Pointer Telocation's (PNTR) CEO David Mahlab on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

David Mahlab

Thank you, Gavriel. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. In today’s call I’d like to cover the following three topics. Provide a brief review of our business strategy, review the record financial results for the second quarter, and provide update on some of net worthy customer wins and deployments.

Before we get into numbers, let me take a minute and review our business strategy. Our goal is to strengthen our position as a leading provider of telematic services and technology solutions for fleet management, mobile asset management and Internet of Vehicles. We believe we have the world-class technologies with which we provide actionable business intelligence to our customers to help them drive return on investment. This return on investment is measured in terms of bringing our customer, increased safety, productivity, diagnostic maintenance and reduced loss.

For Pointer, success is when our customers grow their business, reduce their cost and increase their operating efficiencies and margins. We sell our solution on a recurring revenue basis as a service provider and fleet operator, as well as technology solution based. Our customers are typically Fortune 1000 fleet owner, assets owner and OEM.

We’re first the foremost technology company and we use this technology to develop solutions for our customers. We’re fortunate that in these several macro trends which are supporting our business model and growth, including the advent of the Connected Car or Internet of Vehicles, the growing reliance on business analytics to improve performance, and the continues focus on better asset utilization among our customer base.

We’ve nearly two-thirds of our total earnings coming from high-margin recurrent service revenue. We expect to see the operating leverage in our model continue to work in our favor. We are focused on organic revenue growth as well as highly selected M&A opportunities, which fit our strategic objective to be a leading telematics business intelligence service provider and solutions vendor. We believe we are successfully executing on this strategy and the results from this past quarter will support this release.

Turning to our financial results. We are very pleased to report record financial results for the June quarter. Looking at the top line on a year-over-year basis, the total revenue grew 24%, while recurring service revenue, which now represent 63% of the total revenue, grew 27%. Total subscribers grew 24% year-over-year, and we ended the second quarter with a total of 239,000 subscribers.

In terms of profitability, we achieved record total gross margin of 51.4%, and the recurring service gross margin of 59.2%, which represents an all-time high for the company. The 59.2% in the service gross margin is up 500 basis points from 33.7% in second quarter of 2016.

EBITDA for the quarter was 54% to $3.4 million and net income doubled year-over-year to $2 million. The financial results for the quarter, particularly the healthy margin on the EBITDA generation reflect the inherit operation leverage built into our business model.

And moving on to some of our recent net worthy wins and deployments. We have nearly completed the installation at Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest public bottler of Coca-Cola product in the world based in Mexico.

Another strategically important project in the Internet of Vehicles, which is the our largest project in New York City covering a fleet of close to 4,000 cars. We have fully installed the system and it’s now meeting performance goals. We are working with the customers to identify other fleet operators, which this driver behavior system would be relevant, and we can expand this product offering.

Our long-term vision here is to bring driving behavior monitoring and business intelligence to additional car service providers, including companies like Uber and Lyft. The goal is to provide an accurate and objective driver behavior scoring system, which in the future might be shared with the Uber, Lyft customers. All these projects are based on the most-advanced technology developed by Pointer combining driver behavior with car diagnostics based on information from the vehicle compass.

This is a significant project for us, which in addition to its commercial value marks a tangible evidence of our differentiating technology in the market. We see additional opportunities in similar projects using our technology, partnered with Mobileye as well as other providers. A third recent announcement win is a supply agreement with North American-based customer for our new Nano CelloTrack product. This is a great indication of our technology leadership in Mobile Asset Management technologies.

While early in the launch, when we fully deploy, this contract is expected to result in approximately 15,000 devices deployed annually and which translate into excess of $2 million per year. We continue to pursue other potential customers for our Nano CelloTrack product. Overall, we have seen increasing trends for our Mobile Resource Management solutions. These include our Mobile Asset Management products with high- end fleet solutions, consisting of safety, driver behavior as well as diagnostic, targeting fleet efficiencies across various geographies and industry verticals. We believe that we are well positioned to benefit from this global trend with our high-end technology solution.

In summary, we are extremely pleased with our second quarter results, the best quarter in our history, and are equally excited about the new product introduction and customer wins and deployments. We believe our strategy is working, and we expect to continue to drive shareholder value going forward.

I would like to hand over this call to Yaniv Dorani, our CFO, for the financial summary. Yaniv, please go ahead.

Yaniv Dorani

Thank you, David. In terms of our financial results for the second quarter of 2017, the highlights were as follows: second quarter revenues grew 24% to $20 million compared to $16.2. million in the same quarter of 2016. Revenues from services in the second quarter grew 27% year-over-year to $12.9 million, while revenue from products grew 18% year-over-year to $7.1 million.

