Will Vladivostok Become A Mini-Macau? Part 2 - Investment Strategies

Lastly, given the analysis of possible new entrants, I analyze the different scenarios and by extension the growth dynamics for the entertainment zone.

3 further plots are available in the entertainment zone and so I next consider which other Macau gaming companies might be interested in establishing in the Primorye entertainment zone.

Next, I look at the publicly-traded casino operating companies that have already committed to the Primorye entertainment zone, namely HK-listed Summit Ascent and Nagacorp.

In the first article in this series I explored the opportunities presented by the Russian Primorye entertainment zone in the Vladivostok area for casino operators.

Introduction

This article is the second in a series of articles that I am writing about the Primorye entertainment zone just outside of the eastern sea port of Vladivostok in eastern Russia. In the first article (see here) I reviewed the prospects for the development of the zone in terms of geography, a strengths and weakness analysis, and the geopolitics involved. In this article I will focus in more closely on the 2 foreign companies that are now fully committed to the development of casino properties in the zone, and explore the dynamics that could bring in other casino operators to put the entertainment zone on the map.

Most of the background regarding the development of the entertainment is in the first article, but it should also be noted that there are 3 plots currently available in the Primorye integrated entertainment zone (IEZ), and although there were a total of 4 licenses granted, one of the grantees, namely a Russian outfit called Royal Time LLC had its license revoked for doing very little since the license was granted. This was prompted by some frustration by the Deputy Prime Minister about the slow pace of development in the Primorye integrated entertainment zone. So in a flurry of activity recently, these remaining 3 casino sites up for grabs by auction (see here) with results to be announced early in September. Given the roadshow that the Russian Deputy PM did down to Macau in June, I would hope that there are valid bids for all 3 of these sites.

Once completed, the IEZ should contain an amusement and water park, golf course, yacht club, shopping mall, and other entertainment facilities.

Summit Ascent

There are actually 7 sites at the Primorye IEZ, 2 of which are taken by the leading developer in the IEZ, G1 entertainment, which is in turn held by Orient Regent Ltd (a holding company), which in turn is majority owned by Summit Ascent (OTC:SMTNF).

Summit Ascent in an interesting company with its roots in the manufacture of tiles in Hong Kong, but in 2014, the company, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Lawrence Ho, got an opportunity to invest into the first casino in the IEZ when a Russian investor, Oleg Drozdov, was detained on corruption charges. Summit Ascent quickly increased its holdings to a majority stake of 60%, Melco, Ho's main Hong Kong-listed holding company, also owns 5%. Taiwan-listed Firich Enterprises, a supplier of electronics equipment, owns 20%, and Drozdov's Elegant City still has 15% of the Russian casino resort (see here). Construction was completed in late 2015 and the casino opened officially in November 2015 and has now been operating for less than 2 years.

When the casino signed a deal with 2 junket operators (see here), it surprisingly turned a profit in only its second year of operation (2016) and first full calendar year. Despite some early hiccups which are evident on its webpage (including the display of a live but drugged Siberian tiger), Summit's casino, called Tigre de Cristal, has had good reviews, even sponsored a song by a Russian pop artist (see here) and Lawrence Ho and the casino management seem to have cultivated a good natured relationship with the Russians too (see here) The US$200 million first phase of Summit Ascent's development features 61 gambling tables, 769 electronic gaming machines, spa facilities, two restaurants and a 120-room hotel. Hotel rates start at around $200 per night, and the hotel is well equipped with cutting edge technology. The hotel has also just opened a state of the art 18-hole course golf simulator, which allows virtual visits to the top golf courses in the world.

The second phase of the Tigre de Cristal development should break ground this fall, and the US$500 million investment in the complex has already been committed. Phase 2 will be three times the physical size of Phase 1, and it will feature significantly more non-gambling amenities, and is slated for completion sometime in 2019. An artist's impression of the complex is shown below:

In terms of financials, the growth throughout 2016 was impressive, and although it is not meaningful to compare figures from 2016 with 2015, it is clear that i) revenues have surged while ii) costs have been controlled (partially due to low labor costs as 97% of the staff are Russian citizens). Weekend hotel room occupancy rates are at 100% at weekends, when rates rise as high as $360 per room per night. Obviously a large percentage of the hotel guests come from China. The income statement below, bears this out.

