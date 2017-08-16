Weekly Oil Storage Report - Crude Storage Hits October 2015 Level

Rebalancing continues, and more draws should be expected in the coming weeks.

Market troubled by production increase, but most of it came from a jump in Alaska.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Summary

Overall: EIA reported another stellar storage report bringing crude storage and total oil stockpile lower by 8.945 million bbls and 7.316 million bbls, respectively.

Gasoline storage saw a build of 22k bbls.

Distillate storage increased 702k bbls bringing YTD storage draw to -13.298 million bbls.

US crude production increased by 79k b/d led by recovery in Alaska, which saw production jump by 54k b/d after maintenance was completed. Lower 48 production increased by 25k b/d. The rate of increase remains between 15k b/d to 25k b/d week-over-week. Remember that the weekly production estimates stem from EIA's STEO, so the weekly "magical increases" should not come as a surprise to participants that follow oil closely.

The report continues to highlight the imbalance we are seeing in the oil markets as crude storage continues to draw down materially. Despite lackluster oil price action (possibly stemming from people's lack of understanding on US crude production estimates), the rebalancing continues unabated.

Crude

Crude saw a drop of 8.945 million bbls in storage w-o-w.

This brings YTD build to negative 12.52 million bbls.

Storage difference y-o-y continues to accelerate into the negatives with further storage draws expected in the coming weeks.

As we had written back in June in a report titled, "Two Bad Oil Storage Reports Does Not Make A New Trend," we said:

The year-over-year difference in oil stockpile has been decreasing. Despite the two negative EIA oil storage reports, the trend is clear that the year-over-year surplus will continue to decrease. Markets could be concerned about the “pace” of the rebalancing, but the trend is certain – US oil stockpile will continue the downward trend towards rebalancing. Going forward, we maintain our view that US crude storage should continue to decrease on average by 5 million bbls per week until September. Chart below:

Since that report, crude storage draws have averaged exactly -5.006 million bbls per week. We expect this to continue as storage will set to look like this by the end of August:

Total US Oil Stockpile

The same trend of rebalancing can also be observed in the total oil stockpile. This week saw a drop of 7.316 million bbls w-o-w.

This trend has been clearly in place since the start of the year when the y-o-y difference accelerated to the downside, but was ignored by many:

We estimate that by Q4, total US oil stockpile will be below 2015 and on its way to the 2014 level.

US Oil Production

This week saw Lower 48 production increase by 25k b/d, while Alaska production increased by 54k b/d.

This week's estimate puts US oil production above 9.5 million b/d for the first-time since 2015.

Readers should be aware that the weekly production estimates are derived from EIA's STEO forecast, so production increases have already been modeled in for the next several weeks.

If EIA is overestimating production, it will usually be factored into the adjustment factor, which contributed to -3.248 million bbls or -464k b/d.

Either EIA overestimated production, underestimated demand, overestimated imports, or underestimated exports. From the traders we talked to, EIA underestimated exports by 200k b/d, while likely overestimating production by 100k to 150k b/d.

This will also be obvious in EIA's 914 monthly reports.

Even as storage rebalance, market more concerned about growing production...

The production increase seems to have tempered enthusiasm on the higher than expected crude draw. In our view, the market is being misled by EIA's estimates as these weekly production figures are estimates derived from STEO, which are subject to change.

What traders and investors should focus more attention on is on the changes in storage balance, rather than estimates in production. Global storage continues to rebalance despite what IEA said in its August monthly oil markets report (we wrote a rebuttal to IEA's August report for our premium service). In the coming weeks, we should continue to see crude storage draw as refineries maintain current throughput. Incentives are in place for refineries to continue as crack spread margins remain high.

Overall, this was another bullish storage report, and once again highlights the market rebalancing trend in place since early 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.