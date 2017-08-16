Emisphere's Prudent Move

The move will save the company money as it struggles to gain its footing while awaiting payoff from its Novo Nordisk partnerships and other ventures, which are still in play.

I'll be the first to admit I'd rather invest in a reporting rather than a non-reporting company. I like to see financial details and business disclosures.

Emisphere Technologies (OTCPK:EMIS), a microcap pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of substances that help deliver therapeutics within the body (such as oral proteins and peptides), recently decided to take a step backwards by filing an SEC Form 15 to become a non-reporting public company.

This filing allows EMIS to relax its reporting requirements and not file the standard quarterly, annual and other reports that everyone is used to getting. Here's EMIS' rationale:

The Board made the decision to pursue this strategy following its review and careful consideration of several factors, including the expected reduction in operating expenses by eliminating SEC reporting costs, which would allow the Company to focus more resources on its business development activities. The Board determined that deregistration is in the overall best interests of the Company and its stockholders. Following deregistration, the Company's shares of Common Stock will continue to be listed for trading on the Over-the-Counter Link, an electronic quotation service, under the symbol EMIS. Going forward, Emisphere may, from time to time, when it deems appropriate, provide limited information regarding its financial status and business activities, or issue press releases for select events or developments.

So, EMIS will still likely report significant material events in press releases, they just aren't compelled to provide the detailed documentation they used to deliver.

There are clearly drawbacks to this, as transparency is reduced. And there is also a stigma associated with this deregistration that spooked investors.

However, the SEC purposely made this option available to small companies to relieve them of reporting burdens that are excessive for the size of the company. It is a completely legitimate way for EMIS to reduce operating costs.

According to one analysis:

For smaller companies, public company compliance costs have increased significantly as a percentage of revenues...Public company burdens are particularly acute for companies with a market capitalization of less than $50 million and total revenues of under $100 million. Public company compliance costs can range from $1.0 million to over $3.0 million annually even for such a relatively small company.

Finally, EMIS is largely waiting on decisions by other companies regarding the sale of EMIS's Eligen B12 product, potential collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies, and Novo Nordisk's (NVO) oral GLP-1 type-2 diabetes PIONEER trial to be completed and results released.

These are major potential deals or events that are unaffected by the decision to become non-reporting. They are also events that will occur on the time frame of the parent company and so don't fit well within standard quarterly reporting.

So it makes sense for EMIS to transition to a non-reporting company as it really is a small business, with a half-dozen employees and minimal revenue, with a small shareholder base, and with irregular business events in the hands of other companies driving its operations. This is a prudent cost-cutting move by the EMIS board.

With the share price now back around $0.20/share, I see EMIS's stock as grossly oversold and a reasonable speculative investment.

The usual cautions hold here as this is a thinly traded microcap stock with valuations that have wide weekly fluctuations. Invest carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.