Legal & General: U.K. Experience Suggests Immense U.S. Opportunity

With longevity improvement rates stalling in recent years, there may be an additional profitability kicker for a company whose longevity risk management has proven very appealing.

Their Defined Benefit (DB) pensions business, in particular, has become dominant in the UK with strong moves to grow in the US.

Legal & General’s (OTCPK:LGGNY) results for the first six months of their FY 2017 were pretty well received by investors. Operating profit jumped 27%. Similarly, “release from operations” (or operating cash flow) from retained businesses moved 6% higher. Together with an expected dividend rise and growing capital buffer surplus and investors were understandably happy with the outcome.

What is more, the positive performance seemed fairly broad-based with all but one division growing operating profit (Data source: H1 2017 Results):

Although General Insurance is a notable outlier, it remains by far the smallest contributor at the business which just a decade ago was a far more “pure-play” insurer. Now it provides less than 1.4% of total operating profit:

What is more, its weaker performance was “primarily due to higher than expected costs from non-weather related claims in Q1, predominantly escape of water, in line with wider market experience.” Yet this is expected to improve in the future.

What is perhaps the most exciting for an investor, though, is that related to L&G’s two biggest profit contributors: retirement and investment management. L&G has been emphasising these two sides of its business over the last decade or more (and especially since Nigel Wilson took over as CEO in 2012). This has helped them to provide a compelling sell to customers looking to derisk their pension liabilities. After all, they have both an in-depth understanding of longevity (and mortality) statistics as well as the best management of assets to fulfil the needs created by this longevity data.

It is for this reason that I continue to be excited about the longer-term growth prospects of L&G (a company I have now held in my portfolio for many years). L&G has proven very successful in building its new non-insurance core competencies and then leveraging their market position to grow it further and faster. Right now, however, they are trying to achieve the same success in a new, tempting market: the US.

With its proven skills in the UK market and the significant similarities shared with the US market, it looks well placed to leverage its reputation across the Atlantic. This geographical expansion is attractive enough in itself. Yet, there are plenty of other reasons why this is a particularly tantalising prospect for long-term investors. All told, L&G are increasingly positioning themselves strongly to take advantage of the plentiful and profitable opportunities for growth open to them.

US Pensions Opportunity

Legal & General has placed itself at the heart of the retirement provision business in the UK. Indeed, they have built up dominant looking market shares across their main pension business areas in the UK (Data source: H1 2017 Results Presentation):

Yet it still has plenty of opportunities for growth. In particular, L&G has been focusing upon expanding their UK and US portfolio of pension risk transfer (PRT) assets.

In the US (as in the UK), regulatory pressure has been building upon companies with regards to pension provisions. For instance, in September 2006, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued the FAS 158 which moved the funding status of DB pensions onto a business’s balance sheet. Around the same time, the Pension Protection Act 2006 prevented some means by which companies underfunded their pension schemes and required them to follow stricter funding requirements.

Furthermore, in 2014, the RP 2014 issued by the Society of Actuaries (SOA) raised the liabilities of pension plans after US mortality rates had followed similar positive trends as those in the UK. Other regulatory activity has made the appeal of getting pensions off their books even stronger. The IRS’s Notice 2015-49, for instance, prevented the payment of a lump-sum in place of an annuity during a “window period” for the pensioner. This had been an avenue of “de-risking” used by pension providers in the recent past. This increased the pressure on companies to shift the pension risk from their own books to insurers. As a result, it has been little surprise that 2017 has so far seen strong growth in pension buy-outs by insurers which has formed part of a longer trend towards strong uptake in buy-outs.

This is an immense opportunity for L&G. There are still a lot of defined benefit (DB) pensions which remain outside of insurers hands. In the UK, only 4% of the £2 trillion in DB pensions has been transferred to insurers. In the US, a little more (around 5%) of the $3 trillion private DB pensions were in insurers hands (Source: H1 2017 Results presentation):

Yet a great many of them remain underfunded and have done so since the start of the financial crisis (Data source: WillisTowersWatson, “Insider”, February 2017):

The US, therefore, shares a lot of characteristics with the UK market which L&G have come to dominate. As well as being a large market it is one with increasingly regulatory pressures to engage in PRT to shore up pension schemes.

