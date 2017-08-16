MoneyOnMobile's (MOMT) CEO Harold Montgomery on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. (OTCQX:MOMT) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Greg Allbright - VP of Corporate Communications

Harold Montgomery - Chairman and CEO

Scott Arey - CFO

Will Dawson - COO

Analysts

Greg Allbright

Thank you everyone for joining us for the MoneyOnMobile earnings call, which will provide an operational update and unaudited financial results of the company's Q1 2018. You can find the presentation for today’s call at investors.moneyonmobile.in and click on presentations under the Investor Relations button. At the end of this call, we will open the floor to your questions from our audience. To submit a question, please enter it into the question box via WebEx. For those of you joining our call via phone, you may you can e-mail us a question at investors@moneyonmobile.in, again, that e-mail is investors@moneyonmobile.in. We will be checking that e-mail regularly throughout the presentation.

Okay, now I'm going to read the safe harbor provision. This presentation and comments made by management may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties associated with our business. The factors that could cause our actual results of operations to differ materially from any forward-looking statements by our management are detailed in our most recently filed Form 10-K or 10-Qs as applicable. We undertake no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of the foregoing, listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

It is now my pleasure to introduce MoneyOnMobile's Chairman and CEO, Harold Montgomery, who will begin our presentation. Harold?

Harold Montgomery

Well, thanks Greg and hello everyone and thank you for joining us today. This is Harold Montgomery, Chairman and CEO of MoneyOnMobile Inc. And welcome to MoneyOnMobile Inc.’s earnings call which accompanies the release of our latest 10-Q report for the quarter ending June 30, 2017. Also joining me on the call today is Scott Arey, our Chief Financial Officer, who you just heard and Will Dawson, the Chief Operating Officer both of whom will be speaking later in the call. But before we focus on the financials, I'd first like to give a brief operational overview with some highlights.

For shareholders who may be new to our company, MoneyOnMobile is a payment network catering to India’s vast unbanked and under banked population of more than 600 million individuals with everyday transactional services that they would otherwise have limited access or no access to at all. The unbanked population are those who have no bank account at all and transact all their daily business in cash. The under banked population are those who have a bank account but have no banking facilities such as a branch bank or an ATM within reach and need financial services to access their funds. This problem of the under bank is becoming much more common in India and is very promising emerging market segment for MoneyOnMobile. According to the Reserve Bank of India, there are about 155,000 branch bank locations in India and about 200,000 ATMs but there are over 600,000 towns and villages throughout the country and even in major cities large areas are either underserved or not served at all.

MoneyOnMobile allows consumers to deposit cash with anyone of our retailers and we now have over 335,000. The consumers cash deposit becomes digital currency in our computerized records just as if the consumer had made a deposit in an actual bank. Then the consumer or perhaps the retailer functioning on behalf of the consumer can perform financial transactions such as bill payment, money transfer and others using only a mobile phone and SMS text messages, it's important to note that a smartphone is not required, MoneyOnMobile can be operated from a simple feature phone using only SMS text.

The consumer can also withdraw cash from a bank account using our system, in this way we're taking the basic transactions in banking services to those who would not otherwise have access to them. The system is faster, more reliable and cheaper and much easier than transacting in all cash. The Indian market is the largest under banked population and unbanked population in the world with approximately 600 million to as many as 800 million un or under banked individuals. And now we've grown to be India's largest mobile money system.

So, let's take a look at some of the operating results today at a high level. As of June 30, 2017, we now have over 335,000 participating agents for consumer who can load cash, offering services in over 700 cities across India in all states. Consumers have the ability to perform over 55 different transaction types including various bill payment and domestic remittance services. Domestic remittance is sending money across a country from one person to another. We've served now over 200 million cumulative consumers based on unique phone numbers. This number is an important measure of our success because it shows the reach of our retail network. Most services in India are based on a strategy of gaining exposure to consumers at lowest cost possible by showing that we have served over 200 million consumers in a five-year period demonstrates the effectiveness of our distribution strategy in exposing our services to a large segment of the population at very low costs.

Our reach into every state in India and our ability to be in front of 200 million consumers is an important distinguishing feature MoneyOnMobile and a key basis for our value proposition. Over the last five years, we processed over 614 million transactions for a total of more than $2 billion, that's an average transaction value of about $3.15 which has been steadily rising since 2013 when it was $1.10 on average. In the last 12 months MoneyOnMobile has currently served between 3 million to 5 million customers each month with a deepening engagement with each customer both in terms of transaction types that they can perform and the size of each transaction as well.

