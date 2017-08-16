Half Million Dollar Income Portfolio - Keep Living The Dream

Personally, I disagree with some of his investments. However, I explain them and lay out his reasoning. We look forward to hearing what you guys think.

The portfolio is progressing solidly towards its goal and is now generating more than $700 in dividends annually, which goes towards my son as spending money.

The Half Million Dollar Income Portfolio has had some significant changes over the last eight months. Namely, the portfolio has received significant new capital in its Roth IRA.

The Half Million Dollar Income Portfolio was created more than two years ago on Seeking Alpha with the goal of providing my son with half a million dollars in income when he retires. The portfolio has been focused on long-term success by taking advantage of the growing healthcare markets. At the same time, my son has opened up a Roth IRA to maximize his long-term cash free dividends.



The last article on the Half Million Dollar Income Portfolio was written in January 2017. The article discussed the changes in the portfolio along with the recent opening of a Roth IRA for the portfolio to gain long-term cash flow without the tax bill. My son has begun using some money from the account for expenses, but in the meantime it seems that the minimal dividend income from the account is enough to cover his costs.



One of the important things that has happened since the last article has to do with the Roth IRA account that my son opened. Unfortunately, his declared taxable income for last year was lower than the $5500 he tried to put into the Roth IRA for 2016. As a result, he was forced to withdraw most of the money and his 2016 Roth IRA contributions were limited at $2000.



However, my son has since put in the $5500 for 2017 to growing his total Roth IRA portfolio to $7500 invested cash.



For those who have read a Half Million Dollar Income Portfolio article before, this portion is repeated among all articles. However, for those who are new, this provides an overview of what this portfolio hopes to accomplish.



The portfolio has two goals. The first is to provide my son with an introduction to the stock market. The stock market is an incredibly difficult thing to analyze, and tends to widely fluctuate. More so, new investors by themselves have a tendency to chase "shiny objects," resulting in expensive lessons. By introducing him to the stock market early, I hope to provide him with an overview of the stock market. At the same time, I hope to introduce him to a buying and holding strategy of investing, where he finds companies he likes and invests in them for the long run.



The second goal of the portfolio is to provide my son with $200,000 in annual inflation adjusted income by the standard retirement age of 65. That retirement age is currently 47 years away, which means assuming a 2% annual inflation rate, the portfolio will need to provide $538,000 in annual income. Hence the title the "Half Million Dollar Income Portfolio." One important thing to keep in mind is that the portfolio is now more than a year old, and the $200,000 in income was $200,000 in income as defined by the portfolio's start. Due to inflation, that number is now slightly higher.



Stock Name (Ticker) Number of Shares Dividends per Share Yearly Overall Dividends Pimco Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: RCS) 100 $0.84 $8.40 Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) 100 $0.00 $0.00 Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) 20 $1.84 $36.80 Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) 10 $0.00 $0.00 Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE: BUD) 10 $7.00 $70.00 Altria (NYSE: MO) 15 $2.44 $37.60 Nevsun Resources (NYSE: NSU) $0.04 $4.00 British American Tobacco (NYSE: BAT) 20 $2.96 $59.20 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) 15 $3.36 $48.00 Realty Income (NYSE: O) 20 $2.52 $48.00 Healthcare Property Investors (NYSE: HCP) 20 $1.58 $29.60 Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) 25 $2.52 $57.00

Total Dividend Income: $398.60



Stock Name (Ticker) Number of Shares Dividends per Share Yearly Overall Dividends Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) 20 $3.08 $61.60 Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) 30 $2.28 $68.40 FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) 10 $2.00 $20.00 Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE: EPD) 100 $1.68 $168.00

Total Dividend Income: $318.00



Looking at the portfolio, we can see that the main portion of the portfolio saw its total dividend income rise by $20 as a result, mainly, of the acquisition of Reynolds American by British American Tobacco. The cash and shares from this deal, plus some small amount of additional cash, was enough to build a respectable 20 share business that pumps out a very respectable almost $60 in annual dividend income.



I have discussed this before, but the tobacco markets are long-term dying markets. Increased regulation coupled with an educated consumer base means more and more people are turning away from smoking. From 2000 to 2009, when the data above was released, total cigarette consumption worldwide only increased by 170 million. And that increased has slowed down to a decrease in the almost decade since then.



More importantly, significant cigarette consumption occurs in China, a country known for a strict government. Should the government at some point decide that smoking is an undue burden on its populace, it could quickly move to decrease the habit. And even if it doesn’t, as the country industrializes, we can expect the number of smokers to decrease.



Despite that, cigarette smoking is still a business that provides incredible cash flow. And that means that for the near to medium term at least, British American Tobacco will continue to provide significant cash flow. And for that reason, I agree with my son’s decision to make it a respectable portion of the portfolio. And as cigarette smoking decreases, the position can be sold and moved around to something else.



The most significant change in the portfolio, however, that I want to discuss was the opening of the portfolio, and providing it with $7500 in total capital that my son earned through his summer job. The beautiful thing about a Roth IRA account is that as long as my son waits until 59.5 to withdraw the income, he doesn’t need to pay taxes on the profits. And that works well with the goals of this portfolio.



That $7500 was invested across four positions. In investing in these positions, my son said he went at it with the idea of investing in stocks he wants to hold onto until the age of 59.5. These positions are Exxon Mobil, Qualcomm, FedEx Corporation, and Enterprise Product Partners. Personally, I don’t agree with my son putting so much of a long-term portfolio into oil stocks, which I believe will have long-term difficulties.



Qualcomm is a technology company that provides essential chip solutions. These include processors such as the company’s Snapdragon processor. The company provides investors with a very respectable dividend yield of more than 4% which should likely continue for some time. And on top of that, the company is invested in technology, a rapidly growing industry.



Similarly, FedEx is a shipping company that ships goods around the United States and across the world. As more and more people buy stuff online, the company is becoming increasing essential to our standard of life. And the company’s respectable dividend yield means that the company will continue to reward shareholders while increasing its position in the shipping position.



Lastly, Exxon Mobil and Enterprise Product Partners are both major oil companies. Exxon Mobil is the largest publicly traded oil company in the world with a dividend yield of almost 4%. The company has been growing its dividend for a very long time and has significant growing cash flow. The company’s size and history of dividend increases mean it is a strong long-term investment.



Similarly, Enterprise Product Partners is a pure-play midstream company with a market cap of just under $60 billion. The company isn’t as safe as Enterprise Product Partners, but midstream oil movement is essential to the oil markets. However, the company generates investors a very respectable dividend of almost 6.7%. That is a long-term investment that will provide the portfolio with very respectable cash flow.



As we can see here, the Half Million Dollar Income Portfolio has undergone significant changes. The portfolio’s cash flow is increasing and the portfolio is moving towards its goals.



The Half Million Dollar Income Portfolio has experienced some significant changes over the past 8 months. The most significant of these changes was the opening of the Roth IRA account and the funding of it with $7500 in capital. That capital was spread across four long-term investments and will provide the portfolio with an additional $318 in income. This will provide my son with additional spending income as the portfolio grows.



I am proud of the decisions that my son has been making, even though I disagree with some of them. Personally, I wouldn’t have invested in oil in the Roth IRA - I think that oil isn’t the best investment for the next fifty years. I think my son chose to invest in oil because it is currently in a down market and has significant dividend generation capabilities. It will be interesting to see if he changes his mind as oil prices recover.



I look forward to hearing in the comments what you guys think about the recent changes in the Half MIllion Dollar Income Portfolio.