The share price is currently at HK$2.07, and it has recovered quite well since the annual report came out for 2016. Despite a move upwards in recent days, the share price is still quite depressed though, when one considers the likely continued upwards trajectory for phase 1 of the project, and first mover advantage in this project. The company has low long term debt to equity at 24% and total debt to equity ratio of 25.2%, so debt is relatively low.

The big risk with Summit Ascent is the possibility of a secondary offering as the Phase 2 project will clearly be expensive, more than twice as expensive than Phase 1, and will therefore require significant capital. The billionaire backer of Summit Ascent, Lawrence Ho, also has other major opportunities at Melco (NASDAQ:MLCO) - see a good article on the issue here) that could require significant financial commitments particularly in Japan, so he might end up doing a secondary if Phase 2 moves down his "to do" list. There have also been rumors that an agreement with Kangwon Land, South Korea's largest casino operator, might materialize on a possible joint investment for Phase 2.

Nevertheless, until at least 2019, Summit Ascent is the only game in town right now. Earlier this year Daiwa Securities produced a report (see here) about Summit Ascent, where the authors stated that:

"The… level of ROIC [return on invested capital] we expect Summit Ascent to generate is typical of pioneering gaming projects in frontier markets" and comparing it to the first casino opening in Macau, declared that Tigre de Cristal had "reached Sands Macao's first full-year average monthly gaming volumes in its first 10 months of operation".

Daiwa further noted that Tigre de Cristal offered much better margins than your typical Macau casino:

"Unlike Macau, where gaming revenue is taxed at 40 percent off the top-line GGR (gross gaming revenue), Russia charges a fixed per-gaming table and per-slot monthly levy that is effectively approximately 0.5 percent of VIP GGR and approximately 4 percent of mass GGR (based on current revenue and existing table distribution between VIP and mass)".

Daiwa also noted that operational costs at Tigre de Cristal were much lower than in Macau. It cited annual average salaries in Vladivostok of US$12,000 to US$13,000, compared to the equivalent of US$30,000 annually for casino dealers in Macau.

Lower taxes and wages, plus proximity to the Chinese market, and the new measures going into place in Macau (see here for example), all make Vladivostok a much attractive location for gaming than Macau right now, but of course Vladivostok doesn't have the range of activities and tourist attractions that Macau has, so has yet to acquire a "destination effect".

Nagacorp's new casino

Nagacorp (OTCPK:NGCRF) is a Cambodian gambling company, which some US investors are likely to be familiar with, as it has one of the best and consistent dividends in the industry. It is the sole owner of Nagaworld Ltd in Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh, where it has a 70 year license and exclusive rights to gaming in the capital until 2035. Nagacorp's share price has been on a downward trend but appears to have bounced in the last month. Most of this is due to recent developments whereby bonds for the phase 2 of the Nagaworld complex in Phnom Penh issued to a group of investors will be converted into common stock. This suggests that the continued profitability of the organization is assured now that phase 2 is in operation. This leaves shareholder value diluted due to a large increase in the number of shares issued (from 2.56bn to 4.34bn). But it also leaves Nagacorp able to issue more convertible bonds or regular bonds in order to finance its Russian construction. The estimated cost of construction runs to at least $350m.

The profitability of the company though has continued into 2017, with the current 2017 GGR rising 40% over the first 6 months in 2017, and net profit jumped 20.3 percent during the same period. See the Nagacorp website for more details on first half interim results.

The development of a the Naga Vladivostok casino has now begun, but because of a halt in construction due to significant archaeological artifacts being found on the site, the date for completion has now been pushed back to first half of 2019. The construction will be by the water's edge, so probably is the best site available in the IEZ.

Nagacorp itself has not said too much about its development yet, but given that its business is heavily concentrated in Cambodia, the Primorye IEZ investment is likely a means of diversifying away from a single market, something which may be an attractive idea to Macau casinos in particular.

Other properties

The only other site where there is already commitment to develop in the Primorye IEZ is Diamond Fortune Holdings, a private Russian company. The first of its casinos will be called the Selena, and it will have a twin tower hotel, with 1000 rooms, and a casino located in between the two towers. The Selena has been designed by Steelman Partners, the architects who have designed most of the world's leading casinos.