Our services gross margin was 59.2% versus 63.7% in the second quarter of last year. Our product gross margin was 37.3% versus 37.5% in the same quarter of last year. Our overall gross margin in the second quarter was 51.4% versus 47.7% in the second quarter of last year. Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter grew 71% to $3.1 million, a margin of 15.2% compared to $1.8 million in the same quarter of 2016, which was a margin of 11%.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations in the same quarter was $2.6 million compared with $1.5 million in the same quarter of 2016, again, an increase of 78% quarter-over-quarter. EBITDA from continuing operations in the same quarter was $3.4 million versus $2.2 million in the same quarter of 2016, an increase of 54%.

Cash flow from operations was a positive $1.2 million in the quarter. Our balance sheet remained strong. We ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5.7 million and totaled debt of $12.7 million. About the class action. On August 2, 2017, we were notified of an application to recognize a claim as a class action submitted against us. At this very stage, we believe that there is very little basis to this claim and have not established a reserve against this. We will update you in future calls should there be any development.

That ends my summary. We shall now open the call for questions. Operator, please.

Josh Nichols

Yes. Hi, David, so nice sequential increase in both services revenue and services margin as well. Could you talk a little bit – is there a single customer or region that really stood out during the quarter driving that?

David Mahlab

Basically, we saw a nice increase in most of the regions. I mentioned before that South Africa is slow-growing, but besides that all regions performed nicely.

Josh Nichols

And then given a low incremental subscriber cost that you have, do you expect that margins could continue to increase in the back half of the year from where they are today on the services side?

David Mahlab

I do hope so. The more that we increase the customer base, margins should continue to improve. We do expect to have some additional cost coming with it, but basically margins should continue to improve.

Josh Nichols

And then…

David Mahlab

On the service side.

Josh Nichols

Correct.

David Mahlab

No, at the end, which is a limit. Some fixed cost that relates with additional subscribers.

Josh Nichols

And then last question for me. Could you talk a little bit about when the official release of the Connected Car offering is expected, and also the release of the kind of SaaS-based pricing model for the CelloTrack Nano device?

David Mahlab

I do hope that we will conclude the deal for the Connected Car solution this year. And for the CelloTrack Nano the new announcement are now entering. I do believe that it will be in full force in the second half of next year.

Josh Nichols

Thanks, David.

Amit Dayal

Congratulations on the strong execution. One question I had in regards to the driver behavior project. This was indicated to be around 4,000 cars to be deployed in your last quarterly call. But from the press release today, it seems deployment is for 5,000 cars. Just wanted to see if there was an increase in the deployment size? And is this 5,000 a final number or could you see larger deployment with this same customer?

David Mahlab

It is a single customer. And basically the initial win was for 4,000, but the customer growth his base. And I do hope that he will continue to have additional cars in his system and we will continue to grow with him.

Amit Dayal

Understood. And in relation to that, you also mentioned Uber and Lyft in your comments. Are you actively discussing this opportunity with those companies or is this more aspirational at this point?

David Mahlab

We don’t do it directly, but the message was conveyed through the third-party. And let’s see how it develops.

Amit Dayal

Understood. In regards of this recent lawsuit, what color can you provide on this in terms of what the alleged claims are, et cetera? And what is sort of the timeline that this process potentially will be worked through if you need to establish reserves against it, et cetera?

David Mahlab

That’s a Class A lawsuit. As you know, it became, I mean, usually the courts will not stop it even though the base looks very, call it, very low in chances. We do believe our initial analysis at this stage is that we have good win, but we have to go through the notion. Usually, those processes take time. And of course, money, even though there is no base for that. We’ll have some expenses on legal.

Amit Dayal

Do you have any idea about how much this might cost you on a quarterly basis?

David Mahlab

Few tens of thousands.

Amit Dayal

Okay. So not that much…

David Mahlab

At the beginning, at the early stage going forward, let’s see. But I do hope to win on the early stage.

Amit Dayal

Understood. And just one final question, in regards to operating costs, et cetera. Should we expect to track expenses in line with what we saw in second quarter for the remainder of the year?

David Mahlab

Since we keep accumulating R&D projects, I do expect that R&D will increase a bit going forward and some in the G&A too.

Amit Dayal

Understood. That’s all I have. Thank you so much.

David Mahlab

Thank you.

