfitzer thinks at Credit Suisse:

10-15% of INTC DT processor units are now likely going towards IoT, distorting the comparison between Mercury Client MPU units and IDC PC units. However, excluding IoT, on a y/y basis PC production grew ~1000 bps ABOVE consumption – the largest outgrowth since C1Q10.

Our take: What the data suggests is a major refresh cycle driven perhaps by AMD and in some parts Intel. There hasn’t been significant price competition in the Notebook or Desktop segment among competing part makers, and that’s partially owed to added PR efforts driven by AMD and the entire PC community. The aging computers in need of replacement are also slow, and with a large installed base of computers globally, it’s not surprising that unit shipment declines abated on some cyclical hardware refresh. This could be owed to HDDs, which are starting to become an aging technology and could become legacy tech whereas SSDs have become more affordable, which creates numerous reasons for consumers to upgrade now as opposed to prior-year.

With price/performance dropping for MPUs, and significant improvements to flash-based storage, the MPU/NAND stocks have performed relatively well over the prior-year, as oversupply in the memory market was quickly met with more robust demand via various consumer electronic categories in need of larger/quicker storage.

In semiconductors, better products lead to more sales.

Keep in mind, when entering this year, there was mostly speculation of the potential of Ryzen and how it could be cost competitive. Consumers were likely caught off guard, and with all the positive press/reviews on various AMD CPUs at the high-end and low-end of the stack, we should see a return to revenue growth unlike anything we’ve ever seen in the Rory Read era.

AMD is starting to turn the corner, and is even getting consumers more interested in buying PCs. This may be contributing to the sudden uptick in inventory data this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.