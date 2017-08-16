Buy U.S. Concrete On Trump's Executive Order And Strong Q2 Results

I did not buy the stock the last time I wroteabout it, but this time I did.

Overview

The last time I wrote about U.S. Concrete (USCR) in January, the stock was trading at $66.25 and I touted it as a growth-momentum play (albeit debt-heavy) based on USCR's aggressive acquisition spree and inherent position to benefit from Trump's $1 trillion infrastructure plan as a ready-mix concrete and aggregates company.

Although I did not buy the stock then (mainly because I did not project Trump's infrastructure plan to impact USCR's bottom line until 2018 at the earliest), a review of recently-reported Q2 earnings coupled with Trump's executive last night led me to take a long position on USCR shares at roughly $77.

Trump's Executive Order: Permit Reform

Let's start with the breaking news from last night.

Donald Trump signed an executive order on the 15th which positively affects building/supply contractors such as USCR by attempting to speed up the permit process for infrastructure projects.

I took it upon myself to read the actual document rather than blindly accepting other news outlets' interpretation at face value.

As far as main points go, the executive order undoubtedly aims to speeds up the permit approval process to "within two years" by assigning a Federal agency to each major infrastructure project, tasked with navigating the project through the environmental review and authorization process.

It also directs the Council on Environmental Quality to--within 30 days--come up with a list of ways to enhance and modernize the Federal environmental review process with a focus on speeding up the process.

Supposedly the new order revokes a previous one made by former-President Obama which aimed to reduce exposure to flooding, sea level rise, and other consequences of climate change; I see this as hyperbole designed to rile up people, and it did. Despite all the conjecture about how this executive order is going to lead to unsafe infrastructure that is harmful to the environment, the "destruction" of Obama's previous executive order is not what I gleaned from it. The goal appears to be simple: streamlining the environmental review process and making the process more efficient. That is a far cry from completely bypassing it or forgoing it altogether.

Also, it's too early to know the effects of this executive order - clearly there is still a lot of collaboration that needs to be done, and a lot of kinks still need to be ironed out as far as coming up with effective processes as evidenced by Trump's order to the CEQ.

As far as the opinions of relevant parties, President Trump told a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, "It's going to be quick. It's going to be a very streamlined process. And by the way, if it doesn't meet environmental safeguards, we're not going to approve it - very simple."

And former director of public affairs at FEMA who worked on the Obama-era order, Rafael Lemaitre, commented that Trump is undoing "the most significant action taken in a generation" to safeguard U.S. infrastructure.

Overall, this is an issue that needs to be revisited in another 30 days (when we see the CEQ's initial idea list.)

But enough about politics and the environment…

How does this affect USCR?

As far as how the executive order affects USCR, it's a no-brainer to conclude that this is a bullish development for the company. Even if there is not much solid ground to stand on yet, things are moving favorably in the right direction.

It's reasonable to assume that the market has priced in Trump's infrastructure-favorable policies to USCR. Since Trump was elected President in November, the stock has increased 54% from $50 to $77.

Chart screenshot was taken after I wrote the article, which explains why the price has moved up a dollar to $78 since I began writing.

However, not all of this upside is related to Trump--the company has grown through accretive acquisitions, acquiring over 10 companies in 2015 and 2016, not to mention the acquisition in April 2017 of a New Jersey sand and gravel operation with access to an export dock.

Moreover, USCR has stated numerous times that their business does not rely on Trumpnomics, although they still stand to benefit. This is evidenced by the Q2 earnings, which were stellar despite Trump policies not having kicked in yet. On the Q2 2017 conference call CEO Bill Sandbrook stated:

"We shape selective markets to meet our growth objectives, irrespective of any underlying need for external government stimulus. Rather, our markets have been selected and developed in Metropolitan areas of the country with higher than average mid- and long-term underlying economic growth drivers and government-funded activities simply supplement our growth rates. Our market development activities in the high-end spectrum of the ready-mixed concrete product set, allow us to have a significant competitive advantage in competing for high-volume, high-margin opportunities."

