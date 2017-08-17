Four Reasons Why Crude Oil Could Head For A New High In 2017- The Calculus Of Crude

Projecting the future price of crude oil is a complex science. There are so many variables that include supply and demand fundamentals, technical factors, economics, politics, and others that all combine in a complicated equation when it comes to the calculus of crude. Understanding and analyzing the variables can lead to educated estimates for the path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity, but it is far from a perfect science.

Crude oil is one of the most closely watched commodities in the world. Many raw material prices are highly volatile, and crude oil is no exception. However, the international crude oil market is highly liquid while other commodities operate in smaller markets with limited volume. Crude oil touches so many businesses around the world, and its price can impact the cost of goods sold for a myriad of companies across many sectors that consume the energy commodity. More firms around the world are consumers of crude than those who do not require the energy commodity in the course of their business activities. Meanwhile, there are many enterprises directly involved in the crude oil market such as production, exploration, oil services, refining, distribution, and other related business whose fortunes are directly influenced by oil. At the same time, most people on our planet are daily consumers of oil products as we drive cars, heat our homes, buy goods that come to market by truck or other conveyances, and fly on planes or travel on other modes of transportation powered by the energy commodity.

The ubiquitous nature of crude oil is why so many people are interested in its future price direction. In June 2014, the price of NYMEX crude oil futures was north of $107 per barrel, and it proceeded to fall to lows of $26.05 on February 11, 2016. In 2017, the price was trading in a range around the $50 per barrel level until it declined to $42.05 on June 21. If you watch or read financial news or are involved in the markets in any capacity, the direction of the price of oil is always a topic of conversation and contention, whether it is moving or not.

A low in June and return to the sweet spot

On June 21, crude oil dropped to the lowest level of 2017 when the price reached $42.05 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the energy commodity moved below support at $42.20, which was the mid-November lows, but the price could only manage a decline of 15 cents below that level, and it rebounded back to over $50 per barrel. On Wednesday, August 16 the price of September NYMEX crude oil futures was trading at just under $47 per barrel, and there are four reasons why I continue to believe we may not have seen the highs in 2017 for the energy commodity yet.

Reason one: Crack spreads

The price action in crack spreads in oil was one of the reasons that oil held at only 15 cents below critical support and reversed higher in the weeks that followed the June 21 lows. The heating oil crack hit lows on June 6 and shifted higher, and the gasoline processing spread found its bottom on June 15 and turned to the upside. The lows in both refining spreads preceded the low in crude oil and the bounce in the economics for processing a barrel of crude into the products was a sign of demand and a low for the price of the raw energy commodity. Source: CQG

The September heating oil crack moved from $14 on June 6 to highs of $20.34 per barrel on August 10 and was trading at the $19.31 level on Wednesday, August 16. Source: CQG

The September gasoline crack spread rallied from $14.34 on June 15 to highs of $20.93 on August 1. On Monday, August 16 the gasoline refining spread was trading at the $18.92 level. While the gasoline spread has moved $2 below its August 1 high, the heating oil crack was $1.03 below its most recent high on August 14. As we are moving away from the driving season, the time of the year for peak demand, the fall from the August 1 highs could be more of a seasonal issue than a representation of weak consumption for this time of the year. The continued strength in the heating oil spread is supportive for the price of oil that has moved over $3 off its recent peak. This week’s supply data from the API and EIA was mixed when it came to heating oil and gasoline stocks. Gasoline inventories increased by 301,000 and 22,000 respectively in this week’s reports as of August 11. When it comes to distillates, the API reported a decline of 2.1 million barrels while the EIA said they rose by 702,000 barrels last week.

Reason two: Brent versus WTI

Recently, Brent crude oil futures in October traded at the highest premium against WTI NYMEX futures since 2015. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of WTI minus Brent crude oil futures highlights, Brent traded at a $3.32 premium on August 16, which was the highest level since 2015. The increase in shale output in the United States and production cut from OPEC has created an environment where Brent has been outperforming the price of WTI which is lighter and sweeter crude. While approximately two-thirds of the world prices their oil requirements off the Brent benchmark, the increasing premium for Brent is a positive sign for demand in the oil market.

Reason three: Term Structure

Term structure is the shape of the forward curve, and in the crude oil market, we have seen a significant tightening over recent weeks. Source: CQG

As the chart of December 2018 minus December 2017 NYMEX crude oil futures illustrates, the spread between the two deferred contracts tightened from $2.27 on July 7 to lows of -0.04 on July 28. The lower level of December 2018 crude was likely the result of an increase in hedging activity by shale producers when the price moved back to the $50 per barrel level. The spread was trading at 71 cents on August 16; the increase was because of the correction to below $47 per barrel. However, at the current level crude oil remains tight on the December-December one year spread. The same Brent spread was trading around the $1.09 level on August 16, which is also tight as both spreads are around the 2% level. Typically, tightness in the oil market is a bullish sign for the price of the energy commodity. Additionally, crude oil inventories had been dropping over previous weeks. This week, the API and EIA reported declines in stockpiles of 9.2 and 8.945 million barrels respectively which were much more than the market had expected.

Reason four: China

Perhaps the most significant supportive factor for the price of oil is that the world’s leading commodities consumer has been on a buying spree when it comes to industrial commodities. The price of copper has rallied and traded to the highest level since May 2015 at $2.9795 on August 16 as China has been buying the red metal. The Asian nation has also been instrumental in the rise of the price of iron ore, the primary ingredient in steel. Iron ore futures in September rallied from under $53 per ton on June 13 to over $70 as of August 16. Meanwhile, the Baltic Dry Index, a measure of shipping rates for dry bulk commodities around the world has appreciated from 820 on July 10 to 1169 on August 16. There are many signs that China is buying all industrial commodities over recent weeks and crude oil is perhaps the most important raw material when it comes to powering infrastructure building. Chinese demand for crude oil is likely keeping the bid under Brent crude, widening the Brent-WTI spread, and is a supportive factor for the price of the energy commodity.

I believe that there are more bullish influences than bearish factors when it comes to the price of crude oil these days. The price rallied from $42.05 on June 21 to highs of $50.43 on August 1 before pulling back to just under $47 on August 16. I believe that the downside is limited in the crude oil market and we will see a rally to a higher high, sooner rather than later. The peak for the price of NYMEX oil so far in 2017 is $55.24 per barrel at the very beginning of January. It is possible that a combination of variables that comprise the calculus of crude could cause the energy commodity to rise and challenge this level perhaps putting in a new high for 2017 before the end of the year. However, I continue to believe that $50 per barrel is the sweet spot for NYMEX crude and wherever it goes over coming weeks and months it will eventually gravitate to that pivot point.

