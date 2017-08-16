Why Wynn Still Looks Cheap At $136 If You Understand Its History

"Haste and rashness are storms and tempests, breaking and wrecking businesses; but nimbleness is a full, fair wind, blowing it with speed to heaven." -- Thomas Fuller (1608-61) from the Worthies of England

Unfortunately, it's the way of the investing world to move on news good or bad, creating a yo-yo effect in the price histories of many stocks. And if you watch stocks with a certain built-in volatility to short-term news, good or bad, you'll lose perspective and, in the long run, leave too much money on the table. Such a stock is Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN). Over its history, it has been something of a plaything for day traders, shorts, and the trigger electronic trading mechanisms of fancy algorithms some hedge fund managers tend to live by. Good enough, it's a strategy -- as long as it doesn't leak into real mischief-making that skirts regulations.

Just yesterday, a rationale exercise of an analyst's (Carlo Santerelli of Deutsche Bank) intermediate-term appraisal of Wynn set a higher price target for the shares to $150 attributed to various sensible reasons, among which was the reconfigured floor of the company's Wynn Palace. That bullish stance brought out the bulls who sent the company shares up to $136, up 6%.

However, our view, as followers of this space have come to know, is entirely based on an alternate world view of this company, its business model, and its stock. We agree with the foundational premise of the analyst's upgrade, but should point out there is much, much more to the bullish outlook for the stock. We saw the shares as a bargain as far back as over a year ago when they were trading in the $70s, still mired in the aftermath of the great February 2015 junket crackdown. We urged Seeking Alpha readers to buy, and continued to urge a rationale for the shares being undervalued as the move through their slow recovery. We put a $135 target on the stock in the face of a lot of skepticism, and now that target has been breached.

Remember that this was a stock that had reached its apogee pre-crackdown of $247.95 in March 2014, and its post-crackdown low of $51.50 in January of 2016. We upped our price targets through it to $200 by Q2 2018, and stand firm on that number. They say that journalism is the first draft of history, and that specifically is what standard security analysis provides us. It's a glimpse -- a storm here, a breaking of sunshine there. It's a short-term weather report, which is what meteorologists are paid to do. That's not our bailiwick. Our views aren't first drafts or weather reports, nor are they first drafts. We try to give the perspective of written history, which, as we all know, is written by the victors.

Wynn has been a victor for over 50 years, as we always point out. It's because of the company, its management, employees and savvy customers -- plus the premium of being led by a master of the process of building great resorts, Wynn himself. We've watched it as a competitor, as a colleague of many of its executives over time, and as an early shareholder. (As I always remind readers, my own gaming portfolio has long been in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren so as to avoid potential conflicts of interest with clients past, present and future. Wynn is not nor has ever been a client of my company.)

The Basics

Wynn Price at writing: $136

52-week range: $82.52 to $139.67

Average volume: 1,970,784 shares

Yesterday's volume on news: 5,147,000

Market cap: $13.961b

P/E ratio (ttm): 51.84 (This can appear pricey, but in a historical context of how the company has rewarded long-term holders, there is a lot more runway ahead, in our view.)

EPS (ttm): $2.63

Dividend & Yield $2.00 (1.56%) (This unquestionably is nothing to write home about, but bear in mind the company is currently launching two huge pipeline projects: Wynn Boston -- on budget, ($2.4 billion) and on schedule for opening early 2019 -- and Phase One of Wynn Paradise Park lagoon development in Las Vegas, eventually expected to cost $1.5 billion.)

The company's long-term debt stands at $9.8 billion, a number that continues to give many investors the willies, wondering if free cash flow from existing properties as well as the pipeline projects will comfortably cover interest costs and meet maturities. The answer, according to Morningstar, puts it in its middle core. The heavy maturities run from 2020-25 when both pipeline projects, save the swimming of Black Swans that no one can predict, will be up and running and producing FCF to begin transforming debt to EBITDA, as Wynn Palace is now in the early stages of producing. It's fair to state here that as Japan looms as a potential $3 to $4 billion pipeline project (should Wynn successfully win a license there) there is a strong probability the company will need an equity partner.