Nonetheless, L&G is still new to this market. L&G only started to search out opportunities for US PRT assets back in late 2015. At that point they penned their first deal with the US arm of Dutch electronics company, Philips, in a $450 million deal. Since then, they have continued to build their portfolio (Data sources: 2016 Annual Report and H1 2017 Results):

Now, although the US does not have quite the level of pension assets in DB schemes as in the UK (40% instead of 82%), the fact that it is by far the largest pension assets nation in the world suggests L&G has an immense market to work with (Data source: WillisTowersWatson “2017 Global Pensions Asset Study”):

They therefore have an immense potential growth runway in the form of US PRT deals. With their strong UK reputation to rest upon, I’d find it hard not to see them build this US business to a sizeable scale comparatively quickly. Leveraging their established expertise in this area to not only attract clients but also extract the most from the deals offers a great deal of prospect for the company and their shareholders in the coming years.

Tiring Trends

There are other reasons why L&G may well see strong growth in the future. For instance, the tiring trends towards longevity improvement. What Legal & General has found is that those people who are dying in the UK today are dying before they had expected. In other words, they had assumed those who had passed away would not do so for some time yet. As a result, L&G had set aside more assets than were needed to cover their pensions. This has led to them having funds in excess of what they had set aside to cover additional longevity. The continuing trend they have seen here has led to them releasing £126 million in H1 2017.

Yet here is the thing: they have not adjusted future mortality improvement predictions. As a consequence, they are still anticipating additional life expectancy improvements into the future. This is, of course, wise. The UK population is still seeing improvements in their life expectancy as they have done for pretty much a century. Nonetheless, in recent years this life expectancy rate has slowed markedly (Data source: Office of National Statistics):

Since the millennium, the pace of growth had been pretty steady until the turn of the current decade:

As a result, in recent years, the amount of life expectancy added each year has declined noticeably:

On average, since the 1980s, men have added a year to life expectancy every 4 years and women every 5 and a half. However, this pace of improvement has slowed considerably:

This is no small matter for L&G. Legal & General has a lot of exposure to this potential longevity matter. Its gross longevity exposure is around £61.5 billion in assets picked up from various sources including PRT buyouts. Obviously, taking on this longevity exposure is a risk should retirees live longer than they had factored into their investments. Part of this risk is countered through reinsurance. This means their net longevity exposure is a little lower at about £45.5 billion (Data source: H1 2017 Results):

The prospect that pensioners actually do not live as long as their calculations assumed therefore offers the possibility that their net longevity exposure assets may leave more to L&G than first believed.

Nonetheless, so far they have not reflected this to any extent. Despite recent base mortality (that is, the mortality being experienced today by pensioners) experience they have retained current improver mortality (that is, the rate at which mortality rates will change in the future) assumptions. They explained that:

In preparing the half year [2017] results, we have not adjusted our assumptions for the rate of future longevity improvement; they remain consistent with those disclosed last year.… We will review the appropriateness of longevity improvement assumptions at the year end. There is increasing evidence that the higher than expected level of recent mortality is in part due to medium or long-term influences rather than short-term events.

At present, they have been using an adjusted version of the CMI 2014 model for their FY 2016 results (and H1 2017 results). Yet they will be, according to Kerrigan Procter (CEO of Legal & General Retirement), “investigating the appropriateness of the CMI 2015 model for longevity improvement in the second half of this year.” This is of no small importance. Indeed, in time it may well be the case that they shift to the CMI 2016 model which anticipates even slower rates of mortality improvements than have been factored in within previous established models. As was explained on the CMI 2016 release:

Mortality improvements in the general population since 2011 have been unusually low compared to the earlier part of this century. Standardised mortality rates (OTCPK:SMRS) showed fairly steady improvements of 2.6% p.a. for males and 2.2% p.a. for females between 2000 and 2011. Since then, annual improvements have been close to zero.

Adding importantly that:

The extra data now available provides increasing evidence that the low level of recent mortality improvements may be due to medium- or long-term influences, rather than just short-term events such as influenza in early 2015.

They therefore had little other choice than to conclude that:

The [CMI 2016] Model suggests that mortality improvements peaked some time ago with the highest improvements being seen in 2004 for males and 2006 for females. Consequently the “direction of travel” of mortality improvements is negative. The combination of lower initial mortality improvements and amended projection assumptions leads to lower life expectancies than in all previous versions of the Model. Compared to CMI 2015, life expectancies at age 65 are 1.3% lower for males and 2.0% lower for females in CMI 2016, and falls in life expectancy are greater at the oldest ages.

People are still living longer and longer. However, the pace is not at the same rapid speed as seen in the past and thus L&G and other pension providers will perhaps have the flexibility to lower their liability expectations. This may well mean that L&G has an awful lot more longevity assets on hand which will be released to investors rather than pensioners.

