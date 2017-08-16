Why Cogint Is My Second Largest Holding

If there is one undeniable trend, it is the fact that our society is rapidly moving to embrace technology. More and more, the transmission of data is becoming all that matters when it comes to deriving efficiency and embracing the value of frictionless transactions. Yet just as important as the hardware and software, the data itself has become the life blood of the new economy for all businesses ranging from large-scale retailers to financial institutions.

It is for this reason that I absolutely needed to find a company for my portfolio that revolves around data. I needed a company which could actively accumulate wide ranges of data, uniquely analyze that data, and offer value-added services to others about that data. Although there are several of these companies out there, I came to believe that one of the few opportunities that held the greatest upside potential was a company called Cogint (COGT).

I now hold Cogint as my second largest holding in my diversified portfolio. As my followers have found it useful in the past, my Top 20 portfolio holdings are listed on the bottom of this article.

The backstory of Cogint’s formation is rather complex despite its seemingly new arrival on the public markets. The company is actually composed of an experienced team that has helped to form the data analysis backbone of major companies, including TransUnion (TRU), Equifax (EFX), and LexisNexis to name a few. More details on this can be found in the article listed here.

Cogint’s specialty revolves around an important subset of big data known as data fusion. Essentially, data fusion is the merging of multiple data sets in order to yield previously unobtainable information or more valuable information than what could be derived out of any individual data source by itself. Very few public companies specialize in this art, and this is a point that CEO Derek Dubner notes in the company’s latest earnings call:

“The custom analytics is really - that is our core competency. That is our secret sauce and that’s really what makes us so valuable, and special in my view. We aggregate billions of records as we have discussed, and many of those data points are obtainable by others in raw data, but it’s when we take those massive data sets when we perform those custom analytics on that data, our brilliant team both here and especially in Seattle where they are doing much of the hard work. When we use that data together and we create a connection that is otherwise unobtainable, that is that proprietary data point of ours that’s extremely valuable. And the custom analytics is built into the secret sauce. We have done that since the day we created this company and that will continue to be our mantra forever at this company, and that’s what really differentiates us from other providers out there. So that’s a very excited part of what we do.”

- Derek Dubner, CEO of Cogint

In its current state, Cogint operates as an emerging company specialized in risk management and performance marketing. While there are plans to evolve into further market segments, by and large these multi-billion dollar industries is where the company is focused now. The greater portion of the company’s revenue is derived from its performance marketing business. This is logically the case as the company is the product of an orchestrated reverse merger with performance marketing specialist, Fluent.

There are a few key things that impress me about Cogint.

The company’s management team is largely derived of former members of successful projects related to Hank Asher.

The platform’s use of data fusion will continue to provide new and relevant proprietary information that is otherwise unobtainable from public information sources.

The company’s data range can address a very wide range of business opportunities from advertising, to risk management, and beyond.

Cogint’s platform enables the company to know people more comprehensively, which allows them to more accurately service their clients.

Cogint is daily aggregating millions of data points to continuously bolster its knowledge bank.

Cogint’s revenue is largely derived on results-based work (which is a more valued form of operation by clients).

Cogint can actively and directly track and interact with a very large portion of its target demographic on a massive scale.

What is also unique and differentiated about Cogint is its ability to track and interact with its target demographic across multiple platforms. This is often carried out by the tracking keys of an e-mail address or a mobile phone number, which have quickly become the new universal identifiers. Because of Cogint’s ability to identify and associate relevant information to these identifiers, the company has a thorough understanding of who a person is behind these IDs.

As a result, an impressive feat (at least from a marketing standpoint) is the company’s ability to understand a potential user, to track that user across platforms, and to interact with that user across multiple platforms. All of this is handled without the use of infiltrating cookies to follow the user. This is partially described in the latest earnings call by Dubner.

“The nature of our first party data origination, which includes demographic and custom attribute data, provides us the ability to access our audience through much of their daily media consumption. Whether I would be within Facebook’s news feed, a YouTube tutorial, a mobile gaming app or while listening to a Pandora or Spotify station. All of these experiences enabled the targeting of custom audiences using email address as oppose to cookies, which in addition to mobile phone number is our primary feed within our custom audience identity graph. This gives us a distinct pricing advantage in our audience acquisition efforts by eliminating third-party ad tech platforms. Additionally, we have the ability to communicate with our audience on an even more personalized level through addressable channels such as email, push notifications, SMS, contact centers and platforms like Facebook Messenger and Google. Nearly 90% of our audience data is addressable to us in at least one marketing channel and well over 50% in more than three.”

