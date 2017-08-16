3D Systems: No Growth In Sight

Even if I like the company, unless we see growth coming back, there are not many reason to buy this stock yet.

And in this market, companies that do not grow get punished.

The problem with paying pie in the sky valuations for stocks and exotic technologies, is that once in a while another company comes along and makes something even more exotic. And the old that was exotic, is no more, or not exotic enough.

Another problem is that eventually the technology becomes mainstream or even a commodity. Also, even if the sector continues to exhibit high growth, there will always be companies within the sector that will not perform well.

Once this happens, multiples fall by a lot. And investors who bought high flying stocks, thinking they will retain their valuations forever, usually lose a lot of money. This is what has happened to the 3-D space.

Investors have lost a lot of money buying 3D Systems (DDD), Stratasys (SSYS), Voxeljet (VJET) or ExOne (XONE) over the years. And in my opinion, most investors will never recoup their investment if they bought near the highs.

DDD data by YCharts

And while the above chart simply tells you that shares have come down by a lot, the chart below tells the story of why investors should never have bought these stocks to begin with, at the levels they did.

DDD PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Time and time again I caution investors not to buy any stock above 5X revenue, but very few listen. There are only a handful of stocks that can be bought above 5X revenue, and under very specific conditions (my opinion).

On average, I have been a bear on the 3-D space for several years. Only slightly did I go long the sector with DDD, and that was mainly for trading purposes. (all my 3-D articles here).

My problem was never the companies themselves, their products, or even management, but the valuation the market gave them. In other words, my beef is mainly with the market. The sector always traded at stratospheric valuations.

Why 3D Systems might not recover soon

If you noticed DDD has been going up and down the past two years. While buy and hold did not make you money, swing trading did.

DDD data by YCharts

Like I said valuations have come down a lot. And even if DDD once traded as high as $90 a share, it still fell by 20% after its recent Q2'17 earnings report.

And if you want to know the reason, the answer is in the recent press release:

Based on the results and plans for the remainder of the year, management revised full year 2017 guidance. For the full year 2017, management expects revenue growth of 2% to 6% resulting in a revenue range of $643 million to $671 million. Management expects GAAP earnings per share to be a loss of approximately 14 cents per share in 2017 compared to a loss of 35 cents per share in 2016. Management expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be approximately flat for the full year 2017 compared to non-GAAP earnings of 46 cents per share for the full year 2016. Additionally, management expects to generate positive cash flow from operations for the full year 2017.

In other words, the company for several quarters now is guiding about the same revenue and not much in EPS. And if you want to see what the revenue growth picture looks like, the chart below is very enlightening:

DDD Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Folks the problem with DDD and the 3-D space in general, is that there is no growth anymore. I will not speculate if the problem is the sector or any company individually, I am simply pointing out to the facts.

And in the case of DDD, this even after the company has done 10 acquisitions since 2014:

DDD acquisitions since 2014 (source)

Date Acquired Amount Jan 31, 2017 NextDent Unknown Jan 5, 2015 BotObjects Unknown Nov 24, 2014 Cimatron $97M in Cash & Stock Sep 3, 2014 LayerWise NV $41.9M in Cash Aug 13, 2014 American Precision Prototyping $14M in Cash Aug 6, 2014 Laser Reproductions $17.4M in Cash Jul 31, 2014 Simbionix $120M in Cash Apr 16, 2014 Robtec $21.8M in Cash Apr 2, 2014 Medical Modeling Inc. $69M in Cash & Stock Feb 19, 2014 Digital PlaySpace Unknown

Granted these are not big acquisitions, and are mostly technology related, however for a sector and a stock that was going to reinvent manufacturing as we know it, there is not much to show for it over the past 3 years.

So what is DDD worth?

This market punishes stocks that exhibit no growth, no matter how much EPS you have (well almost). Time and time again I see stocks trading for very low valuations, just because a company is not growing.

In the case of DDD, the market pushed down its valuation all the way to 1X revenue in 2016, from a once high-flying 17X revenue in 2014. Currently the stock trades at about 2.2X revenue.

DDD data by YCharts

Unfortunately, the problem is that we might see 1X revenue again as we did when the stock traded at about $7.50 in 2016. Especially if we see a general market correction.

However I do think DDD deserved to go so low. And if DDD does correct once more to about $7.5 per share, it will be a great opportunity. And the reason is that DDD is not just a manufacturing company.

DDD has an annuity based business model. In other words, it does not simply sell 3-D printers, but also software, materials and services that ensure a steady revenue flow. So irrespective of printer sales, the company has a steady revenue stream that should increase over time. This alone in my book is worth a little more than an average manufacturer, that simply makes stuff.

Furthermore, the company is witnessing a customer shift from prototyping to production printing. While this is happening at a snail's pace, this might be the break DDD needs to dramatically increase revenue and profits in the future.

Production printing will require more printers, materials, services, and software than prototyping. So this is something to follow closely and keep in mind, as a possible future driver for DDD.

However this driver might be further out in the future, because management is not guiding for a substantial increase in overall revenue. While a revenue increase of 2% to 6% is better than nothing (as guided in Q2 by the company), it's not something that is signaling a huge increase in revenue, and thus an industry transformation from prototyping to production with 3-D printers (yet).

Management however is guiding for adjusted EPS about $0.46 for 2017 (the same as 2016). While the P/E multiple based on this guidance is not cheap, nevertheless DDD is not losing money, which is something that might act as a pillow under the stock.

Furthermore, the company's balance sheet is just fine. With current assets of $411M, almost double total liabilities of $221M, there are very few things than can go wrong balance sheet wise.

So overall I like the company, the only problem is that it's not growing yet.

Bottom line

While I think DDD has a lot of things going for it, unless the company exhibits growth, I do not see many reasons to buy the stock at current levels.

The reason is, this market does not reward stock valuations unless you are growing.

I would however be a buyer of DDD even without growth, if I can get it a substantial discount. I think that anywhere below $9 a share would be a good entry point and will eventually reward investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.