I would like to focus on the 200 million number for a moment. We recently passed two key milestones in the company's history that I would like to point out. The first is, we now served over 200 million consumers identified by their unique phone number. India has a population of over 1.2 billion mobile phones and it is common for people to have more than one phone number so we don’t have an exact count of the unique number of individuals served. But it does mean that we have served over 16% of the mobile phones in the entire country.

The second milestone is that we’ve now proceed over 2 billion transaction volume in total since the start of MoneyOnMobile. As you can see from the chart here, each calendar year, we’ve seen our processing volume increase year-on-year and 2017 is well on its way to being much better than 2016 and our best year ever.

Now, I’d like to turn it over to Scott Arey, our Chief Financial Officer to present the financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2017. Scott?

Scott Arey

Thanks Harold. We’d like to review our Q1 2018 financial performance, recent revenue trends and what those mean for the future of our company. Even though we are in the midst of an aggressive sustained monthly upward growth trend, which we expect to continue, when comparing the quarter ended June 30th to the same quarter a year ago or results are generally lower.

Net revenue was 1.2 million compared to 1.4 million, a decline of 14% and gross profit was 700,000 compared to 750,000, a decline of 6%. It’s noteworthy that the gross profit margin percentage is an increase of nearly 5 points since that’s been a major focused during this period as the company drives hard towards reaching breakeven.

I also think, it’s important to consider the upward slope of the company’s currently monthly growth trends when considering these results. To get some sense of that trend, if you take the revenue results for the month of July and multiply by three to make them comparable to a quarter, you’d see an 11% increased over June 30, 2016 quarter and 30% increase over the June 30, 2017 quarter. I'll point this out again, just so people can get some sense of the slope of our current growth trend when evaluating our current results, compared to those of the prior year.

Going to next slide, I wanted to call it an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, which increased to 3.1 million from 1.8 million in the quarter a year ago. This increase is primarily the result of the 1.3 million in one-time non-cash equity expense. It is mostly the expensing of equity incentives provided to drive the company to reach its breakeven and profitability goals. If you eliminate this one-time non-cash charge SG&A is flat, when comparing the current period into the same period one year ago.

On the next slide, we’re showing the last six months of gross margin percentage, which has been ranging from roughly 55 to 61 points, but is down in the month of July to 50 points. This is related primarily to a short-term promotional offer we ran to spread the use of money transfer transactions in our existing network. We’ve already seen the bounce back in the margin since the ending of that promotion without any fall off in revenue and we expect that the margin will resume to be in the range from 55 to 61 points on a monthly basis.

Going now to the monthly revenue trend on the next slide, we've shown a similar slide in the prior earnings call with the most recent six months. The only change in the numbers previously presented is an upward adjustment in revenue for June 2017 from 433,000 previously shown to 469,000 shown in the slide now. As I mentioned earlier to give some sense of the slope of the monthly trend, if you take the month of July and multiply by three, you get a comparable quarter that would 30% increase over the current quarter assuming no additional growth in August and September of 2017.

While the company still taking operating losses, it is our goal to continue to drive this trend, while maintaining modest growth in SG&A to bring the company to profitability.

One of the key products behind this pushed continues to be domestic remittances and in addition, we’re beginning to see strong contribution from MOM ATM, which we view as an essential product to being able to more fully utilize our existing retail agent network.

Going to the next slide, we had previously shown a breakout of revenue growth by product type and we've shown that here with the month of July added. This chart breaks out some of our major revenue categories to tell the story of what has been happening with our business over the last six months. Going forward, we’re going to make a revision to this chart, which is represented on the next page and I will ask Will Dawson, our Chief Operating Officer to explain the change we’ve made and the results. Over to you Will.

Will Dawson

Thanks Scott. I’ve recently returned from a six-week trip in India, where I visited over 100 of our retail outlets from six different states including Gujarat, Himachal and Delhi, all of which are in the Northern area of the country and then three states in the Eastern, Odisha, Meghalaya and West Bengal, And I went to see firsthand how our products are working in the field.

This has resulted in this revision that we've made to this chart. The revision we've made has to do with how we're representing the MOM ATM revenues that were included in the first line, the domestic remittances in MOM ATM line. In this revision, we are now only including the MOM ATM transactional revenue in the first row. We have moved all the non-transactional MOM ATM related revenues such as the one-time setup fees that we charge our retailers and the monthly reoccurring service fee that we charge our partners to the all other row at the bottom of this chart.