Estimated one-year target: $142.23

Our target: $200 by Q2 2018

Why we think there is still runway ahead through Q2 2018

Property EBITDA, impacted by hold percentages, was low by $20 million at WP and up by the same amount at Wynn Macau. So, there was an offset. As we have long written, it doesn't matter if, in a given quarter, hold percentages (specifically on VIP baccarat) can be buoyed or rattled by the wins and losses of relative handfuls of top players. This has been the case with Wynn historically, and in my own experience. It is a fact of life for Wynn properties because their business model is focused on VIP, with premium mass and mass visitation emanating from aspirational visitation. It was true in Atlantic City and is true in Las Vegas today.

Their average high-end customer is wealthier, their average bets are higher, and their numbers bigger as a total universe. In a given month, the swings of hold percentage produced by a figurative handful of VIP customers who either played lucky or unlucky can make or break a week, a month and sometimes even more. What is key to bear in mind here is that the negative hold in WP in Q2 will adjust going forward and probably normalize. Over the longer haul, Wynn properties hold more. In Las Vegas, their hold averages from 20% to 23% leading that market. That's formidable when my own experience shows a big smile on my face when my properties held steady in a range of 14% to 16%.

Mass and premium mass are part of the aspirational factor. Many analysts and industry colleagues have tried to pinpoint the percentages of volume and win the two Macau properties produce from VIP, premium mass and mass. The company does not make these numbers available as a matter of policy. That's part of the secret sauce, like the recipe of herbs and spices that goes into every bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken (according to them).

We can do an educated guess but prefer not to, leaving guesswork to other observers. But here's the far more important factor to understand in attempting to parse out where Wynn makes its money and how. These guys rely heavily on the aspirational visitor. That is the customer ladder we've witnessed Wynn properties build over many decades. It's based on simple human nature: People who visit casinos are there to enjoy themselves and, equally, to be where the action is. That's why, when you visit casinos who cater to VIP, you always see crowding around the rail of the high-limit baccarat pit. These are the people oohing and aahing as they watch the whales shove anywhere between $5,000 and $50,000 a hand into the banker/player spaces. It's a show and, in a remarkable sense, it's free marketing for the property.

It produces a kind of chemical rush of entertainment and, more critically, these people migrate to the low-limit tables and gamble or stop by a dining outlet to grab a meal, come to see a show, shop, etc. Many of them have booked rooms and stay overnight. They have come to Wynn properties, paying ADRs above the market average to do some oohing and aahing. In the mass sector, they contribute mightily to the non-gaming revenue streams. But it's in the premium mass where the aspirational factor really grabs hold and contains the key. Premium mass is the heart and soul of the Wynn performance factor after VIP.

Premium mass customers migrate as their personal financial situation ramps up. They grow in number specifically at the speed new money is created out of China. These are the $50-average-bet people who, over time as their affluence increases, rapidly move into black-chip play at $100 to $300 a hand and well beyond. The birds of a feather factor comes into play. Premium mass players, like most humans, prefer to play surrounded by people like themselves: the affluent, the better dressed, higher betting, perceived "classier demo" of the kind that Wynn property vibes are designed to create.

So, while the percentage breakdown might illuminate the thinking of some analysts, it's really not rocket science. If you understand the company's business model, the percentages are meaningless. It's not about the number of seats -- remember all the bearish cries when Macau authorities cut Wynn Palace table allocations? Rather, it's who is sitting in them that really counts. And that propels earnings beats.