William Gibson

Thank you. You completed the rollout of FEMSA in Mexico. Is there an opportunity with that same company elsewhere in Latin America?

David Mahlab

The answer is yes. The quantities in other territories are more limited, and it’s all based on the current contract status that they have in the different subsidiaries. In one country, we do have an opening and I do hope we have something early next year. In some other countries, in South America, we’ll have to wait late next year.

William Gibson

Thank you.

Anna Bossong

Yes. Good afternoon. Most of my questions have been answered. I just wanted to have a little bit more color on the FEMSA. Are you able to give any volume numbers at all at this stage?

David Mahlab

It’s like we put on the PR. At this stage, we have close to 6,000 vehicles. I think that you know we’re at the final edge of installation. And this project by itself is a high ARPU project. As you know, we can’t give the ARPU numbers.

Anna Bossong

Okay. Thanks very much.

David Mahlab

Thank you.

Aria Cole

Hello, gentlemen, I’m relatively new to Pointer. So I’m asking one or two introductory questions. When you go to market in various countries, can you kind of explain which VARs and resellers and to what degree you go direct in various countries in terms of your marketing and sales strategy?

David Mahlab

We have our own sales team in every territory where we do the service that handles mainly the main project. And we rely on third-party agents and finders to go for the small fleets. So we have direct access and indirect access.

Aria Cole

Okay. And there are obviously many telematics firms providing various solutions globally. Can you explain above and beyond what you said earlier in your call, why does you win deals versus the competition that is also trying to win at the same time?

David Mahlab

I think the main issue is to add was the key point, the interest of customer, the ability to listen and tell quick solutions, especially on the business analytics. Yes, there is competition, but at the end, you need to be the guide that is responsive on the right time, at the right place.

Aria Cole

Okay. Then just two last things. Can you explain in little more detail what the Nano Cello technology is? And to what degree, I guess, it’s patented and sound like proprietary that others may not be able to offer?

David Mahlab

Basically, the Nano CelloTrack technology is a solution targeting goods – real-time monitoring for goods in transit. When I say real-time monitor, that product can monitor temperature, humidity, light, movement, any, actually, issues that is required for goods in transit and supply real-time alerts and reports, post them online. Sensors are connected via Bluetooth to the main central hub, and the hub transmits the information over cellular links. This solution is – at least is pretty advanced in the market, and that’s why we keep getting a lot of new requirement and a lot of new used cases and application all the time.

Aria Cole

And on a cumulative basis, how many of the Nano CelloTrack devices have been sold so far?

David Mahlab

It’s not a significant number compared to the overall sales. But this is a moving – ongoing developed. And we see – we keep seeing business opportunities, and we invest in business development because it addresses different markets than the usual markets that we are playing at. And that’s why you see also increase in terms of marketing expenses, but we see a lot of prospect for this device and the announcement that you saw last week, actually is the – in the same core of the new solution for goods in transit.

Aria Cole

And lastly, how many dedicated sales people do you have selling the Nano CelloTrack? Is it just one or two people? Or you’ve made more of an investment to try and grow this segment?

David Mahlab

We are having few business development guys running at it. And basically the message is conveyed to all the sales team around the globe. And each one of them is using those business development guys and tech guys in order to push the solution forward. And we keep getting new request, new additions, and it’s ongoing effort both on the R&D side, the business development guys and the sales guys.

Aria Cole

Great. Well thank you. Best of luck.

David Mahlab

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, gentlemen. Regarding the Cellocator division, the new agreement with the Nano CelloTrack you expect between $2 million to $3 million on annual basis revenue. Is it only product? Or is there a mix of recurring service revenue as well?

David Mahlab

That specific announcement is for product sales only. But we do have ongoing projects that are going – looking also for recurring revenue. But this specific announcement is only for products.

Unidentified Analyst

And there will be additional service revenue on top of it? Or you do not expect?

David Mahlab

From this specific announcement, we do expect to have an annual volume of at least $2 million a year. I do hope that it will be even more significant. And this is a long-term contract. So basically, I mean I’m talking about those figure annually, and I do hope if this occurs, it will continue to grow.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you.

David Mahlab

Thanks.

David Mahlab

Yes, thank you. On behalf of the management of Pointer, I would like to thank you all for your continued interest and the long-term support of our business. I will be in the Liolios Conference in Los Angeles and at the Rodman Conference in New York in September, and I do hope to see some of you there. If you do wish to meet me there, you may contact my Investor Relation team. And to the rest of you, I look forward to speaking with you and updating you again next quarter. Have a great day. Thank you.

