Brazil Still Holds Value For The Long-Term

Unfortunately, emerging market indices are highly concentrated in China, with little Brazilian exposure. Getting some direct Brazilian exposure can provide welcomed geographic diversification.

Despite this past year's strong out-performance, emerging markets have a decade-long period of under-performance that they might be breaking out of.

The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) currently represents a decent long-term buy compared to global alternatives in my opinion, albeit with significant uncertainty.

The United States stock market is at frothy valuations based on almost every metric you look at.

The CAPE ratio is currently flirting around 30x:

Source: CAPE Chart by Lyn Alden, data from Robert Shiller

The ratio of market capitalization to GDP went from about 60% during the 2009 market bottom, up to 100% by 2013, and has now ballooned past 130% just four years later:

Source: Guru Focus

The price-to-book of the S&P 500 has gone from 2x to 3x, just between 2012 and 2017. That's a 50% surge in a short time period and brings us up to levels not seen since the Dotcom era:

Source: multpl

And NYSE margin debt levels are at a high peak. Investors are piled into the market pretty hard.

None of these are perfect metrics, but taken together, and considering the fact that we're 8 years into a market expansion, should give investors pause.

Many arguments in favor of an extended bull market attempt to discredit one of the valuation metrics.

People will say that the CAPE ratio is invalid because of accounting changes or that we need to wait until the recession's effects roll off, even though just about every historical CAPE measurement included one or more recessions in its period of measurement.

People will say market capitalization to GDP is misleading because our largest companies are increasingly globalized.

People will say the price to book ratio is imperfect because different industries have different reasonable book multiples (for example, tech vs. insurance), so as the sector allocation changes over time it can alter the rational average book value of the market.

And these things work as rationalizations because they have grains of truth in them. No valuation metric is perfect. But as long as you use multiple valuation metrics to check one another, and do your best to compare apples to apples, they are useful. Especially over a short time period of 5 years, the U.S. economy hasn't fundamentally changed much other than continued a gradual recovery, but every valuation metric has increased dramatically in a short period.

Maybe it'll have a correction. Maybe it'll stay flat for a while and let valuations deflate more gradually. Maybe it'll continue to surge upwards for a couple more years and test valuation levels not seen since the Dotcom era. I don't know. But what I do know, is that the U.S. market is expensive.

And that expense is partly rational. With interest rates so low, many investors are willing to buy even overvalued shares because their long-term return potential still offers a decent equity risk premium. But that's not a very attractive idea to people who want strong absolute returns, and if interest rates rise by a meaningful degree, this no longer applies.

Warren Buffett, ever the contrarian, has been hoarding cash over the last four years, almost tripling his stockpile:

Source: Bloomberg

That's not due to market timing, or reliance on broad valuation metrics. It's simply because when he rolls up his sleeves and does discounted cash flow analysis on potential things to buy, they're too expensive for his taste. He continues to be heavily long the American economy, but clearly he's well-positioned to go bargain shopping during market corrections and the next recession.

Valuations Abroad

Star Capital has a great tool for analyzing worldwide market valuations based on CAPE ratio, book ratio, and other metrics. Here's their CAPE chart:

Source: Star Capital

Not every blue country is necessarily a buy. Some of them are bound to be value traps, and therefore they need to be analyzed individually. Some of them, like Japan, go between red and blue depending on which valuation metric you select.

By every metric in this tool, the United States is expensive, and overall is ranked dead last based on their value score.

The U.S. certainly deserves a price premium due to our stability and particularly due to our technology sector, which rationally commands higher valuations. For example, the S&P 500 has more than 20% exposure to technology/IT (its biggest sector right now), while UK's FTSE 100 has less than 1% exposure to technology/IT. That's a big appropriate valuation difference right there.

But, we have too much good news baked in at the current time.

Rather than being 100% long an expensive market whose current business cycle is long in the tooth, I'm more interested in places that have already crashed, and that have under-performed.

Enter Brazil

Brazil had a nasty recession from 2014 through 2017 that it appears to be slowly recovering from, but with no certainty yet.

The combination of collapsing commodity prices and government corruption made a perfect storm that reduced their GDP by far more than the financial crisis in the United States affected ours. Here's the long-term market performance of the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ):

Source: YCharts

The market hit a bottom in 2016 and has rebounded since then, but remains at fairly cheap levels as corruption investigations are still ongoing and the unemployment rate is high at 13%, down slightly from its peak at 14%:

Source: Trading Economics

According to Star Capital, Brazil currently has:

A CAPE ratio of 10.4x

A P/E ratio of 15.5x

A P/B ratio of 1.6X

A dividend yield of 3.3%

Brazil has a population that is at 206 million people and growing at a decent linear pace, so the demographics are favorable:

Source: Trading Economics

They have abundant land and natural resources. Although their debt-to-GDP is on the rise, it remains at relatively modest levels at less than 70%. The biggest risk there is the pace that it's growing.

Within the past year, their inflation rate was brought down from 9% to under 3%, its lowest point in 18 years.

As a general rule, more developed countries have higher ratios of market capitalization to GDP, because a greater share of their economy is publicly traded.

For example, the trading and banking centers of the world with massive external investment like Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Singapore have cap/GDP ratios of 200% and higher, even when their stock prices are at reasonable valuations based on other metrics. Highly developed nations like the United States, Canada, the UK, and Japan clock in at over 100% when normally valued, and emerging markets are lower.

