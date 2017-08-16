Canacol: Implications Of Q2 2017 Results

The consistency in performance coupled with low risks may have made Canacol a seemingly boring operation, which is exactly what a prudent investor want.

We identified 5 performance goals that investors expect Canacol to deliver, from growth runway via exploration success, infrastructure readiness, and production expansion, to financial soundness.

This article is an excerpt of a research report previously published as part of The Upstream Oil Hub, our exclusive service at Marketplace on Seeking Alpha.

How do we as investors expect Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF) to perform? Our expectations may include the following:

To maintain a long growth runway by lining up prospective acreage for securing natural gas reserves and growing production.

To prove up sufficient natural gas reserves at low cost.

To make ready necessary infrastructure so that natural gas produced per gas sale contracts can be transmitted to the market (Fig. 1).

To generate ample free cash flow to either reinvest for accelerated growth or to reward shareholders.

To achieve all above with conservative financial policy.

Canacol released its 2Q 2017 results on August 10, 2017 (see here). Let's see how the company has been executing its business plan in relation to our expectations.

Fig. 1. Natural gas production as required by gas sale contracts already signed, modified after company presentation of August 2017.

1. Growth runway

To expand its gas-prone resource base, Canacol announced on April 25, 2017, that it had reached an agreement with Pacific Exploration and Production (OTCPK:PEGFQ) to acquire a 50% operated working interest in the SSJN 7 Exploration and Production Contract in the Lower Magdalena Valley Basin for a consideration of the assumption of contractual exploration obligations to the ANH (see here).

In December 2016, auditors Gaffney, Cline & Associates completed an independent prospective resource audit for 47 individual prospects and leads in the five gas exploration blocks covering 1.1 million net acres. These prospects and leads in aggregate are estimated to hold an unrisked mean of 2 Tcf (or a risked mean of 482 Bscf) of conventional natural gas prospective resources, which are estimated to correspond to $789 million of before-tax expected monetary value discounted at 10%. Just to appreciate the magnitude of the 2 Tcf risked mean or 482 Bscf of unrisked mean natural gas prospective resources, these resources once proved up could last 24 or 8 years of production at 230 MMcf/d (Fig. 2).



Fig. 2. The acreage of Canacol in Colombia and Ecuador (left) and its natural gas blocks (right), modified after company presentation of August 2017.

Over the last few years, the company has been transferring work obligations from its oil-prone contracts to the gas-rich ones with ANH permission, according to the 2Q 2017 conference call. The company is prepared to either divest or activate these oil blocks when the commodity prices become more favorable. These oil properties include (Fig. 3):

Some 1.5 million net acres in 17 conventional oil-prone contract blocks in the Llanos Basin, Colombia, which are currently producing 1,209 bo/d, with a 2Q 2017 operating netback of $19.32/bo. It is estimated that these blocks host 17 prospects and leads which may hold 32 MMbo of unrisked or 16 MMbo of risked resources.

The Ecuador Incremental Production Contract, i.e., Ecuador IPC, in the Oriente Basin, which holds 5 MMbo of 2P reserves and is currently producing 1,567 bo/d at operating netback of $38.54/bo as of 2Q 2017.

The 749,000 net acres of La Luna shale oil assets in 7 blocks in the Middle and Upper Magdalena basins, with ConocoPhillips (COP) as the partner. According to DeGolyer & McNaughton unconventional oil prospective resource report of October 2014, three out of these 7 blocks are estimated to hold 185 MMbo of resources, corresponding to an NPV-10 of $1.3 billion.

Fig. 3. The conventional (left) and unconventional (right) oil blocks of Canacol, modified after company presentation of August 2017.

2. Exploration successes and reserve growth

Canacol made two gas discoveries in 1H 2017 (Fig. 2; see here and here):

On March 24, 2017, the Canahuate-1 exploration well was spudded, targeting gas-bearing sandstones within the Cienaga de Oro reservoir, aka, CDO. The Canahuate-1 well is located 3km north of the company’s Jobo gas processing facility. The well encountered 124 ft md (86 feet true vertical depth) of net gas pay with average porosity of 18% within the primary CDO reservoir target. Two different zones were completed and flow tested at a combined rate of 28 MMscf/d of dry gas. Work is underway to tie the Canahuate-1 well into the Jobo gas processing facility.