– Derek Dubner, CEO of Cogint.

As Cogint is just beginning to emerge from its development stage into a production company, the operating results are now beginning reflect that growth. Revenue for Q2 2017 increased 29% compared to the same quarter in the year prior to $53 million. Most encouragingly, gross profit margin also increased 300 basis points to 31%, reflecting increased profitability along with that top line growth.

While the company did experience a significant loss this past quarter of $20.4 million, about half of this amount was actually due to a one-time expense of settling a lawsuit with TransUnion, which had been a meaningful thorn in the side of the company. I remain skeptical, however, if this settlement was as ideal as management wishes to portray given that they had previously expressed their belief that they had the upper hand in the case. Nevertheless, the truth remains that the company could’ve been hindered down by this lawsuit for years to come. With a final resolution to the matter, this one-time expense of a settlement payment is sure to provide some clarity going forward on legal expenses and risk.

A look at some of the more nascent revenue channels remains promising for investors. Under information services, financial revenue increased 78% while digital revenue increased 63%. Most impressively, emerging revenue increased 267%, illustrating increasing growth opportunities. Double-digit revenue growth was also experienced within the more mature performance marketing segment where consumer revenue increased 93% and lifestyle revenue increased 45% year over year.

Most importantly, adjusted EBITDA grew at a double-digit pace of 54% to $4.8 million for the quarter. As such, the earnings potential of the company continues to grow at a fast pace along with the above-average revenue growth it is now experiencing.

Overall, Cogint offers investors an early-stage investment opportunity into a rapidly growing field of data analytics. More so, the company is differentiated because of its expertise in its ability to generate data, gain unique proprietary insight, and interact with its target audience on a massive scale. There is undoubtedly some risk here, as is the case with any small-cap company with a limited operating history. Nevertheless, Cogint is rapidly developing in a niche space in a very promising field of the future.

My Top 20 Positions:

The following is an update on my Top 20 positions in my portfolio and their respective percentage of my holdings. My last portfolio update was on April 10 in an article found here. The following is detailed as of 8/14/17:

Naspers (OTCPK:NPSND) / Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) – 7.89%

– 7.89% Cogint – 5.49%

– 5.49% Biglari Holdings (BH) – 5.31%

– 5.31% TravelSky Technology (OTCPK:TSYHY) – 4.77%

– 4.77% International Business Machines (IBM) – 4.50%

– 4.50% NetEase (NTES) – 4.14%

– 4.14% Fosun (OTCPK:FOSUY) [0656.hk] – 4.01%

– 4.01% Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) – 3.74%

– 3.74% Altaba (AABA) / SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) – 3.53%

– 3.53% Farmland Partners (FPI) – 3.45%

– 3.45% Retail Food Group [ASX: RFG] – 3.11%

– 3.11% Teradyne (TER) – 2.95%

– 2.95% Amazon (AMZN) – 2.81%

– 2.81% Reliance Industries [LSX: RIGD] - 2.80%

- 2.80% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI) – 2.76%

– 2.76% Apple (AAPL) – 2.75%

– 2.75% Microsoft (MSFT) – 2.74%

– 2.74% Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) – 2.64%

– 2.64% Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) – 2.64%

– 2.64% The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – 2.59%

Notes:

Naspers and Tencent are a combined position designed to indirectly and directly capture the momentum of Tencent.

Altaba and Softbank are a combined position designed to indirectly capture the momentum of Alibaba (BABA) .

. Fosun, Retail Food Group, and Reliance Industries all trade on exchanges outside of the United States. However, Fosun does have a thinly traded ADR listed in the United States.

The portfolio’s primary objective is to focus on technology and emerging markets for their growth potential. Additionally, holding companies and stable income markets are used for balancing stability. I have a stronger tolerance for risk and have integrated into my portfolio companies with very small market caps with those supporting very large market caps. Maintaining a balance of risk is a high priority for me.

