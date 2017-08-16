Weighing Risk To Reward Of Tesla's Unsecured Bonds

The bonds could fall in price down the road and trade at a discount from the initial offering, investors should look to buy at a later point.

This may buy just enough time, though the margin dynamics of Model 3 keeps us questioning whether investors can depend more heavily on retained profits for future expansion.

Tesla’s junk bond offering went successfully

The hunt for yield is real folks, and with Tesla Inc. selling unsecured bonds at a yield of 5.3%, we’re roughly a rung or two above junk bond land. At this point, even the bond investors are willing to pay the yield premium to participate. Moody’s was quick to assign a B3 rating prior to the offering, which is still highly speculative.

Tesla Inc. reported that the offering was oversubscribed to the tune of 20%, which isn’t surprising given the overwhelming excitement among stock investors, currently. Furthermore, Tesla raised $1.77 billion in net proceeds from the offering, though the liquidity gap could become more severe if Tesla’s management is overstating the potential gross profitability of Model 3 given more subdued ASPs relative to entry-level luxury segment competitors.

While the risks are high, the reward could be reaped later by opportunistic bond buyers. We would wait for a correction in stock price following confirmation of low profitability from Model 3 units sold to buy unsecured Tesla bonds. The bonds could depreciate upon a sustained capital-intensive cycle that’s mostly funded by investors instead of retained profits due to less-than-stellar gross margins.

In that scenario, Tesla’s bonds could be an attractive yield-generating alternative, as Tesla still owns valuable assets that have high market value relative to book value given the competitiveness of Gigafactory 1 & 2 in battery production/storage. The auto manufacturing facilities are also valuable, not to mention the various patents Tesla Inc. happens to sit upon. The downside risk for bond investors could prove less severe in an absolute worst-case scenario, however, the markets have been very forgiving lately, with ample liquidity, and low levels of volatility relative to history.

Therefore, if anything, we would imagine Tesla Inc. simply refinancing old debt down the road, and at a higher interest rate. Given the direction of fed policy decisions, higher interest rates could create risks for Tesla investors. Especially because we have yet to see the long-term production curve and efficiency of Tesla’s production.

A fully optimized production line may not necessarily produce the profits Elon is forecasting, but it could produce just enough to return TSLA to free cash flow neutral. If anything, Tesla should try boosting its operating profits, so it can sustain a capital-intensive investment cycle. This may mean increasing the pricing of Model 3 by offering more product tiers than the ones shown at the prior unveiling.

The FCF pressure while unsettling was somewhat handled, as the recent debt offering adds $1.7 billion to a business that's projected to report $(3.5) billion FCF loss in FY’17. This basically means that $1.7 billion from the debt offering bought investors roughly 5 to 6 additional months given the past-year’s cash burn, and the need to stay above $3 billion in cash.

It's also worth noting the counter arguments/risks in Tesla's recent bond offering.

Quoted from Morningstar:

As a single B-rated credit, the Tesla notes might be expected to come with a full high-yield covenant package, a set of protections for the bondholder to guard the investment by preventing the company from using monies that could be assigned to interest payments for other purposes. The offering is lacking these protections. "The covenants are weak," said Potenza. "There are no restrictions on the company issuing further unsecured debt, on selling assets and on paying dividends or making investments. There is nothing to stop them from issuing notes on the same terms in an unlimited amount going forward."

Final thoughts

Investors should become increasingly wary of capital raises and how it affects the financials. Though bonds offer a different vehicle to own Tesla, the bonds offer better downside protection, i.e. there's risk of further deterioration of business fundamentals. However, a better pricing opportunity will emerge when Tesla trades at a fairer (cheaper) market valuation upon investors recognizing a more realistic margin/CapEx ramp scenario.

Tesla can’t fund CapEx even with favorable unit economics via its Model S/X line without borrowing or raising money from investors. This furthers the case that the Model 3 will likely produce the same dynamic of rapid capital expansion on the balance sheet until a reasonable profit narrative emerges.

Going forward, the mass market Model 3 likely contributes to net income, and reduces cash concerns upon reaching reasonable volumes. However, the need for further expansion will likely result in sustained negative free cash flow to build production to reach more aggressive growth targets. This may result in a situation where management chases expansion over reasonable capital preservation.

Depending on which part of the macro/debt-cycle Tesla ends-up, the situation could end poorly, as autos are usually a macro-dependent business that’s affected by macroeconomics and consumer sentiment. The bonds could offer a safer alternative, though we'd hope investors make an entry when the yields on those notes trade at or above 8%, which may require patience given animal spirits in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.