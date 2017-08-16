BJ Services Files For $100 Million IPO

We don't know specific terms of the IPO, but I'm generally negative on oilfield services firms in the current highly competitive and difficult macro pricing environment for the oil industry.

It operates in the highly competitive and currently loss-making oilfield services markets in the U.S. and its financials are accordingly in the red.

The firm is owned by Baker Hughes, CSL Capital and West Street Energy Partners.

Oilfield services company BJ Services wants to sell Class A shares in an IPO.

Quick Take

A provider of cementing and fracturing services in North America, BJ Services (BJS), aims to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of the sale of its Class A common stock.

BJ Services is a 145-year-old oilfield company that provides hydraulic fracturing and pressure pumping services.

The company is losing money and cash at an alarming rate, which is similar to other privately-held oilfield services firms.

I’ll provide an update when we know more about IPO pricing details.

Company and Technology

Tomball, Texas-based BJ Services was founded in 1872 to provide hydraulic fracturing and pressure pumping services to the oil & gas industry.

Management is headed by President & CEO Warren Zemlak, who was previously president & CEO of Allied Energy Services.

Baker Hughes (BHGE) acquired 100% of BJ Services in 2010. Then Baker sold 53.3% of BJ Services to CSL Capital Management and West Street Energy Partners. Now the three owners are selling an as-yet undetermined percentage of the company in the IPO.

Below is a brief overview video of BJ Services:

(Source: Youtube)

The company offers a range of well completion services:

(Source: BJ Services)

Market and Competition

According to a recent Markets and Markets research report on the global oilfield services market, it is valued at $103 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $126 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 3.35% in the six-year period from 2017.

Some important drivers of this expected growth will include an increase in oil and gas exploration, oilfield reserves, shale gas exploration, and the lifting of Iranian oil export sanctions.

Major competitive vendors that provide oilfield services include:

Halliburton Company (HAL)

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)

Numerous private-held oilfield services firms

Financials and IPO Details

The trends for BJ Services’ recent financial results over multiple periods are difficult to determine, since the entities involved have undergone various financial transactions that make comparison to prior periods difficult.

However, we can determine that in the quarter ended March 31, 2017, the company posted $180 million in topline revenue, but had negative gross margin and used $15.3 million in cash flow from operations.

Below are the company’s operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Unaudited interim):

(Source: BJ Service S-1/A)

As of March 31st, 2017, the company had $135 million in cash and $230 million in total liabilities.

BJ Services intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock. However, the deal size is likely a placeholder for an IPO that it is estimated to raise $300 million or more. (Source: Renaissance Capital)

Class A common stock will be traded publicly after the IPO and Class B common stock for each LLC Unit will be held by the existing owners immediately following this offering.

Management intends to use the proceeds from the IPO as follows,

As of June 30, 2017, there was $50.0 million principal amount of borrowings outstanding under our ABL credit facility. These outstanding borrowings initially bear interest at a variable rate, which initially is approximately 2.71% per annum. The obligations under our ABL credit facility mature on May 30, 2022, which may be extended for all or a portion of the principal amounts of the ABL credit facility, subject to terms and conditions set forth in the definitive documentation. Borrowings under our ABL credit facility were primarily incurred for general business purposes. An affiliate of each of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse Securities [USA] LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is a lender under the ABL credit facility and, to the extent proceeds from this offering are used to repay amounts outstanding thereunder, will receive a portion of the proceeds from this offering.

Listed managers of the IPO include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse Securities. So, Goldman and Morgan Stanley have disclosed conflicts of interest as they are both underwriting the IPO and receiving proceeds from it.

Commentary

BJ Services has a bit of a convoluted history, given its acquisition by Baker Hughes and subsequent sale of a majority interest to CSL and West Street.

BJ wants to sell only Class A shares to the public, retaining control via Class B shares.

This dual-class share structure generally results in sub-optimal performance, according to a research study in 2016.

Additionally, some major indexes such as the S&P 500 don't include companies with dual-class share structures in their index.

Although this approach has been rising in usage lately, especially within the technology world, it is a negative signal as far as I’m concerned.

Financially, the firm is similar to other oilfield service firms, in that it has negative gross margin, likely a function of operating in a highly competitive services market within a punishing oil price environment.

Although production is increasing throughout the shale regions, there are numerous oilfield service companies, and virtually no privately-held firms attempting to go public have any kind of operational profits or cash flow.

In sum, the environment for oilfield services firms is what I would call ‘Darwinian’, with intense competition hurting pricing power and keeping these companies firmly in the red.

Management hasn’t provided an expected share price range or proposed post-IPO market capitalization.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.