During 2Q 2017, the Toronja-1 exploration well was spudded in VIM-21 block. The well reached a total depth of 7,200 feet md in six days and encountered gas between 4,875 to 6,256 ft md in the 20%-porosity Porquero sandstone reservoir target. Two different zones were completed and flow tested within the Porquero reservoir. The first zone test was perforated between 4,865 to 4,884 ft md and flowed at a stabilized rate of 24.4 MMscf/d of dry gas; the second zone tested was perforated between 6,249 to 6,257 ft md and flowed at a final stabilized rate of 21.9

MMscf/d of dry gas. Work is currently underway to tie the Toronja-1 exploration well into the Jobo gas processing facility.

Canacol CEO Charle Gamba commented, "The management team is particularly excited about the implications of the Toronja-1 gas discovery, which opens up an entirely new prospective gas exploration fairway across our 1.1 million net acres on our five gas blocks in the Lower Magdalena Valley Basin."

Up to 2Q 2017, Canacol struck commercial gas in eight of the nine exploratory wells drilled targeting gas. In 2016, the company replaced 166% of 1P and 194% of 2P reserves. As of December 31, 2016, 2P gas reserves stood at 85 MMboe. The 410 Bcf of natural gas 2P reserves as of year-end 2016 correspond to a before-tax NPV-10 of $1.2 billion.

It is worth noting that, over the trailing 2‐year period, the F&D cost averaged $0.44/Mcf, which would make North American peers envious.

3. Infrastructure readiness

On August 9, 2017, Canacol signed an agreement for the construction, operation and ownership of the 82km Sabanas gas flow line from its Jobo gas plant to the connection point with the Promigas S.A. gas pipeline at Bremen (Fig. 2).

Pursuant to the agreement, the $41 million Sabanas gas flow line project will be financed through a $30.5 million investment by a group of private investors and a $10.5 million contribution from Canacol, with the investors and Canacol each holding its interest in the Sabanas gas flow line in separate companies. Canacol’s financial contribution to the project will be almost entirely satisfied by costs incurred to date, and as such will not involve the issuance of new equity or affect its current cash position. Under the terms of the agreement with Horizon Capital Management Inc. (see below), Canacol has the option, valid until the commissioning of the pipeline, to divest up to an additional $3 million of its share of the project, thus lowering its investment to around $7.5 million plus the leasing of the compression as previously announced.

The tariff for the Sabanas gas flow line is similar to other regulated tariffs in the region and, as customary, the tariff will be borne by the off-takers of the gas. Under the terms of the agreement, Canacol is not required to either sign a ship or pay commitment to the benefit of the pipeline owners, or place a corporate guarantee in favor of the pipeline owners. The pipeline owners engaged Horizon Capital Management Inc. as the advisor for this transaction and will pay a fee of 3.5% on the $30.5 million of private funds raised.

Two members of Canacol’s board of directors have participated in the private investor financing for an aggregate amount of $10.5 million, thus making the agreement a related party transaction.

Construction of the Sabanas gas flow line connecting Jobo to the Promigas connection point at Bremen is proceeding on schedule, with first gas transportation anticipated on December 1, 2017. Approximately 55% of the tubulars have arrived on location, with the remainder expected on location in September. The compression stations are anticipated to arrive in the third week of August from the Port of Houston. All forestry, archaeological, and environmental permits have been obtained and 100% of the right of way has been negotiated and purchased. Civil works at the two compression station locations commenced the first week of August 2017, and digging and laying of the tubulars is anticipated to commence the last week of August 2017. Flowline laying will occur simultaneously at both Jobo and Bremen at either end of the 82km route, with flow line laying anticipated to be completed the first week of November 2017. Commissioning of the compression stations and pressure testing of the flowline is anticipated to be completed by the third week of November 2017.

