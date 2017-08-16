Sticking My Neck Out For Macy's Again

Photo credit

Macy's (M) has had a rough go of it for the past couple of years as the company has been front and center in the battle for the survival of department stores. The company's sales continue to wane, taking margins down as well and as you can see below, investors seem to have given up on Macy's as a result. But the company's Q2 result was better than expected and it seems that Macy's may be finding a bottom here fundamentally, but will the stock stop going down?

You can see the immense damage done to the stock in just the past two years as shares have lost almost two-thirds of their value in that time. I'll admit that I was too bullish on Macy's in the $20s as I thought it was finding support in the earlier part of this year. Obviously, it didn't and we now find the stock making more multi-year lows off of the earnings report at just $20. The business isn't worthless so at some point, the stock will arrest its decline and form a base but I honestly thought that was happening earlier this year; it didn't. The fact that the stock is making new lows again isn't great and while the momentum indicators aren't as bad as they could be, there's not a lot to like from a chart perspective here.

But what about the fundamentals? Comps were down 2.5% in Q2, topping estimates of a 3% decline, although total sales did fall 5.4%. The difference is of course due to store closures that are working their way through the system and while nobody wants to see sales declines of that magnitude, the fact is that Macy's needed to close some stores. That's what's best for the business long term but in the interim, it causes some sales growth pain. At any rate, I was happy to see that Macy's beat estimates on comps and given the environment we're in for retailers, a 2.5% decline in Macy's case really isn't that bad. To be fair, it isn't good, but it could have been worse.

On the margin front, we didn't get any forward progress as both gross margins and operating margins fell rather meaningfully. Gross margin fell 60bps during Q2 and operating margins were down a rather more alarming 90bps to 5.5% on an adjusted basis. The decline in operating margins was due to the loss in gross margin but also the fact that SG&A costs deleveraged as they fell, but not as quickly as revenue. That resulted in operating margins falling rather much and I suspect that is a lot of what the bears are focusing on here.

Granted, margins that continue to fall are a serious problem and I thought they would have at least showed signs of stabilizing by now. However, Macy's is still working through obsolete inventory and that process is expensive in terms of having to give away margin to do so. The thing is that this excuse only works for this year so beginning next year - two quarters from now - Macy's will have to put up or shut up in terms of margins. Part of that strength can come from comp sales but it absolutely has to find a way to improve pricing and/or reduce sourcing costs because it cannot carry on like this.

The thing is that as bad as it has been for Macy's, the stock is ludicrously cheap and is yielding as much as a REIT. Analysts have EPS falling to $2.67 next year and that means that at today's price, the stock is just 7.6 times next year's earnings. Even if the sky is falling on Macy's, that's really cheap and it implies a lot more downside in EPS than what is currently being forecast. In fact, Macy's is almost being priced like it is expected to flirt with going out of business at some point, which I do not believe is the case. To be fair, I have no idea when Macy's may return to growth - it could be years from now - but even a steady state where it earns $2.50 or $3 would make the stock very cheap here. In other words, pessimism abounds and that sort of thing is needed for a bottom to be put in.

The other thing is that the yield is absolutely huge here at almost 7.5%. That's better than most preferred stocks and indeed, better than many REITs as well. The thing is that when a stock gets to a yield like that a dividend cut is usually coming but in Macy's case, I don't think it is, at least not anytime soon. Its FCF continues to be such that it can comfortably afford to pay its dividend so while I don't expect to get raises here, the dividend still looks safe to me.

The combination of 7.5% and a very low multiple on next year's earnings means I cannot talk myself out of liking Macy's here. The company's strategy to go after mobile/digital business and to shutter stores that aren't performing should help improve traffic over time as well as margins as comps stabilize. The dividend looks safe to me and the valuation is more than reasonable considering the circumstances. For that reason, I'm sticking my neck out again for Macy's; let's hope I have good reason to do so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.