We felt this change gives our investors a better sense of how the domestic remittances and MOM ATM line is doing as they now it is solely based on the revenue generated by our processing volume. To reiterate, the top 2 rows in this chart now only include transactional based revenue from these four key lines of business, domestic money transfer and MOM ATM in the first row and mobile top-up and television top-up in the second row. The non-transactional base revenue from the MOM ATM has been moved into the all other row at the bottom of this table.

Now looking at the percent figures in this chart, they are based on the change in revenue from the previous month. For example, for the July 2017 domestic remittances and MOM ATM revenue percentage increase of 12% means that from June to July that category saw a revenue growth of 12%. In both the North and East, the two regions I just visited on my trip, we are seeing a healthy increase in the number of retailers taking up our domestic remittances product. The increase in the number of retailers offering our domestic remittances product has been one of the drivers of our 13% and 12% month-on-month growth in June and July respectively.

Another driver of these monthly growth rates has been the growth in the number of retailers offering our MOM ATM products. In some of the more rural areas I visited on my trip, we are seeing strong demand for this product as it is providing a vital last mile link between the consumers and their bank accounts.

Moving on to the mobile and TV top-up line of business. We saw a 19% increase in the month of July. As you may recall from our previous earnings calls, the first six months of this calendar year have seen a great deal of downward price pressure on mobile phone minutes and data as the operators are fiercely fighting for market share in this highly competitive space. It appears though at least in this last month, prices for both mobile phone services have stabilized and some of the operators have ended a number of their free promotional offerings.

Moving on to looking at India in general, according to our recent front-page article on the Wall Street Journal from August 7, 2017, by Eric Bana, internet usage in India is exploding. Over the past nine months the amount of data being consumed has gone from 0.2 billion gigabytes in a month to 1.2 billion, a 6X increase. It has also been reported that the number of internet users has increased 7-fold from 2009 to 2016 and that represents about a growth from 50 million consumers to over 350 million consumers. And almost all of these consumers are accessing the internet via their mobile phones. One of the drivers of this explosive growth has been the dramatic drop in the price of data, with a 50% measured drop in the cost of gigabyte over the past 18 months.

The results on our business has been these changes in the telecom space has shifted in consumer purchasing behaviors. Consumers are now spending less per minute on their mobile phone and more buying data packages for their mobiles. We've been adjusting our product offerings to match these changes in consumer purchasing.

Now moving on to our MOM ATM. The MOM ATM is a small handheld card swipe device that connects to a smartphone using simple Bluetooth technology similar to how many people connect their wireless headsets to the mobile phones. Our retailer enabled with the MOM ATM allows them to become a cash outpoint for anyone with the bank account. This service has been proven and popular in regions where consumers have a bank account, but do not have nearby access to a bank branch or ATM. We referred to this population as the unbanked population.

Now keep in mind the MOM ATM is not a large machine anchored into the wall, rather it's a simple low-cost handheld device. Any consumer who has a bank card, for example, a debit card can swipe that card at a MOM ATM and make a purchase from the retailer or withdraw cash from their bank account. In the case of a cash withdrawal the cash comes from the retailer's till.

In this way, placement of the MOM ATM completes the cash cycle from MoneyOnMobile and makes our system more efficient. One consumer who purchases mobile or phone minutes using cash increases the retailer's cash supply chain in their till. Then another consumer who wants to do a cash withdrawal from their bank accounts, uses the MOM ATM at our retailer, which in turn brings down the retailer's cash balance. In this way, the retailer becomes a cash recycling point, taking cash in from one customer and giving it out to another for the benefit of the local community.

The retailer and MoneyOnMobile both make revenue from each of these cash in and cash out transactions and MoneyOnMobile is the settlement network crediting or debiting the respective amounts to and from the retailer's mobile account.

As you can see from these pictures on the screen now, on my recent trip to India I visited a large agricultural operation with over 600 employees. Previously the employer was paying all of these workers in cash. Now the employees are paid electronically into their bank account. But the closest ATM is miles away and now often runs out of cash after pay days. To address this issue, we setup retailers around the facility with our MOM ATM product. The retailers benefit from the increased food traffic and additional revenue from providing cash out services and the employees benefit as they no longer have to travel long distances to get their cash.

Now looking at the overall market of ATMs in India, to give you an idea of the potential market size for the MOM ATM, let me give you some background data. In India, there are just over 200,000 ATMs, not all of which are operating at any given moments for a variety of reasons, one of which I just mentioned, peak demand after paydays.

