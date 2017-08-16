PCI: Coverage Slides. What To Do?

Last week I examined two PIMCO CEFs--PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) and PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)--before (PCI Remains PIMCO's Best-Buy CEF) and in the midst of (PIMCO CEFs After The Fall) of the short-lived, mini-crash in CEFs on Thursday. At the time I concluded: One, PCI was the best buy of PIMCO's CEFs and two, PDI may be moving toward being an attractive buy. I noted at the time that the monthly UNII and coverage report would be an important indicator for the funds, both of which have been struggling to meet their distribution coverage for 2017. That report was released after market yesterday, Aug 15.

Here are those results (source: pimco.com)

First, note that for some of the funds the data represent the full fiscal year (those with fiscal years ending 31 July) for others they represent only the first month of the fiscal year (those with fiscal years ending 30 June). PCI and PDI are in the second category so distribution coverage in the last column is only for the single month of July.

The trend toward a marked decline in distribution coverage continues. For PCI coverage was only 29% in July and for PDI it was 66%. The rolling coverage ratios give us a better measure of how the funds are trending for coverage. Here are the three- and six-month coverage ratios for the period ending July 31 compared with the period ending June 30.

PCI declined slightly for the month over both periods. PDI improved its numbers slightly. But both are continuing to fall short. You will notice as well that coverage is falling well short for nearly the full spectrum of PIMCO CEFs. Only PCM fund (PCM) has NII exceeding its payout for the full periods noted. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) is also in good shape on coverage for the past three months.

Let's turn to premiums and discounts, and yields for the funds (based on closing prices 15 Aug 2017).

PCI remains the only fund with a discount. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSEARCA:PKN) and Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) have a modest premiums under 2% and PDI is at 3.74%. The funds that are covering their distributions, PCM and PGP, have premiums of 8.8% (NYSE:PCM) to over 50% (NYSE:PGP). But it's not distribution coverage that is driving those premiums as we can see from PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS)'s near 30% premium despite its shortfall in coverage. The premiums and discount appear to be driven by NAV yield, something I have shown repeatedly.

Thus, PCI, with the lowest yield of the set, has the only discount; and PGP with its eye-popping 15.7% yield at NAV carries that huge premium over 50%.

As I write this (mid-session, 16 Aug) the market does not appear to be reacting strongly to the coverage data. PDI is up 0.07%, but PCI, with its potentially disturbing decline in coverage, is down only -0.49%. I say only because that decline puts its current price ($22.31) exactly where it was last week when I was writing that it was the "best buy" at PIMCO.

Does that leave PCI as the best buy CEF in the PIMCO stable? I would have to say less so than it was last week. Does it mean it's time to close or reduce positions in PCI? I am inclined to think not. For one thing, PCI's NAV continues to grow. Clearly, the fund is not losing value to the market.

I will be watching that NAV chart and, while I do not anticipate I'll be doing any selling of PCI in the near future, I will be taking my cues from its movement. If that downturn we saw last week does not pick up, I might be reconsidering, but if it does and the NAV continues to climb, I'll continue to ignore the coverage issue. Well, maybe not ignore, as I'll be watching it every month, but I'll hold on despite the falling coverage.

An investor in PCI will want to ask what may result if the coverage continues to slide? Is a distribution cut in the offing? If so, how much? If it's, say, a penny a share, I'd not expect much impact. If it's twice that, it will likely get ugly.

And what about PDI?

Its recent chart looks a lot like PCI's. NAV is up a bit more on a percentage basis (9.7% YTD vs. PCI's 8.8%) and market price is trailing PCI (6.2% YTD to PCI's 10.3%), so it is dropping premium points. At the end of July, PDI's premium was over 8%; at yesterday's close, it was 3.74%. The 3 month Z-score is -3.0 and the 6 month Z-score is -3.2. If your CEF investing strategies are based on Z-scores, PDI is a screaming buy. But I'm still going to wait for it to drop that premium more. My review of PDI's pricing correlations with returns (Do Z-Scores Matter? A Case Study) showed that discount is a much more relevant metric for the fund than Z-score, although I will say that Z-scores in the -3 range are exceptionally low.

Finally, there's PCM, the only fund that is covering its distributions. It had a premium above 10% last week. It was down to 8.81 yesterday. NAV has been growing apace with PDI and PCI this year. And the fund is paying 8.64%, 14bps under PCI's. I've not looked at PCM in any detail, but I plan to do so. Much as I don't like that premium, there may well be an opportunity in the fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDI PCI PFN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.