The productive capacity of Canacol’s current gas wells is approximately 195 MMscf/d, and that of the Jobo gas processing facilities approximately 200 MMscf/d, more than adequate to lift production to 130 MMscf/d in December 2017 when construction of the Sabanas gas flow line is complete. As previously announced, Canacol executed a ten-year take-or-pay contract for 40 MMscf/d of gas at contractual terms comparable to the company’s current US dollar-denominated gas sale contracts, which is expected to be transported by the Sabanas gas flowline commencing in December 2017.

4. Production and profitability

A total of 14 producing wells is presently choked back to the level of 85 MMcf/d awaiting the opening of the Sabanas gas flowline. These wells are capable of producing 140 MMcf/d. Going forward, pipeline capacity continues to set the upper limit of production growth. The completion of the Sabanas gas flowline will enable production to increase to the level of 130 MMcf/d by December 1, 2017 (Fig. 1). After that, another Promigas pipeline will raise the production further up to 230 MMcf/d.

With all production figures being stated as working-interest before royalties, below is an update:

Realized contractual sales volumes increased 1% and 25% for 2Q and 1H ended June 30, 2017, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2016, primarily due to increase in gas production in Esperanza and VIM-5 as a result of the additional sales related to the Promigas pipeline expansion. Average production volumes increased 4% and 25% for 2Q and 1H ended June 30, 2017, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2016 (Table 1, 2).

Adjusted FFOs for the six months ended June 30, 2017, increased 12% compared to the same period in 2016. Adjusted FFOs for the three months ended June 30, 2017, decreased 10% compared to the same period in 2016. Adjusted FFOs are inclusive of results from the Ecuador Incremental Production Contract (Table 3).

Total petroleum and natural gas revenues for 1H 2017 increased 28% to $78.9 million compared to the same period in 2016. Total petroleum and natural gas revenues for 2Q 2017 decreased 4% to $37.3 million compared to the same period in 2016. Adjusted petroleum and natural gas revenues, inclusive of revenues related to the Ecuador IPC, for 1H 2017 increased 21% to $90 million compared to the same period in 2016. Adjusted petroleum and natural gas revenues for 2Q 2017 decreased 5% to $43 million compared to the same period in 2016. For 2Q 2017, the company realized an average gas price of $4.96/Mcf, which net of $0.64/Mcf of royalties and $0.36/Mcf of production expenses gives an operating netback of $3.96/Mcf.

Net income increased 5% to $11.8 million or $0.07 per share for 2Q 2017, compared to the same period in 2016. Net income decreased 67% to $3.8 million for 1H 2017, compared to $11.7 million for the same period in 2016.

Table 1. Operating results for 2Q and 1H 2017, after company 2Q 2017 release.

Table 2. Production figures, after 2Q 2017 MD&A.



Table 3. Financial results for 2Q and 1H 2017, after company 2Q 2017 release.

5. Financial position

During 2Q 2017, the company executed a new credit agreement to refinance the BNP Senior Secured Term Loan and Senior Notes, totaling $255 million, into the 2017 Senior Secured Term Loan of $265 million, with the following benefits: a) a lower average interest rate (LIBOR plus 5.5%), and b) extend the first amortization payment of the new term loan into 2019. The 2017 Senior Secured Term Loan agreement also allows an additional $40 million of green-shoe funds available to be drawn at any time within 12 months post-funding at the sole discretion of the Corporation, subject to certain conditions, of which $20 million were drawn during 2Q 2017, and the remaining $20 million drawn subsequent to June 30, 2017. There will not be re‐determination if oil prices fall.

At June 30, 2017, the company had $25.6 million in cash (and $62.9 million in restricted cash). Net of the working capital surplus of $54.72 million, the net debt to $230.28 million as of 2Q 2017. From March 2019 to March 2022, the company is scheduled to pay 13 consecutive quarterly installments of principal and interest, each in an amount of $22 million.