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has a data set from 1989 through 2014 showing that that Brazil's market capitalization to GDP ratio went from less than 5% in the early 90's to a peak of over 77% in 2007. This was partly due to economic development and modernization, and then partly due to overvaluation in the years leading up to 2007. Returns for the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF ((NYSEARCA:EWZ)) were astounding from its inception to that time until the global financial crisis, as the above YChart shows.

Valuations began to deflate after the global financial crisis, but really took a hit during the Brazilian recession. A data set from Siblis Research shows that the cap/GDP of Brazil ratio fell as low as 33% during the market bottom in 2016, and after a partial recovery currently still rests at under 45%.

Based on every metric compared to other global markets and compared to its past, Brazilian stocks are still cheap right now. It still appears to be a good point to buy, hold, and check it 5-10 years from now.

While I can't predict what will happen in the short-term, or even 1-3 years out, I would be highly surprised if the Brazil ETF does not produce strong returns over the next decade. Nothing short of a total and permanent political and economic derailment or a strongly devalued currency should result bad 10-year returns for the Brazilian index from this price point. With tailwinds from population growth, GDP per capita growth potential, and valuation expansion back to healthy levels, this next decade is more likely to be a good one.

One reason I like exposure to Brazil is that its economy is somewhat inward-facing. According to the World Bank, exports as a percentage of GDP are less than 13%, and were less than 17% during its economic peak.

That being said, its trade balance is positive, and its major exports are soybeans, iron ore, petroleum, sugar, and poultry. This reliance on commodities makes their economy rather volatile but has been a source of wealth.

The country controls its own currency, and it is geographically separated from areas of risk in Asia and Europe. This gives its economy a partial buffer from the rest of the world, and investing in it gives added diversification.

If you get your international exposure solely from a fund like the popular Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU), it'll be almost entirely concentrated in Asia and Europe, with only about 2% exposure to South America.

Risks

There's still substantial uncertainty in the Brazilian economy, but that's why it's cheap. If that uncertainty resolves favorably to any degree, it won't be this cheap anymore.

Corruption and Crime

Crime is a problem, and political corruption is significant. Brazil ranks low in Transparency International's corruption ranking, and that has particularly been hitting the fan for the last few years.

Lula, the president from 2003-2011, was charged earlier this year with money laundering and sentenced to over nine years in prison, but is currently free pending appeal.

Rousseff, the president from 2011-2016, was impeached in 2016.

The current president, Temur, who inherited office as Rousseff's vice president, is being investigated due to tapes leaked in May 2017 of him discussing hush money. His approval ratings are currently in the single digits and it's not clear he'll make it to the next election.

The next general election is in October 2018, and an outcome that is perceived as nonconstructive could result in a failed recovery and lead to ongoing economic woes.

Currency Impacts

This is a risk or strength depending on how you see it. Currency will play a major role in how profitable an investment in Brazil is.

Here's a chart of the weakening, and then strengthening, of the Brazilian Real relative to American dollars during the course of this recession. Overall, the value of the Real has been cut in half:

Source: XE

A stronger dollar would mean weaker results for the Brazilian ETF, all else being equal.

And if Brazil's recovery falters, its currency might fall again. However, with inflation under control and a recovery seemingly commencing, the currency is set up to perform decently.

Sector Concentration

Lastly, the iShares Brazil ETF is concentrated in financials. Their two largest banks alone account for 20% of the index, and financials make up about a third of the index in total. You can see all the holdings on the iShares summary page.

One way to diversify around that sector concentration is to invest in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) as well, which among other investments, has been heavily investing in Brazil during this recession.

As BIP's CEO Sam Pollock describes in his Q2, 2017 letter to unitholders:

Our Brazilian regulated gas transmission investment has been performing well and in-line with expectations. Our initial focus has been on the execution of our integration plan and the build-out of a strong leadership group. A highly capable executive team is now in place, charged with running the business and advancing a number of key priorities. This investment also positions Brookfield Infrastructure to play an important role in the expansion of Brazil's natural gas network in the future. In addition, development activity at the nearly 4,200 km of electricity transmission lines we are constructing in Brazil is progressing as planned. Construction has commenced on approximately 1,600 km of lines, of which roughly 800 km is on track for completion by the end of the year, with the other half expected to be completed in 2018.

and:

Within transport, EBITDA from our toll roads increased by 14% on a same-store, constant currency basis, driven primarily by higher tariffs and growth in traffic levels. This quarter was the first period since mid-2014 where heavy traffic levels increased in Brazil, a positive indicator of an economic turnaround.

Final Words

It is during the quiet, low-volatility, highly-valued periods where risk actually outweighs reward. In contrast, it's the periods of uncertainty and low valuations that usually represent the best long-term buying opportunities in hindsight. Not every time, but usually.

There's a high price for certainty, and yet certainty is always an illusion to some degree.

I don't think it's a good idea to concentrate too heavily due to the severe uncertainties still facing the country, but overall, I believe Brazil is worthy of investment and a good choice for international diversification. I hold exposure in two ways: by holding the iShares Brazil ETF, and by holding Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield is the safer bet with a great 4% distribution yield and broad global exposure, but is not at a great valuation at the moment, while the Brazil ETF will surely be more volatile but is cheap based on multiple metrics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWZ, BIP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.