For India to have the same level of saturation of ATMs as the United States, the country would require over 200 million more ATMs be installed. The demand for ATMs is quite high in India and we believe our mobile, wireless, pocket sized ATM devices an ideal technology for our market that is right for growth. The MOM ATM is low cost and does not require physical installation and work with any Smartphone.

And now I'll turn it back over to Greg for our Q&A session.

Greg Allbright

Thanks, Harold. If you would like more details about the company, please take a moment to visit our website at investors.moneyonmobile.in. You can also sign-up for a monthly e-mail in which we highlight other changes in the business. This is the end of our formal presentation. Harold, did you have something you would like to mention?

Harold Montgomery

Yes, sorry Greg, before we begin the Q&A I'd like to mention one item for the interest of shareholders. In our most recent 10-Q announcement we announced that Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison had resigned from the Board of Directors effective August 8, 2017. President Trump nominated Senator Hutchison to be the Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels, Belgium and she was approved by the senate in August of 2017. This appointment requires that Senator Hutchison resign from all of her Private Board commitments including the Bank of America International Advisory Board and MoneyOnMobile. We certainly wish her all the best in her new position and we're very grateful to her for her time on the board.

I also want to just correct one figure that came out 200 million ATMs is not the right number, it's 2 million ATM. Sorry for the miss-speak there, 2 million ATMs would be required to saturate in via the same level as the United States on a per capita basis. At any rate, it is still a vastly underserved market. So, Greg back to you to lead the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Greg Allbright

Thanks, Harold. We will now begin the Q&A. To submit a question, please enter it into the question box via WebEx, under Q&A or you can send a private chat directly to me or you can send us an email at investors@moneyonmobile.in.

Scott, our first question comes through to you. What is the cash position and burn rate?

Scott Arey

Our burn rate in India is currently under $200,000 a month and declining. We anticipate being able to raise sufficient capital to support that until the company reaches cash flow positive and profitability.

Greg Allbright

Okay. Thank you, Scott. Our next question has come from several of the audience members. Harold, this is for you. What are your plans for uplifting?

Harold Montgomery

We've long stated that it's a goal of the company to uplift to the NASDAQ or other National Exchange, we're still working on that. The shareholders approved the Board's power to reverse split the shares at a future date when the conditions are right. The Board reserves the right to do that when they're ready and they see the conditions are right. We have had conversations with the various exchanges, it is still a goal of ours to uplift and when all the pieces are in place, we will be pursuing that aggressively.

Greg Allbright

Okay, thanks Harold. This next question is from Jeff. Jeff, thank you for your question. And Scott it is for you. When will you be profitable?

Scott Arey

We expect to be able to demonstrate profitability before the end of the calendar year. What I mean by that is that we will have achieved at least one day before the end of the year, we're on a fully loaded basis will be profitable in India. Demonstrating profitability and being cash flow positive is key to our current and ongoing strategy and I think the future results will bring us closer and closer to that goal.

Greg Allbright

Okay. Thank you, Scott. Another question has come in. Harold, how is the fund raising going?

Harold Montgomery

I can't comment on forward looking fund-raising efforts, but I can point out to shareholders that we had success with fund raising at an adequate level through the summer and those results are disclosed in the appropriate portions of the 10-Q. I would just say that the company has a history of raising capital on acceptable terms as needed and we continue to pursue that.

Greg Allbright

Okay, thank you. Harold this question goes back to you, this is from several of the folks out there, [indiscernible] being one of them. Earlier Will had mentioned internet usage going up in India and the cost of that data going down. How does that impact MoneyOnMobile?

Harold Montgomery

Yes, it's a great question, it is an emerging trend in India that we're paying close attention to and participating and I think you saw on the category product revenue chart an uptick in this category. It is important for us to be a participant in reselling data time, data access which is driven by phone companies, you can think of it as a part of the mobile top up product line. As the population of users expands the need for available easy to access payment locations to access data will be important i.e. transactions are generally pretty small in size INR10, INR50 rupees in that range in other words less than $1 and we're a participant in reselling data time. So, we're very much riding that trend and expect it to be a growing area for us in the future.

Greg Allbright

Thank you, Harold. And thank you all for submitting your questions. We know you have asked a lot of questions, we've attempted to answer those and we will continue to do so on future calls. This completes the Q&A potion of our chat. We do want to let you know that the presentation deck, presentation transcript and the recording that you're watching right now will be available on our website at investors.moneyonmobile.in/presentations later on today, again that's investors.moneyonmobile.in/presentations. Many thanks to everyone for participating in this call and for your continued support of the business. And that ends our conference call. Have a good day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.