This language has also been repeated in past conference calls

Review of Q2 Earnings

Q2 results were announced on August 8 and were positive.

Source: 10-Q, annotated by author

On a six-month basis, USCR generated a net profit of $18.4M in 2017 compared to a net loss of $11.4M in the first six months of 2016. Quarterly, USCR logged a net loss of $2M compared to $3.3M the year prior.

Q2 revenue grew 24% to $340.9M from $275.8M, primarily due to recent acquisitions and organic growth. Acquisitions since the beginning of 2016 accounted for about $42.2M of that revenue.

Breaking down the main regions, the Greater New York metro area represented 25% of revenue for the quarter and CEO Sandbrook mentioned on the conference call that USCR continues to see strong demand for offices, hotels, and multifamily residentials--the latter which saw a 68% increase in permits through May 2017 compared to the previous year.

Looking at forward catalysts for the region, Port Authority approved a 10-year $32 billion infrastructure plan in February for the entire Metro area, and USCR's recent acquisition spree in the area puts the company in a perfect position to capitalize.

Dallas/Fort Worth represented 25% of revenue but significant June rainfall resulted in deferral of sales volumes. Still, housing permits increased over 30% in the area year-over-year.

Northern California represented 24% of revenue. Notably, USCR was awarded several large projects including the new Google Campus, Warriors Arena, and San Francisco redevelopment project.

Operating income increased to $30M from $17M, mostly due to the increase in revenue.

EBITDA margins for ready-mix concrete were 27%, and for aggregates, 73% in the first half of 2017. Average selling price of ready-mix concrete increased by 4.2% and the aggregates segment had a 7.5% increase in average selling price.

SGA expenses increased about 30% due to the increase in personnel and administrative costs necessary to support growth initiatives. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses increased to 8.9% in the 2017 second quarter from 8.4% in the 2016 second quarter.

Looking at the June 30, 2017 balance sheet in comparison to the December 31, 2016 balance sheet, cash increased to $271.7M from $75.8M and the company has a working capital of $297M. Accumulated deficit decreased by $4.5M to approximately $34.8M and shareholders' equity increased to $205M from $189M.

Overall the company is in healthy shape. Some investors might be turned off by the $652.8 million debt (up from $432.6 million), but this was something I already projected in my previous article, although off by $0.3 million. Considering the company is quickly growing its revenues, margins, and profits, and considering that macro and political winds are all blowing in USCR's favor, I am not personally worried about the debt. The acquisition spree is clearly going to benefit USCR moving forward, as evidenced by its position to benefit from the Port Authority budget plan; over time the leverage used for the acquisitions will pay off many times over.

Mine Safety Violation

Although the following incident happened on August 7, the report was only released today on the 16th.

A subsidiary of USCR, Heavy Materials LLC, was issued an imminent danger order by the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) for a Brookman Quarry Mine in the Virgin Islands on August 7. The MSHA inspector received a verbal complaint which led the inspector to investigate and conclude that the miners were exposed to imminent danger due to the possibility of loose material from a previous blasting falling on top of them.

There were no injuries and the problem was corrected immediately. USCR disagrees that imminent danger existed and is considering legal options to contest the order.

Heavy Materials was acquired by USCR in 2015 and was one of seven acquisitions made that year.

In Closing...

The bull case is strong for USCR. The company is proving that it can grow organically and is also showing the wisdom of its acquisitions especially in the Greater NY area. And with Trumpnomics beginning to slowly enter the picture with yesterday's executive order, everything appears to be lining up perfectly for USCR.

Valuation-wise, analysts are projecting 30% EPS growth for USCR year-over-year from $3.99 this year and $5.19 the next. The market currently has a trailing PE ratio of about 22 according to my broker's trading platform. Based on those numbers, USCR can justify upside between $87 to $114 per share if the company can meet the expectations; and I think they will. With the market cap at about $1.2 billion and shareholder's equity at $205 million here at $77, that's about 5.9x book value. Considering all the growth potential USCR has and the positive developments politically, the stock in my view is a strong buy for a speculative growth investor who is not worried about the debt levels or the mining issue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USCR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.