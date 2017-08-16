Home Builders Sense It Coming

Home builder confidence was reported up on Tuesday, as builders are sensing the pick-up in housing I've been pointing toward. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo (NAHB) Housing Market Index (HMI) climbed four points to mark 68 in August, against economists' expectations for 65.

Economists may have been caught off guard, due to normalcy bias and a poor start to housing this year, but we were not. Many of the statements made this week by the NAHB are echoing statements made by this column over recent weeks and months. Indeed, home builder sentiment is improving, says NAHB Chairman Granger MacDonald, "due to ongoing job and economic growth, attractive mortgage rates, and growing consumer confidence."

Over recent weeks, we have pointed to full employment in America as the inevitable catalyst for improved consumer spending and GDP growth, as well as strengthening in housing demand. In August, home builders indicated current sales conditions were significantly improved, as the component measure for the issue rose four points, to a mark of 74. Even better, the measure for sales expectations six months forward improved five points, to 78.

The positive news was as always offset by the measure for buyer traffic, which while increasing by one point, still sat at 49. The 50 mark separates opinions for good and bad conditions. The buyer traffic data is interesting in its contrast because it measures what builders are actually seeing. This may indicate that while some builders are doing well, especially the large public and well capitalized builders, others are not doing as well.

That could reflect the shortages of lots and labor, along with rising building material costs, which are regular complaints filed via the survey. Broad-based benefits from the economy would see all three of the component measures above 50, and we may get there soon.

Regionally speaking, strength was again spread out everywhere but the housing saturated Northeast. HMI scores for the Northeast (+1 to 48), West (unchanged at 75), South (unchanged at 67) and Midwest (unchanged at 66) indicate as much.

In conclusion, the indication given by builder sentiment is that housing is about to pick-up again thanks to improving employment, consumer spending and economic growth. While I believe increased long-term interest rates are on the way, which will raise the cost of home ownership, other costs to Americans should be improving soon in the form of less regulation and lower taxes.

Housing Securities 08-16-17 Intraday SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) +0.4% SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE: XHB) +0.4% ProShares Ultra Homebuilders & Supplies (NYSE: HBU) -1.0% PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) +0.8% D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) +0.1% K.B. Home (NYSE: KBH) +1.3% Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) +0.5% Lennar (NYSE: LEN) +0.1% Home Depot (NYSE: HD) -0.4% Lowes (NYSE: LOW) +1.6%

I continue to look for an economic boom time period starting now and running through 2018, in which cyclical shares should take another leg higher. Thus, I'm a fan of the housing and related shares despite their runs since the trough of the real estate crisis. However, the structural issue I've been teasing about in recent articles, that I will discuss very soon in detail, tempers my near-term enthusiasm for these shares. There may be a better time to buy them over the next several weeks if a market correction plays out, as I suspect. For more of my work on real estate and markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.