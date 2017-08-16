Commentary On BVF Quarterly Filing

As always, readers should consider reviewing institutional holdings as a starting point for their own research and avoid blindly following managers (or other investment professionals).

The fund has a knack for picking up stakes in down and out companies that the market has written off only to see a significant rebound later on.

In addition to looking at news headlines, technical scans and other tools, another favorite activity of mine is taking a look at quarterly filings from favored hedge funds. We seek to get inside the heads of the managers and finish with a few takeaways.

Looking at Biotechnology Value Fund´s (BVF) most recent filing, here were a few positions that stuck out to me.

Additions

Array BioPharma (ARRY)

ARRY data by YCharts

A bet on the company is an expectation of success for lead assets binimetinib and encorafenib. Management has successfully partnered in Europe (Pierre Fabre) and Japan (Ono), while combination collaborations with Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) add to upside. The firm stands to receive in excess of $500 remaining milestone payments in addition to generous royalties. Two NDAs were submitted for the treatment of advanced melanoma in July, while CRC (colorectal cancer) is a large opportunity being targeted with the BEACON CRC trial expected to complete enrollment in 2018.

With an almost 8% weighting in the fund, the stock appears to be a solid cornerstone position that will likely continue to be added to.

Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

RGLS data by YCharts

While only comprising less than one percent of the fund, the position was added to aggressively on a relative basis. Growth Equity Opportunities V reported an 11.3% stake in early August as well, while another healthcare focused fund I follow (Broadfin) reported a new 5.65% passive stake in late July. The stock has an ugly chart, but BVF has been known for winning picks bought up when no one else wanted them (i.e. Glycomimetics).

Insiders have been buying heavily on this one too. While the stock was diluted severely in the recent secondary offering, the good news is that the operational runway has been extended and positive data for RG-012 (Alport Syndrome) partnered with Sanofi could be catalyst for a rebound.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (OMED)

OMED data by YCharts

OncoMed has had a string of bad news lately, including partner GlaxoSmithKline walking away after clinical candidate tarextumab flunked a mid-stage study in lung cancer. BVF has company here, as in June Primecap Management reported a 14.63% passive stake. Trading at less than cash, investors are receiving the pipeline for free at this point. Purchasing the stock is a bet on Celgene-partnered navicixizumab and rosmantuzumab, as well as anti-TIGIT candidate OMP-313M32 in advanced solid tumors. If Celgene opts in either of the first two candidates, the company stands to receive a substantial amount of milestone payments ($505 million and $440 million, respectively).

Loxo Oncology (LOXO)

LOXO data by YCharts

Accounting for nearly a 6% weighting in the portfolio, this one has been a big winner for readers as well and one I continue to like. See my most recent write-up here.

CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

CTIC data by YCharts

Another biotech stock that has been acting weakly, the company recently completed enrollment in their PIX306 phase 3 trial of Pixuvri in combination with rituximab in patients with aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Top-line data is expected in the first half of 2018. In the beginning of August the first patient was enrolled in their pacritinib phase 2 clinical trial in patients with primary myelofibrosis who have failed prior ruxolitinib therapy. A bet on the company is quite speculative at this point, and contributor Avisol Capital Partners has done a fine job of explaining it in depth just a day ago.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

PIRS data by YCharts

Investors in Pieris Pharmaceuticals have got to be riding high at this point, with shares almost tripling over the past year. In May the small company signed a key partnership with AstraZeneca centered on respiratory diseases leveraging their Anticalin platform, receiving a significant upfront payment and potential milestones of around $2 billion. Taking into account their cash position of around $100 million, the stock still appears quite undervalued when you consider their wholly-owned immuno-oncology program PRS-343 will be dosing its first patient soon and respiratory program PRS-060 will enter a first-in-human trial in the near term. PRS-080 will be entering a phase 2a study in anemia after positive data was presented from a phase 1b trial.

New Positions

Ignyta (RXDX)

RXDX data by YCharts

In May the company received the coveted Breakthrough Drug Therapy designation for drug candidate entrectinib, shortening the lead in development timeline of larger competitor Loxo Oncology. The company's goal is to launch the drug in the first half of 2019, although late 2018 is a possibility. While the two companies will be competing for patients with TRK fusions, it's important to remember that Ignyta has other high potential assets including RET inhibitor RXDX-105.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)

SBPH data by YCharts

Readers who have been keeping up with my ROTY series know how I feel about this one, expecting a run-up into year-end data. The nature of the company's second trial collaboration with Gilead is quite intriguing, as SB 9200 is being utilized in combination with Vemlidy in chronic HBV patients with Gilead funding and leading the trial. I still believe there's hidden value in the company's STING candidate and platform, as prior deals in the space for preclinical assets have been quite substantial.

