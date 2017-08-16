Home Depot: Earnings Rocked

Fundamentally, Home Depot is doing great. In the event of a market pullback, it makes a lot of sense to get your hands on some stock.

For a company of Home Depot's (HD) size, a 6.2% increase in sales year over year is pretty darn good. Ironically, the stock was down 3% the day of reporting. Either people are simply expecting too much of earnings right now, or the market is to blame. Either way, Home Depot delivered in the second quarter. The company has raised guidance twice this year. What more do you want? It seems that people noticed the uptick in retail, and error in their judgment; as the stock is climbing today.

Financials

The aforementioned 6.2% sales growth resulted in revenues of $28.1 billion. This was the company's best quarter in history. Comparable stores sales were up 6.3%. United States store sales increased 6.6%. What does all this mean for shareholders? Net earnings of $2.7 billion for the quarter represent a 12.5% increase over Q2'16. That income breaks down to $2.25 per diluted share vs. $1.97 last year; a 14.2% increase.

Home Depot has had consistent business growth for years. Over the past five years, it has delivered consecutive increases in earnings per share, while returning more money to shareholders through stock buybacks. The only real critique I could throw Home Depot's way is their debt. In the process of performing those stock buybacks, Home Depot has run their debt levels to over $24 billion, leaving some fairly hefty payments to make. That said, they've developed a business that delivers solid cash flow; so I feel fairly certain that they'll have no issues fulfilling debt obligations. The stocks poor performance today is more related to housing market forecasts, than Home Depot's actual financial performance.

Housing market

The last two months were a mixed bag for housing market sentiment. Today, the National Association of Homebuilders reported a rebound in confidence throughout the first part of August. This included a jump in the housing index to 68 versus an expectation of 65. The confidence stems from strong sales/sales forecasts; with builders seeing rising demand. The point of highest interest appears to be the Northwest, as there are far less places to building the East. Overall, higher expectations mean good things for the second half of the year.

I've written before about Home Depot's potential even without new home building. The number of dated homes in the United States means there is a large market for renovations. Home Depot is perfect for supplying those types of materials.

Home Depot has been a gem over the long term. Over the course of the last ten years, the stock has gained 360%. The S&P 500's 61% growth over that time period doesn't even compare. I think the future is bright for the company. No matter what happens with house building, there is a whole framework of standing homes that will always require upkeep. People are going to keep buying power tools, and 2x4's, and nails. The list goes on and on.

With the strong performance of the first half of the year, Home Depot has increased its guidance for the full year outlook. Full year sales are expected to be up 5.3% with comparable sales expected to rise 5.5%. Some have worried that Amazon's (AMZN) impact on retail may impede Home Depot. I'm not convinced. The type of retail Home Depot is operating in is much more specialized. You very often actually want to speak with someone before buying housing materials (as opposed to the Amazon model). Let's face it, you're not going to buy flooring for your house without seeing it first. Furthermore, Home Depot's own eCommerce initiatives are proving very successful. Online sales grew 23%; representing 6.4% of total sales. Transaction prices up are up 12.4%; driven by appliances and flooring. Once again, these are things you want to see before purchasing. Sorry Amazon.

Home Depot is large. There's no doubt that it has surpassed the days of generating large expansion all the time. When you're this size, the pickings are slimmer. That said, I think Home Depot is still a solid investment. Sears (SHLD) is faltering. Even if they sell their Kenmore appliances on Amazon, the company hasn't produced good financial results in forever. As they bite the bullet, it opens up avenues for Home Depot to steal that part of their business. They may even be able to snag up some of their brands if chapter 11 occurs (Something I really believe to be possible).

There is some resistance at the current trading range; but a strong housing index through the second half of the year should help push results to dissuade the timidity. I don't share the same fear of Amazon that others do. There is already chatter about Amazon's damage to the labor market; and I have no doubt that it will be regulated if it causes too much drama. Plus, HD's business is insulated in the specialty of the home industry. It also has a competitive online presence that is expanding.

The 2.35% dividend yield is great. That said, the market is high right now. I think wise investors should wait for the eventual pullback (it's gotta happen at some point right? I mean, come one.) and get their hands on some Home Depot at a slightly lower P/E. Outside of the overextended market, Home Depot's financial performance has been great.

