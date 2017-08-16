V.F. Corp. - Williamson-Dickie Is A Solid Bolt-On Deal

V.F. Corp. (VFC) has finally announced a nice bolt-on deal again. Investors were long waiting for a deal to happen and some of them feared the pursuit of a large, potentially value destructing deal. The purchase of Williamson-Dickie makes perfect strategic and financial sense and is welcomed by investors, who are encouraged by a recent small acceleration of top line sales growth.

I like V.F. Corp. for its long-term track record, its internal diversification and solid capital allocation. Following a big multi-year run higher, valuations have gotten quite a bit more reasonable in the past two years, although the wider retail/apparel sector has sold off quite aggressively. While I am buying shares on any dips in the fifties, I am still waiting to pull the trigger. Given the stress in the wider retail and apparel industry, I think that there are better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Adding Workgear

V.F. Corp. continues to transform its portfolio. After having divested the licensing business as well as the contemporary brands, it is now adding activities again with the purchase of Williamson-Dickie, a 95-year-old privately held workgear brand.

Why is the company adding workgear? While workgear might not be a hot market, it is fragmented, margins are high, and the company believes that it can exploit its capabilities in a $30 billion global workgear market. This market is roughly 80% comprised of apparel and the remainder is footwear.

The deal furthermore adds to the company's existing brands, which focus on the workgear area to some extent including Timberland, Wrangler and Red Kap, among others. Williamson-Dickie generates three quarters of its revenues from its Dickies namesake brand. The US is responsible for two-thirds of sales, as roughly 60% of sales are derived from the wholesale channel. The B2B and direct-to-consumer channel each make up the remainder of sales.

The company is paying $820 million to acquire Williamson-Dickie, or little less than annual sales, which trend at $875 million. The deal presentation shows that the purchase price comes in at 11 times adjusted EBITDA, suggesting that the EBITDA contribution runs at $80 million a year.

This suggests that EBITDA margins currently come in at 9% of sales, which is not a steep margin. V.F. Corp. claims that its own workgear business posts operating margins in the high teens, as the company targets EBIT margins of 14% for the acquired activities by 2021 on +$1 billion in sales. While margins in the high-teens seem very high, and might even sound unsustainable given that these are essentially non-branded clothes, it is a fact that the workgear business at large is very profitable.

Companies like UniFirst (UNF), Gildan (GIL) and Hanesbrands (HBI) post very steep margins on their workgear, often exceeding 20%. This seems like a market that is ripe for disruption, which is a concern for me and a prime reason why I am not investing in some of these pure players.

Nonetheless, margins of Williamson-Dickie are much lower as a well thought-out execution plan seems perfectly able to lift Williamson-Dickie´s margins by a substantial amount. If the company delivers, the deal has the potential to create a lot of value. Based on the +$1 billion revenue number and projected margins, the acquisition has the potential to boost EBIT by $150 million in 2021.

2021 Targets

V.F. Corp. has updated its 2021 plans on the back of the latest acquisition as it now targets revenues of $15 billion, driven by a five-year compounded growth rate of 5-7% per annum. Earnings per share are expected to grow between 11 and 13%, driven by capital allocation decisions and margin gains on top of sales growth. That translates into earnings potential of $5 per share according to the company´s plans.

The purchase of Williamson-Dickie is expected to contribute $0.25 per share to 2021´s earnings per share. With nearly 400 million shares outstanding that earnings accretion is seen around $100 million a year in actual dollars. Given that the company is expected to add at least $140 million in EBIT, and we assume that incurred borrowings have been paid back by 2021, the after-tax earnings contribution comes in at $110 million after applying a 20% tax rate, equivalent to $0.27-$0.28 per share. This backs up the claims that the deal will boost earnings by $0.25 per share.

This calculation also shows that if Williamson-Dickie is awarded a +20 times earnings multiple under the ownership of V.F. Corp., the company could be worth $2-$2.5 billion once the margin and sales advancements are being achieved. This leaves a very real possibility to create value given the $820 million purchase price.

Growth Coming Back In Favour?

V.F. Corp. is a powerhouse that over time has made nice bolt-on acquisitions, including the $2.2 billion purchase of Timberland in 2011. The company is the portfolio company behind jeans brands Wrangler and Lee, (making up a quarter of sales) the before mentioned workgear brands, Outdoor & Action sports brands such as Eastpak, Kipling, North Face, Timberland as well as sportswear. While the business is split up across 4 segments, Outdoor & Action sports make up nearly two-thirds of total sales.

