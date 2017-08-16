Target: Let The Rally Begin

About a month ago, after the company boosted Q2 guidance, we said it was time to start buying beaten up Target (TGT) stock. Since then, TGT stock has rallied more than 5% versus a 1% gain for the S&P 500. Today, shares are rocketing higher after the company delivered better than expected Q2 results (even after boosting guidance a month ago). This could be the beginning of a multi-month uptrend in TGT stock as sentiment rebounds and valuation normalizes. We remain long TGT.

(Source: YCHARTS)

TGT's quarterly results were pretty good. Comps rose 1.3% versus 0.7% expected. Traffic rose more than 2%, and that's big, because that number has spent some time in negative territory and around zero recently. The big jump up in transaction growth means Target is finally starting to drive traffic back to its stores in a meaningful way. It is coming at the expense of average ticket (down 70 basis points) and that is eating away at gross margins (down 40 basis points), but it's also resulting in positive sales growth (up 1.6%). That positive sales growth coupled with aggressive share buybacks is resulting in stable earnings despite the margin compression.

When a company is comping positive and its stock is trading at only 12.6x guided earnings for this year, all investors need to see is signs that operations are stabilizing. Over the past month, investors have been getting those positive signs that operations are stabilizing. Consequently, TGT stock is up.

That run-up will continue. There remains too much negativity around Target's name. Because of the rapid emergence of e-commerce, the bricks retail world is consolidating. That means smaller players will get squeezed out of the market, while the bigger players will grab even more market share. Along with Wal-Mart (WMT), Target is a natural winner in this consolidation process due to its scale. Yes, the company has come upon tough times recently as it adjusts to this new era of omnichannel retail, but it's starting to get its act together.

The best thing investors can do at this point is buy and wait for current macro retail headwinds to turn into long-term tailwinds for TGT.

Investors might not have to wait long. The company has now beat on top and bottom line expectations in back-to-back quarters. That hasn't happened since late 2014/early 2015. Perhaps not so coincidentally, that was also the last time this stock really staged a huge multi-month rally and was on an uptrend. A quick look at the chart makes it look like we might currently be at the beginning of a similar uptrend in the stock. That rally took the stock from a mid-50's level to a low-80's level. If the same dynamic plays out this time around, that implies a lot of more room to run for TGT stock, which has simply gone from the low 50's to the mid-50's.

(Source: YCHARTS, w/ self drawn overlay)

We also believe investors at these levels are ensuring themselves good downside protection. The stock is in a significant valuation trough. In fact, this is a cheaply as the stock has been valued over the past 10 years. We realistically don't see the valuation compressing much further now that comps are positive and the company is topping expectations.

(Source: YCHARTS)

Overall, we like TGT's growth profile here. The stock has been beaten up due to near-term traffic concerns, but those were corrected in a big way this quarter. Meanwhile, comps are also positive in a big way, and the company is getting into a groove of topping expectations. This is all happening while the valuation remains significantly depressed.

We like that set-up, and remain long TGT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.