Net CapEx including acquisitions for 1H 2017 was $54.6 million, including $30.6 million for 2Q 2017. For the entire year of 2017, a total of $89 million is budgeted. Once the production is raised to 230 MMcf/d by December 2018, little CapEx is required to defeat the projected 7% decline rate. According to Canacol, to maintain production at 230 MMcf/d between 2019 and 2022, the company only need to drill a total of 10 wells. The high-quality yet low-cost reserves make the Canacol gas production a relatively capital-light operation. Please be reminded that, although 2Q 2017 EBITDAX was at $42.82 million (Table 4), the 230 MMcf/d production starting December 2018 will generate an estimated EBITDAX of approximately $75 million per quarter from 2019 onward. Therefore, the company presently has and is expected to continue to have ample liquidity.

Table 4. Consolidated EBITDAX of Canacol for 3Q and 4Q 2016 and 1Q and 2Q 2017, after company MD&A of 2Q 2017.

6. Outlook for 2H 2017

For the remainder of 2017, the company will focus on the drilling of the Pandereta and Gaitero gas exploration wells in the VIM-5 E&P contract block located in the Lower Magdalena Basin, and the construction of the gas flowline connecting the Jobo gas processing facility to the Promigas connection point at Bremen, which will add 40 MMscf/d of additional transportation capacity and lift the gas production to 130 MMscf/d on December 1, 2017, for a 44% production growth.

Fig. 4. The Pandereta-1 (upper) and Gaitero-1 (lower right) exploratory wells and their locations, modified after company presentation of August 2017.

The company plans to spud the Pandereta-1 exploration well during the first week of October 2017, targeting prospective gas resources within the proven CDO sandstone reservoir. The well is anticipated to take five weeks to drill and test. Upon completion of the Pandereta-1 well, the rig will be mobilized to drill the Gaitero-1 exploration well at a location approximately 3km to the north. The well is targeting prospective gas resources within the CDO sandstone reservoir. It is anticipated to take approximately five weeks to drill and test (Fig. 4).

Besides the Sabanas gas flowline construction, the company will continue to debottleneck the gas gathering systems in 2017, and upgrade facilities to accommodate an additional 100 MMcf/d production.

Canacol also reiterates production guidance of 18,000 to 19,000 boe/d for 2017.

7. Conclusion

From the above review and analysis of 2Q 2017 operational and financial results, Canacol has clearly outperformed our expectation. In all five aspects, from growth runway via exploration, infrastructure, and production and profitability, to financial conservativeness, the company delivered what it said that it would achieve and a bit more. In fact, one may feel a little bored by its consistent outperformance in recent quarters.

In fact, we would not blame an investor if he feels a little bored with this company. The uneventfulness is more of the management's design than by chance. In an under-supplied natural gas market, the company secured essentially high yet fixed gas price of approximately $5/Mcf through long-term take-or-pay contracts, which pretty much removes the commodity price risk. Then, as for operational risk - whether it can execute its business plan and deliver the contracted volume of natural gas, the company acquired five highly prospective gas-prone blocks, which have been conducive to low-F&D-cost successes in exploration, which results in rapid reserve growth, which in turn makes it possible to effortlessly expand production. This is why Canacol has been able to deliver consistently positive operational results quarter in and quarter out. Financially, low CapEx needs and rich EBITDAX leads to and will continue to give the company ample liquidity, thus lowering liquidity risk. Consequently, Canacol was able to achieve high performance at substantially low risks. No wonder it seems to be boring to those who have been tortured for over two years by depressed commodity prices, huge losses and unfulfilled growth targets.

Please follow Laurentian Research to gain access to our future public research reports. Make sure you check the "get email alerts" option so that you get access to all of our free content whenever we produce new public research reports, even those reports without a primary ticker.

Sign up here with The Upstream Oil Hub, our exclusive service at Marketplace on Seeking Alpha, for an exclusive and early view of all of our in-depth research reports in their full versions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNNEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.