USD - Support From The Hard Data

The president of the New York Fed, William Dudley suggested that he would be willing to support one more rate hike this year.

The dollar surpassed the 1.18 mark in the aftermath of July's inflation release last week as inflationary pressured disappointed markets for the fifth month in a row. The market reaction is not surpassing given the recent Yellen statements that the 'core' inflation movements will be the main rate hiking drivers in the forthcoming period.

Chart 1: The EUR/USD movements

Source: Bloomberg

However, surprisingly good hard data released on Tuesday, hawkish remarks from William Dudley (President of the NY Fed) on Monday and calming geo-political tensions between the USA and the North Korea boosted the dollar in the past two days.

Starting with the hard data releases, the US retail sales report for July showed that the headline spending rose by stronger than expected 0.6% mom for a 4.2% yoy increase. Moreover, May's retail data faced a considerable upward revision. Elsewhere, the NAHB housing index rose by four points to 68 points in August with both the current and future expected sales components facing a solid increase. The New York Fed's manufacturing index also rose by stronger than expected 15.4 points to 25.2 points which is the best reading since September 2016. In line with the all mentioned, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimate of growth in the third quarter was raised by two tenths to 3.7%.

Chart 2: Evolution of the GDP forecast for the 3Q17

Source: Federal reserve bank of Atlanta

On Monday, the president of the New York Fed William Dudley, suggested that the Fed is on track to raise interest rates once more this year and to begin the expected balance sheet normalization. He also stated that he expects that the inflationary pressures will rise over the next several months while the hot labor market gets yet hotter. Inflationary pressures aside, Dudley's rhetoric implied that he would be willing to support one more rate hike this year even if inflation fails to pick-up significantly from current levels.

I have argued in my recent articles (U.S. inflation: What goes down may come up) that the dollar is overvalued and that we are going to see a correction in the forthcoming period. However, there is still no reason for celebration. According to the Bloomberg consensus expectations, the market is still pricing December's rate hike with less than 50% of probability. Moreover, the Fed's minutes of the July meeting will be published later today. The latter will probably remind the market that subdued inflationary pressures are still present and remain Fed's biggest concern.

However, I believe that a more significant EUR/USD correction is still ahead of us in the rest of the year due to two main reasons. First of all, growth acceleration, strengthening labor market and unemployment below its estimated natural level should be enough to convince the Fed to deliver another 25bp rate hike this year. Moreover, the equity indices have reached their record highs recently and the last thing that the Fed wants is to overheat the economy once again. Also, there are still four more CPI releases before the Fed's December meeting that should be enough for inflation to pick-up modestly supported with the recent dollar depreciation. The second reason in favor of my view is that I believe that the market is over optimistic regarding the ECB's future monetary policy stance. The stronger euro will further weight on the already subdued euro zone's inflation. Therefore, the ECB will probably sustain from anything that might be interpret as increased hawkishness and further boost euro. The ECB's exit from bond purchases will be very slow and gradual. In such circumstances, the ECB will most likely further reinforce their statement that the interest rates will stay around currently low levels long time after the bond purchasing program ends.

