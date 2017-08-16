JMU's (JMU) CEO Xiaoxia Zhu on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

JMU Ltd. (NASDAQ:JMU)

Bill Zima

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. JMU announced second quarter 2017 financial results today, before the market open. Earnings release is now available on the Company's IR website at ir.ccjmu.com.

Today, you will hear from Xiaoxia Zhu, Co-Chairperson, CEO of JMU, will be opening remarks, followed by the Company's CFO, Mr. Frank Zhao, who will speak on behalf of Ms. Zhu, for an overview of the company strategy, recent developments and operational results.

After that, Frank will address results in more details. Ms. Zhu and JMU’s Chief Strategy Officer, Feng Pan, will also be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session following the call.

With that said, it is now my pleasure to introduce Co-Chairperson and CEO of JMU. Ms. Zhu, please go ahead.

Xiaoxia Zhu

[Foreign Language]

Thank you, Bill. Welcome, everyone, to JMU second quarter 2017 earnings call. Today our CFO Frank Zhao will speak on by behalf and address the company's strategy and recent development as well as future initiatives. I will be available during the Q&A session and my comments will be translated into English.

I would now like to turn the call over to our CFO, Frank. Please go ahead.

Frank Zhao

Thank you, Ms. Zhu. Welcome, everyone, to JMU Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. I am pleased to speak on behalf of Ms. Zhu regarding our latest operational results. We are happy to say our gross merchandise volume increased 47% in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the prior year share. Our growth was due to ongoing efforts to boost order volume from our online direct sales business and increase in the number of corporate clients.

Among these corporate clients, our black and top black cardholders contributed approximately 90% of our total sales in second quarter. We're glad that our corporate client based increased 11.5% compared to end of 2016, totally 817 corporate clients as of June 30, 2017.

We worked diligently to extend our supplier portfolio to provide more customer choice as well as explore new profit drivers. Our platform now exceed 55,000 SKUs, a 10% increase from end of 2016, and our direct sales SKUs increased to nearly 1,300 from around 800 at the end of 2016. Totally in the second quarter we added over 300 products suppliers, including 13,000 suppliers and regional distributors on to our platform. In addition to adding traditional food raw material and the seasoning supplier, we also broadened our product offering by adding select interior design, kitchen equipment and pest control suppliers to provide our customers a one-stop service to penetrate the local restaurant market.

We also make progress on establishing our new [indiscernible] supply chain system to provide restaurant and the food service business a well profitable service. First, we finalized our [indiscernible] collaboration with Jinyi Free Trade Zone and the [indiscernible] common endpoint tax for the shipment in the second quarter. This will allow us shorter customer clearance time so that international food materials with delivered for our customers sooner than some of the regular products. This has the opportunity and a competitive advantage for us to introduce global premium for the first local to domestic volumes. We further singed a contract with Nippon ACCESS to share our SKUs and explore customized product opportunities.

Second, as for the new profit driver through a partnership with a well-know commercial property manager become the exclusive provider of supply chain services, but the [indiscernible] definite to the area. Instead of traditional method of acquiring clients through marketing channels, we’re trying our new model that lock down customers through partnerships with commercial property managers.

Third, we announced in August of 2016 the supply chain finance system to provide our customers credit life. After one year effort, we are now partners with two [indiscernible] and are able to provide our customers longer payment periods. This is also alternative to further attract new customers who can see they’re converting their procurement from offline to online with one-stop purchases. As the fulfillment objective initiated, the aim to expand our gross opportunities and the footprint in the food supply chain and the catering industry.

This concludes our operational comments. Next, I will review our financial results for the second quarter of 2017. We are very pleased with our continued double-digit revenue growth for first to second quarter, which illustrated the successful implementation of our growth strategy. Revenue were $20.6 million for the second quarter of 2017 with increase of 35.5% from $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2016. The growth of revenue in the second quarter of 2017 was mainly due to the ongoing increase in sales from online direct sales.

Cost of revenues was $20.4 million in second quarter of 2017, an increase of 34.2% from $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2016, which was generally in line with revenue growth.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2017 was $133,000 as compared to gross loss of $45,000 in the second quarter of 2016. The improvement was mainly attributable to JMU's new five-year strategy and the higher income in purchasing price from supplier due to sizable trading volume.