Potential New Entrants

The end August deadline will likely see 3 new casino operators given rights to develop properties at the IEZ. If so, that will really launch the project and likely see the critical mass of operators to ensure that the project is a success. In the likely event that this happens, then this will see a whole layer of risk removed, and a likely surge in the price of Summit Ascent in particular. An article here talks about how the Russian authorities view the prospects for new entrants.

So if Vladivostok is to serve the northern Chinese population in the summer months, then which current Macau operators might submit bids for the 3 remaining plots? Of the current Macau operators most likely to bid on the Primorye IEZ plots, perhaps the most obvious candidate to do so is Galaxy entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) which states in its 2016 Annual report that it "continues to actively explore opportunities in overseas markets, including Japan". Galaxy has 3 major properties in Macau, and knows how to service the Chinese market, and yet it has not yet expanded out of Macau. Clearly the Primorye IEZ would be an excellent opportunity for Galaxy to take a stake in a relatively low cost project serving the same type of customers it already serves in Southern China.

Another uniquely Macau casino operator, namely Macau Legend Development (OTCPK:MALDF) might also be interested, given that it only recently announced a Cape Verde casino off Africa, with the aim of attracting Chinese and European tourists in particular.

Candidates with a lower probability of interest are Las Vegas Sands (LVS), but maybe it could put in a bid through its Macau subsidiary, Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY). Most of the Sands properties are located in the US and Macau, so adding Russia might be appealing, although the geopolitics might get in the way of a move like this. I also think that a bid from Wynn Casinos (WYNN) is unlikely, given its focus on its Boston Harbor property, due to open in 2019, and its announcement that it was looking to open in Japan. On the other hand MGM (MGM) might be interested, but according to its website, its international division is also currently focused on building a casino in Japan.

More information about the plots is available in an article here.

Decisions, decisions, decisions

If you want to invest in the Primorye IEZ, there are currently only 4 strategies available to those who want to invest in the IEZ project:

Summit Ascent. This is basically a pure Far East Russia gaming growth strategy, but it does have 4 distinct advantages: i) first mover advantage with monopoly profits until some time in 2019; ii) it is already up and running and has broken ground on an expansion; iii) it is backed by a billionaire with deep pockets; and iv) it has already demonstrated that it can navigate the tricky bureaucracy that is always an issue in Russia. Nagacorp. This company is currently focused on the Cambodia market, but clearly has significant opportunities in the Primorye IEZ and is developing probably the prime plot in the IEZ. The advantages here are that: i) this is a company that offers one of the best and most consistent dividends in the gaming industry; ii) is a more diversified stock to invest in; and iii) now has greater ability to raise funds to develop a world class casino and hotel complex. Use a mix of Summit Ascent and Nagacorp. Wait to see if there is an announcement of significant international interest in the remaining plots in the IEZ, and then as that leads to much greater certainty over whether there will be a critical mass of casinos in order to make the project a success.

Of those 3 strategies above, strategies 3 and 4 seem to make most sense, providing an excellent level of exposure to the rapid growth already observed in Chinese visitors to the Summit casino, but also using Nagacorp to provide some diversification and also a good dividend while waiting for construction to be completed.

Obviously there is an argument to wait and see which other casino operators will be involved in the further development of the IEZ, and clearly which casino developers win these auctions will determine the amount of external publicity given to the Primorye IEZ development.

Conclusion

The Russian authorities are backing rapid development of the Primorye IEZ near Vladivostok, with the main purpose of development to establish a northern gaming hub to serve the large Chinese population who live within a 3 hour flight of Vladivostok.

The two stocks that investors can currently buy are Summit Ascent and Nagacorp, with the former already having a casino up and running (the Tigre de Cristal) and a second phase begun, and the latter still in construction mode.

The Russian authorities have auctioned another 3 plots in the Primorye IEZ, and has been marketing these plots to Macau casino operators. The most likely Macau casino operators to be interested in developing casinos on these plots are Galaxy Entertainment, Macau Legend Development and Las Vegas Sands (LVS), perhaps through its China subsidiary, Sands China.

A further Part 3 article in this series will appear once the announcement of the winning bids for the remaining 3 plots is published in early September.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMTNF, NGCRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.