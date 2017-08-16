Big Oil Portfolio - Short Term Slowdown But Long Term Potential

The Big Oil Portfolio is using its dividend income from the past eight months to invest in Valero. Valero is a company with significant growth potential and cash flow generation.

Despite that, the portfolio continues to generate significant cash and I continue to update it to make it as well positioned as possible for a recovery in the oil markets.

The Big Oil Portfolio has seen its value stagnate over the past eight months as the oil recovery has taken longer than anticipated.

The Big Oil Portfolio was an exercise I started to discuss how to invest in the oil markets and their recovery through large companies. In the oil markets, large companies tend to pay a hefty dividend while being fairly immune from the bankruptcy risks that plague smaller firms in the difficult market. The portfolio has had a tough time recently, however, as we will see in this article, it has strong potential going forward.



Big Oil companies traditionally include ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) all companies that have market caps in the hundreds of billions of dollars. These companies tend to outperform in down markets thanks to their financial stability and their ability to continue to offer investors a dividend that they know won’t get cut.



Despite that, a crash still decimates the profits of these companies, and results in some share price potential, despite the giants that they are. That means that these companies offer a low-risk way to earn money as a result of an oil recovery.



Portfolio

Let’s begin by discussing the portfolio itself.



Name (Ticker) Number of Shares Present Price Position Value ExxonMobil 150 $78.04 $11,706 Chevron 200 $108.57 $21,714 Royal Dutch Shell 250 $55.06 $13,765 Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) 100 $63.44 $6344 Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) 100 $83.68 $8368 Total S.A. (NYSE: TOT) 200 $50.26 $10,052 Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) 590 $18.85 $11,122 British Petroleum (NYSE: BP) 360 $34.57 $12,445

Portfolio Value: $95,516

Total Cash: $4523

Total Value: $100,039



Portfolio Discussion

The portfolio has not done great since the start of the crash, mainly thanks to the oil crash being more drawn out than anticipated. The portfolio’s total value counting cash at the present time is just over $100 thousand, which was where the portfolio started. This means that the portfolio has not done much of anything since it was initially created and is in a modest position.



Despite that, there remains work to be done with the portfolio. The goal here is to be regularly modifying the portfolio to make it as effective and generate as much cash as possible. In light of this, I am consistently evaluating the portfolio and looking to make it as effective as possible. Currently, the entirety of the portfolio has a fairly respectful cash position of $4523.



The entirety of this portfolio’s $4523 cash position will be put into Valero (NYSE: VLO) at $67.15 per share. That means this entire cash position will open up a 67 share position in Valero Energy while leaving the company with a $23.95 cash position, a cash position that is fairly respectable. That 67 share position in Valero will generate the portfolio a long-term dividend yield of 4.17%.



Valero Energy is a downstream company and a manufacturer and marketer of petroleum products and other fuels. The company owns an impressive 16 refineries and produces several million barrels per day in the downstream region. The company is also one of the largest publicly traded downstream companies with a market cap of just over $30 billion.



Valero Cash Flow Generation - Valero Investor Presentation

On top of that, Valero is the exact kind of company that you want to see in terms of shareholder commitment. The company started its annual dividend per share in 2011 at a low $0.30 per share, or a yield of roughly 0.5% at present prices. From that point, the company rapidly played catch-up until the start of the oil crash in 2014. Yet despite the significance of the crash, the company didn’t slow down.



From that point, the company continued through its pace setting dividend growth and reached its sustainable growth phase. That led to the company declaring a 2017 dividend of $2.80 per share, or a yield of more than 4%. That puts the company in the league of some major oil companies, and based on the company’s size, is an impressively high reliable dividend that puts the company at the peak of its peer group.



Valero Growth Potential - Valero Investor Presentation

And on top of that impressive dividend at the time, Valero has significant growth ahead of it that it anticipates will allow the company to grow its dividend. The company plans to spend $1 billion annually on growth investments from now until 2021, for a total of $4 billion on growth investments. The company plans to split this investment equally between refining and logistics projects with a significant double-digit IRR.



As a result of these projects, Valero anticipates that its EBITDA will increase by $1.2-4 billion by 2021. Given that Valero generates roughly $5 billion per year in annual EBITDA, this means that the company’s new growth projects will provide the company with a roughly 25% increase in its EBITDA. That is a significant increase that if applied to the company’s dividend will allow for a mid-single digit annual increase.



Valero has already announced that it plans to increase its dividends by the mid-single digits from now until 2021. And here we see the cash flow to do this. As we can see, Valero remains committed to its shareholders and has strong growth potential. That makes the company a prudent additional to the portfolio and one that will provide it with strong long-term capital.



Conclusion

The Big Oil Portfolio hasn’t done much of anything over the past eight months. The only thing that has happened in the portfolio is its value has dropped by a few percent as the oil markets and their recovery have become stagnant. Despite this, the portfolio continues to throw off significant cash flow and has significant potential going forward. The portfolio continues to yield a respectable yield of roughly 5% while we await a recovery.



This month, the cash in the portfolio has been utilized to open up a new position in Valero. That position will provide immediate cash flow and at the same time, Valero is a great company with significant long-term cash growth potential. That cash flow should bode this portfolio well in the coming years. And as a result, this should help the Big Oil Portfolio to better recover as oil prices do.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, CVX, RDS.A, TOT, VLO, BP, SLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.