Operating expenses were $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 1.0% from $5.6 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating expenses was mainly due to $0.3 million share-based compensation from sales and the $0.3 million in the share-based compensation for the administration which did not occur in the same period of last year.

Loss from operations in second quarter of 2017 was $5.5 million, a decrease of 2.2% from $5.7 million in second quarter 2016. Net loss attributable to the company in the second quarter of 2017 was $5.1 million, consistent with the second quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the company, which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation and related provision for income tax benefits, was $3.1 million compared to $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2016. For the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and June 30, 2016, the Company's weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing loss per ordinary share was remain stable at approximately $1.476 million common share.

Let’s turn to our balance sheet. As of June 30, 2017, the Company's cash and cash equivalent was $1.1 million, a decrease of 57.5% as compared to $2.6 million as of December 31, 2016. Total shareholders' equity remained stable at $245.0 million, compared to $248.4 million at the end of 2016.

We would like to express our thanks to our - for their support. And we expect continued improvement to our online marketplace to provide our customers reliable one-stop procurement service. We look forward to updating you on our further progress.

This concludes our prepared remarks for today. Operator, we are now ready to take some questions.

Kent Oliver

Thank you for taking my questions. Given that you added over 300 products suppliers in the second quarter alone, could you confirm the total number of products suppliers on the network to-date?

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

Xiaoxia Zhu

[Foreign Language]

Our supplier reached to 15,000 as of June 30, 2017 this quarter.

Kent Oliver

Okay, thank you. My next question is what steps are you taking to increase your active customer count total in the quarters ahead? Do you have a percentage growth for you in mind for the third and fourth quarters?

Xiaoxia Zhu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

First of all, we're going to increase our customer base through the collaboration with local and the multinational partners to increase our clients' portfolio. And second, our collaboration with well known property manager for the [indiscernible] It’s explained our press release and -- through the property manger site, while going to attract quality clients on this platform to increase our qualified customer based. And we are also working with Alibaba and to increase our penetration to the small- to medium-size clients.

Kent Oliver

My next question, I was please to read about Japanese partnership announced in the second quarter. Could the company talk more about the strategies and more international brands on to your online networks?

Xiaoxia Zhu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

We are going work with [indiscernible] on the following areas: firstly to expanding our international trade export, and also in the supply chain, the warehouse collaboration in China; and on the R&D side, researching on the Chinese food, new Chinese food; and also the co-branding or introduced new branding from worldwide; and standardize supply chain system.

Kent Oliver

Okay. Thank you. My next question, how was revenue growth - okay, great. How was revenue growth tracking for the third quarter in July and the first part of August? Do you expect to continue steady revenue growth?

Xiaoxia Zhu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

We are excited we all see probably a significant improvement in our revenue and profits based on our earlier effort in first half of the year our effort in building our growth to foundation, solid cooperation than through the improvement of our profit model.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. As my next question, what key areas of the business are expected to help drive revenue growth in this second half of the year?

Xiaoxia Zhu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

First we are going to continue to increase our direct sales through our online platform, and second, we are going to trying to adding our revenue from flat increases for the domestic sales for the large-size restaurant chain and [indiscernible] plant. And the third one is for those who are going to introduce to our new platform through the property manager collaboration, we are going to -- service space. And finally now we are going to extract some revenue from our - finance through services.

Kent Oliver

Okay thank you. Finally, my last question, I know there is a focus on profitability for your business, can you provide more insight on the timing of when the business can turn profitable?

Xiaoxia Zhu

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

As you know, we don’t give early guidance for the company but it - break even or minor profit in 2018, early 2018. We will be there in the year of 2018.

Kent Oliver

Okay, thank you for taking my question. I look forward to following your progress in weeks ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Sure, thank you again. Thank you for those questions.

Bill Zima

Okay, thanks. This concludes our second quarter 2017 earnings call. Thank you for your participation. We look forward to updating you on our progress of our business next quarter. Thank you and have a good day for those who are based in U.S. and have a good night for those who are based in Honk Kong and the Mainland China. Thanks.

