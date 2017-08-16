PRA Group Has Cyclical Rebound Potential, But Execution Must Improve

PRA has lost the benefit of the doubt, but the supply of charged-off paper seems to be improving, and PRA has been increasing its collections staffing levels.

When I last wrote about PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), I thought the shares of this leading debt collector where undervalued on an intrinsic/fundamental basis, but that the company had a lot of work to do to rebuild confidence and convince the Street that its issues where primarily cyclical and not structural.

Although the shares are up more than 10% in the year since, it has not been a smooth ride – the company has seen a few sharp sell-offs after quarterly earnings reports, including the roughly 25% drop that has followed the latest second quarter report. Key metrics remain under pressure, and while there are several positive drivers that argue for better results in the future, the now-consistent inconsistency of results argues for a healthy “margin of safety” discount. PRA Group shares continue to look undervalued to me, but the company badly needs to start showing improvements where it really counts.

Not Much To Get Excited About

PRA Group really hasn't given investors a lot to celebrate in its last four quarterly earnings reports. Cash collections were down 1% (in constant currency) in the third quarter of 2016, they were down 4% in the fourth quarter, flat in the first quarter, and now down again by 2% in the second quarter. That's hardy a friendly trend, even if “core” U.S. collections have been better than that and U.S. bankruptcy collections finally showed sequential growth again (for the first time in around three years).

I believe there are still multiple factors playing into weak collections. First, regulatory changes have definitely played a role in reducing collection agent productivity – PRA Group used to use auto-dialing on something like 90% of its calls, and that has fallen to 10% because of new rules and regulations. PRA Group was also slow to hire new agents, allowing them to get understaffed and less efficient with collections.

But I think it also has to be mentioned that the nature of PRA Group's business has changed. The nature of receivables available to PRA changed quite a bit over the past decade, and certainly wasn't helped by the exit of major sellers like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from the market. The paper that PRA has had to buy simply hasn't been as productive, with yields lower than what the company has seen in the past. Some of this can be attributed to a change in the profile of the debtors, but some of it too is a byproduct of PRA and Encore (NASDAQ:ECPG) being much larger parts of the market now (close to 80%) and not having the luxury to be as choosy.

PRA had also being seeing consistently elevated levels of amortization and impairments, which reduce revenue. The company took a “big bath” charge in the fourth quarter (a lot of which was applied to the 2014 vintage) and impairments have been low since then, but it was another reminder that these are more challenging times for this company.

Is Bankruptcy Coming Back?

Due in no small part to regulatory uncertainty created by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, PRA Group's U.S. insolvency business has been withering for some time – collections were down 21% yoy in the second quarter and fell almost by half from 2013 to 2016 as creditors were very reluctant to sell into the regulatory uncertainties. Recently, though, PRA Group has been buying a lot more bankruptcy paper – the purchases made in the first half of 2017 alone are almost 75% higher than those made in all of 2016 and are 2.5x as large as those made in 2015.

A recovery in the insolvency business is, in my view, a mixed blessing. Bankruptcy paper has historically yielded noticeably less than the company's core paper (about one-quarter less) and there are higher upfront costs involved. That said, the full-cycle costs, earnings, and cash flows are pretty attractive and PRA likely can't afford to be too picky about turning down good opportunities today.

Europe Is Challenging

I don't believe PRA management would agree with me, but I don't believe the company's foray into Europe has been all that much of a value-creator for shareholders. It is still early in the game, and there is still time for a long-term value creation story to become valid, but Europe remains a work in progress. I'd also note that the market has become a great deal more competitive, with a lot more capital chasing the available receivables. Core EU collections were up 2% in the second quarter (outperforming the core U.S. business), but purchases were down a third due to those competitive issues and estimated remaining collections (or ERC) has been pretty pokey.

Still, There Are Potential Drivers

The word “potential” can be an awful one for shareholders, as it is the siren song of the value trap, but I think it is an important consideration in the PRA story. It's well worth remembering that this is a cyclical business – not cyclical in the way that an industrial or oil company is, but cyclical none the less.

Last year appears to have been the first time the available core supply pool (charged-off credit card debt) for PRA grew in over five years, and I think it is important to look at the weakening trends in yields and other metrics in recent years in the context of that tighter, lower-grade supply. A more succinct optimistic assessment would be that PRA still managed 10% or so ROEs on that lower-quality supply. So, an improving access to paper is one potential driver to consider. What's more, with consumer debt increasing at a mid-single-digit rate and charge-offs starting to increase (as well as some signs of stress in areas like subprime auto loans), it may be fair to expect that PRA's supply volume/quality will normalize in the coming years.

PRA has also, finally, caught up with its business needs. As I said before, the company allowed themselves to get under-staffed as agent efficiency declined. The company has hired 900 new agents since mid-2016 (250 in the second quarter), though, and has likewise seen the back of most of the spending required to get into compliance with new oversight and regulations.

Speaking of oversight and regulation, there's a chance that Trump administration will push policies that lead to less regulatory burden on PRA. The rise of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau marked a significant change in how the collection agency is regulated, and while it has been good in some respects (pushing smaller, less reputable businesses out of the field), the net impact to PRA and Encore has been higher costs (more documentation required, more restrictions on practices, etc.). Supposedly, the FCC is reviewing the rule that severely curtailed the use of auto-dialers, and a change here could have an immediate and material impact (for the good) according to PRA management. Likewise, there could be less uncertainty in the near future regarding bankruptcy sales and it is at least theoretically possible that a clearer (if not lighter) approach to this field could lead to the Big Three returning to the market as sellers.

The new administration could also ultimately deliver a lower tax rate to PRA, which would be welcome given the large percentage of earnings derived from the U.S. Also on the subject of taxes, the company and the IRS settled a long-standing dispute that was about to go to trial this summer; PRA will be changing its tax accounting to more of a hybrid approach between what it was doing and what the IRS wanted and claimed was appropriate.

The Opportunity

Management has said at sell-side conferences that it believes margins can return to the mid/high-30%'s as collection activity and efficiency improve and as the supply (and quality) of paper continues to recover. A lighter regulatory burden would be a bonus on top of that, as would a return of the Big Three.

I don't think the company will get back to what it used to be; it's too large to cherry-pick only the best paper and PRA and Encore have grown to a point where they have gone from plucky challengers to nearly (albeit responsible) duopolists. Even so, mid-teens ROEs can support a fair value above today's price and earnings growth in the double-digits.

I also think focusing on cash flow is important. The nature of PRA's accounting is such that earnings are front-end loaded and changes to collection forecasts have exaggerated impacts relative to underlying cash flow. Free cash flow has contracted significantly (2016 was around half the long-term trailing average), but I believe a gradual return into the 20%'s is possible on those improvements in supply and collections activity. Even with lower growth and margin improvement assumptions and a higher discount rate relative to a year ago, I believe a fair value in the mid-to-high $30s is reasonable. If the company can start delivering consistent growth in collections and better yield figures for newer vintages, that discount rate could decline.

The Bottom Line

Even though I think PRA is bumping along a cyclical low point, I acknowledge that the company really hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt any more. I don't think that this is a broken company, and I do expect improvements in supply and operations to lead to a return to revenue growth, higher margins, and meaningful improvements in free cash flow. That said, this is a company with hard-to-follow accounting and a lot of uncertainty, and pursuing whatever intrinsic value may be here is not for the faint of heart.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, PRAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.