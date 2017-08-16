Gildan: A Buy Opportunity

The company has several growth drivers going into the second half of the year.

Gildan (GIL) released their Q2 earnings on August 3, announcing GAAP earnings of $0.48 per share and updated the 2017 EPS target to the high end of the previous guidance of $1.60 to $1.70 per share. The result represented a nearly 20% improvement over the same period last year, benefiting from acquisitions and a 200-basis point improvement in operating margin. The company stated in the earnings release that free cash flow for 2017 is expected to be, “in excess of $425 million”. With a market cap of $6.8 billion, the projected price to free cash flow would be 16. Given the rich valuations seen in the current market, Gildan deserves a closer look.

The Basics

Gildan is a Canadian apparel company focusing on the manufacture and sale of fashion basics, such as socks, t-shirts, and underwear. The Company is a fully integrated manufacturer, operating yarn spinning, textile, and sewing facilities. Their products are sold in 55 countries, but the U.S. market accounted for over 87% of sales in 2016. Gildan owns 90% of their production capacity, including yarn production. Major competitors include Hanesbrands, Fruit of the Loom, and Russell Corporation.

The Company holds the largest market share in the U.S. sock market. Gildan sells both their own brands of socks, such as Gold Toe and Peds, as well as products that they make under licensing agreements with Under Armour and other companies. They hold the third largest market share in men’s underwear in the U.S., a business that they have been looking to grow in recent quarters. During their second quarter earnings call, the Company stated that it expected continued growth in underwear sales after securing additional shelf space in retail locations during the May-June period. Gildan's Printwear business sells blank t-shirts and fleeces that their customers subsequently decorate using screenprinting and embroidery. The printwear business delivered a 21% operating margin in 2016.

Growth Potential

From 2011 to 2016, Gildan experienced 9% compounded annual growth in sales and 19% compounded EPS growth. There are several potential growth drivers for Gildan heading into the second half of 2017. The Company has been active in the M&A market, having acquired Alstyle and Peds in 2016. They hope to further expand margins as it continues to integrate the two companies in 2017.

Gildan acquired the American Apparel brand name out of bankruptcy during the first quarter of 2017 for $88 million in cash, with hopes of increasing market share in the premium category. The American Apparel website is back up and accepting customer orders. Gildan has indicated that they are looking to increase their net debt leverage ratio from 1.1 to a target of 2. The Company stated during their second quarter call that they are actively seeking to use their strong balance sheet to make additional acquisitions to add product lines, brands, or distribution channels. Additional leverage could also be used to fund the Company’s share repurchase program, which is authorized to acquire approximately 5% of outstanding shares by the end of February 2018.

Value

Gildan's value proposition starts with the projected price to free cash flow valuation of 16. The Company has a ten-year average ROIC of 16.1%, comparing favorably to Hanesbrands average of 9.9% over the same period. Gildan current dividend yield is 1.2%. The low dividend yield is not problematic in my view given that the management team has a proven record of achieving high returns on invested capital and there have been several dividend increases in recent years.

Gildan's business should be able to weather most economic conditions given their strong balance sheet and product portfolio that focuses on low cost basic apparel. One major risk factor is that Gildan has two customers that accounted for more than 10% of sales in 2016, with one representing 18.2%.

Conclusions

Gildan has experienced tremendous growth over the last five years and there is a clear path towards continued growth in the near future. The Company has a solid balance sheet and has demonstrated that they can effectively use acquisitions to fuel growth, while not overpaying for the target companies. I believe that the company is fairly valued at $30 per share and I will be looking to initiate a position in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.