Importantly for L&G’s market growth ambitions, nor is this an exclusively UK issue. Trends have also been softening in the US too in a similar way as in the UK. The Society of Actuaries noted in their MP 2016 mortality scales that:

Mortality improvement during the three years added to historical data has continued to be lower than over the first ten years of the millennium. Based on present value factors shown in the study, it appears pension liabilities could decline about 1.5% to 2.0% compared to projecting with Scale MP-2015.

Despite all this, regulatory trends and a tough environment to maintain pensions surpluses still make the move towards PRT attractive for many businesses. This trend towards increasing levels of pensions going up for sale alongside potentially softening longevity pressures on the pension pot therefore certainly offers insurers with a strong PRT business (like L&G) an opportunity for strong growth over the long term.

Global Giant in Investment Management?

Nor is this the only growth lever that L&G are set to pull hard on in the near future. L&G has also grown its investment management business significantly in recent years. From being a comparatively small asset manager a decade or so ago (with a far larger focus on insurance), it has become one of the leading global asset managers. Indeed, it currently has about 1.5% of total global investment assets under its management. This has helped to propel L&G into the upper heights of the global asset management industry (Data source: IPE’s “Top 400 Asset Managers 2017”):

L&G, however, have long-term ambitions to grow this position further. Indeed, although not offering a specific time frame, L&G’s CEO, Nigel Wilson, has suggested they plan to “ double our share” of global investment assets.

Critically, this is also in line with their broader business. As well as their retail investment management operation (they were one of the early providers of index funds in the UK), they also have a lot of assets under management (AUM) coming from defined contribution (DC) pension schemes. Indeed, they have become the largest DC assets manager in the UK.

Unsurprisingly, therefore, their UK business provides L&G with by far the largest proportion of its AUM. Nonetheless, in recent years, they have been developing an increasingly large international and, in particular, US business (Data source: H1 2017 Results):

And their US investment management business has been by far the fastest growing of their regions since they started it back in 2006. This has continued in H1 2017. Of the £21.7 billion of net AUM flows, nearly £9 billion of this was from the US:

What is more, this has been a trend for some time now. US AUM have grown at significant levels for several years now with index funds contributing the most with a strong support from fixed income and LDIs (Data source: H1 2017 Results presentation):

L&G’s strong performance in seeing net inflows for their index funds business is particularly interesting. Index funds have been growing very rapidly indeed in recent years. In the US, index funds have grown to take $5.4 trillion of the fund assets under management—nearly a third of total AUM (Data source: Investment Company Institute via Bloomberg):

L&G has already put together a compelling strong total AUM in its index funds. Indeed, over a third of their total AUM is in index products:

Adding that they had seen “strong net inflows [in H1 2017] from international and Retail clients as the Index business continues to expand in other channels and regions.” L&G look as though they enter the market with strong momentum and scale to continue to drive this growing business forward profitably.

Conclusion

Legal & General has proven one of the most prudently managed businesses in their industry. This has been particularly the case under their current CEO, Nigel Wilson. Focus at the company has been on their core competencies of managing risks and managing assets. Their success in the UK in building market-leading positions is set to provide the momentum to grow their business in the US and, eventually, in other selective geographies. With only a small slice of the global pie despite their already impressive scale amongst their global competitors, the opportunities certainly seem to abound.

For me, this is a compelling set of catalysts. Pensions, in particular, are demanding that providers de-risk for individual companies and deliver for individual pensioners. L&G is increasingly becoming a leading “go to” provider of both services through their strong mix of investment management and pension expertise (Source: 2016 Annual Report):

For me, L&G and their management team have proven that their highly integrated model works in the UK. With their eyes now set on finding the best market in which to expand the model, their focus on the US seems smart and well-positioned to succeed.

Softening trends in longevity across their UK and US markets may well provide an additional profitability “kicker” over the course of their long-term investments. Yet even without this, their historical success in prudently managing and making the most of the various risks facing long-term investments especially for pension assets should continue to drive growth forward.

Although strong positive momentum since the post-Brexit share price fall in the middle of last year has continued to push their share price near to 52-week highs, it is still noticeably below its 2015 all-time highs. I don’t see that remaining the case for very much longer. With strong historic growth rates driven by domestic performance and opening up opportunities for global growth becoming a more immediate prospect investors will struggle not to be increasingly drawn to its appeals. With a generous 5.4% dividend yield and an increasing focus on cash flow generation to underpin it and its growth I would certainly be keen to build a fuller holding in this well-managed, well-positioned business had I not already had one in place.