Then there are the cannibalization mythologies. I can remember how many industry and financial analysts weighed in on the cannibalization issue before the opening of WP. Some were out there forecasting all kinds of gloom-and-doom scenarios, most of which questioned the viability of the property's $4 billion-plus cost. Thus far, reality tells a different story -- you've read it here before. In the end, it doesn't matter if WM goes down a few percentage points and WP goes up. Or the reverse. It's simple: It's two pockets in one pair of pants that wind up with the money. And together they produce more money in total.

Construction obstruction remains a big thorn in the side of WP progress to levels the company believes it can reach, specifically in premium mass and mass. Access is still a big bummer for WP, and it has had an impact on the amount of mass business the property generated since opening. The problems aren't going to be entirely cured for a while, but they are in the process of being cured. Of the four sides currently requiring obstacle course running for walk-in business, two of the key ones are expected to be cured by Q4.

One, the monorail link and escalator are expected to be operational within month. That should be definable positive contribution to mass revenue in Q3. By Q4, MGM, next door to WP, should be open for business. There will be strong look-see crowds -- it's a great-looking property. If their construction barriers come down, the cross footfall impact to WP will be considerable and will show up in Q4 mass revenues. Naturally, cross traffic is a two-way street -- excuse the pun. WP patrons will migrate to MGM as well. But the net impact above all is more bodies, more footfall, and more business for all.

Then there's the issue of rooms out of commission. Midweek at WP, there are an average of 180 rooms taken out of service due to final construction punch list finishes that are contractor paid. The loss of those rooms, even in midweek for a property with at least an 80% comp-to-cash-occupancy ratio, means fewer premium mass comp customers can be accommodated. And this segment has the characteristics of the impulse trip taker common among that category of players. Once the contractor finishes, probably by late Q3 or before, those rooms will come into midweek availability. Hotel occupancy in Q3 was up 600 bps and is likely to move higher as the rooms taken out of use for construction issue is completed.

Nimbleness and agility are two qualities that are the key identifiers of the Wynn business. Both have been in evidence in WP, but they are nothing new for this management. I recall, back in the day, Steve Wynn walked me around a new Italian restaurant he had just opened at his old Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas. He was very proud of its layout, design and vibe. Later in the day, having drinks with some of his top people, I learned that what I saw was not the restaurant of the drawing boards. "We finished the place and walked Steve around it for the first time. He exploded. This was wrong, that was wrong. I don't like the way the tables are situated, the chairs are wrong." "Remember he had approved the damn thing," said a friend. "So we told him, Steve, we're looking at maybe tearing down and rebuilding the place at maybe over $1 million. And he says doesn't matter. We made a mistake, we need to recognize it now let's get on this fast and correct it."

Wynn has indeed made his share of mistakes over time. Some have been costly, as the dissonance between his perception and the reality of the Mississippi market when he overbuilt the Beau Rivage and eventually had to get out. But that's part of the mantra that, on balance, in the long run has created a premium in the price of the shares that continues to this day. It was immediately obvious, just after WP opened, that the casino floor configuration was impeding business. Without delay they changed the floor, easing access, recalibrating table locations, and broke down walls to appear more open space for players. (It was this, among other things, that analyst Santerelli alluded to as a factor in his more bullish outlook.)

Taking a fresh look myself on a going-forward basis regarding what we can expect for the balance of the year, I am raising my estimate of YoY Macau GGR growth to 18%, possibly 19%. I'd caution investors that, yes, there could be headwinds out there, as well as tailwinds. Second-half Macau revenue gains generally tend to trend lower. But I'm confident that by year-end we will see anywhere near a $30 to $33 billion market emerge. If that figure holds, we think Wynn's two-property market share could reach 17.5% by Q4.

Conclusion

Never view Wynn properties as perfect, finished products. In the collective managerial mind, all of their buildings are perpetual works in progress, responding at all times to improve customer experience -- no matter the short-term cost. Yet these guys always calculate ROI on every move they make. You bet on them and you have a management fast on its feet in a very tough business that's been proven over 50 years.

As of now, we like what we see and hear from our on-the-ground sources and are staying with our price target of $200.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.