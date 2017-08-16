Disney's Media Slip 'N Slide

Disney's (DIS) media arm has had a very tough time over the past several quarters. There is increasing competition to ABC with NBC, HBO, and Netflix (NFLX) with crowded, high quality content. Disney is attempting to re-energize sports viewers with a new digital platform that is an upgrade from WatchESPN. This will be its own subscription channel that will have an additional 10,000 live sports events. While this sounds good initially, it really translates to roughly 30 events per day. It is hard to imagine that viewers will be head over heels to sign up for this service because the market for the add-on content will need to hit very specific audiences. Disney is doing the same service for its movies and shows. It all comes at a weird time, making us wonder why they did not do this earlier to be ahead of the "moving away from cable" movement as well as why they are doing it now given solid revenue from Netflix.

Moving forward, Disney will see increasing costs to produce their content. They have announced that they want to increase movie production for their new streaming service. This makes their earnings per share figure very uncertain over the medium term. It is hard to tell exactly what will happen but we will have to see how this new strategy is managed, especially since the ball has been dropped in the media segment in the past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.