Bolt-on dealmaking and organic growth has resulted in sales having grown from $7 billion in 2007, to $12 billion on a trailing basis. The purchase of Williamson-Dickie adds nearly another billion in sales as the $15 billion sales target for 2021 looks within reach.

The company has posted flattish operating margins, which have ranged between 11-15% of sales over this time period, as investors have seen additional growth on top of the sales growth reported. This comes after the company has bought back one in every ten shares since 2007, which translates into revenues per share having doubled on a pro-forma basis following this acquisition.

Steady growth and a diversified and global portfolio of brands attracted investors into the stock. Shares rose from $15 during the crisis to a high of $75 in 2015. This huge run higher has driven up valuation multiples to unsustainable levels after reported GAAP earnings hit $2.85 per share in 2015, for a 26 times' earnings multiple. That was and is quite a steep multiple for a business, which even as it has great brands, is not likely to boost margins much further as sales growth is limited to just a few percentage points a year.

What followed were a few years of underperformance, as shares gradually fell back to $50 earlier this year, as sales and margins have been stagnating or were down slightly. Investors were furthermore fearful that shifts in the retail distribution model could have real repercussions, certainly if the change from store-based models to omni-channel and pure online businesses involves a tricky transition phase, even for producers such as V.F. Corp.

Reported earnings fell to $2.54 per share in 2016, but as the share price declined by a third, valuation multiples did actually come down to roughly 20 times. It should furthermore be said that earnings have been trending lower on the back of one-time expenses.

Current Valuation

V.F. Corp. reported 3% currency-neutral growth again in Q2 of this year, driven by the international and direct-to-consumer channel. Despite improvements in sales, margins are under a bit of pressure as adjusted earnings are seen at $2.94 per share, down four cents compared to 2016.

Even as earnings are not improving, investors are encouraged by the recent momentum in terms of sales and the comfort in the 2021 plan, as well as the impact of a weaker dollar. Shares have risen to $63 by now, for a 21 times' multiple. Note that earnings are expected to jump from roughly $3 per share at the moment to $5 by 2021, for a 12-13 times 2021 multiple.

V.F. Corp. ended Q2 with $672 million in cash and $3.28 billion in debt, as well as a couple of hundred millions in other liabilities such as underfunded pensions and deferred rent credits. Focusing on pure financial leverage, net debt of $2.6 billion will jump to $3.4 billion following the latest deal, for a 2.3 times' leverage ratio. The nearly 400 million shares outstanding value equity at $25 billion at levels in the low sixties. That $28.4 billion enterprise valuation translates into a 2.2 times' sales multiple, an EBITDA multiple in the high teens and indeed +20 times' earnings.

While current operating margins of roughly $40-$50 million from Williamson-Dickie translate into reasonable earnings multiples, the 0.9 times' sales multiple is very cheap if margins can improve meaningfully, which V.F. Corp. is planning to do. If the company manages to achieve on its 2021 goals, roughly, $1 to $1.5 billion in shareholder value might be created versus the $820 million purchase price. This is equivalent to roughly $2.50 to $4.00 per share in terms of V.F. Corp.'s shares in the coming years.

Final Remarks

I like V.F. Corp., its latest deal and long-term track record, but I am not appealed to the valuation at which shares are trading, especially as there are many depressed valuations in the wider retail and apparel sector at large.

Part of the historical premium valuation has been the result of successful dealmaking in the company´s history. This latest transaction appears to be built upon this strong track record, as the strategic and financial rationale make perfect sense in my eyes. I like the diversification move and the prospects for higher margins, although I have been wondering how the workgear industry at large can continue to post operating margins in excess of 20%.

If I will be able to buy this great dividend aristocrat around a 3% yield, which translates into a market multiple of 17-18 times' earnings, I would be buying any dip in the mid-fifties, levels actually seen as recent as June.

I like the move made by management and the roadmap for 2021. The market is upbeat on the plans as well, witnessed by the 3% move higher in the stock, which actually corresponds to a $800 million jump in the valuation on the back of a deal, which came at a similar price tag.

If the company delivers on $5 in earnings per share, a $100 price target is within reach by 2021. Trading at $64, potential returns of 55% in the coming four years, translates into potential for capital gains of 11-12% per annum, which is decent. If shares dip to $57, potential capital gains improve to 15% per annum based on these assumption, levels at which I will be actively buying some shares.