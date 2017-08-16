Does Apple Need A Technology Upgrade?

Whenever I hear about Apple (AAPL) and a new feature or an upgrade for the iPhone, there are usually a multitude of comments about how the company is several years behind its competitors. Name a key feature, and someone will tell you another phone already has it. If you do a basic comparison of specs from the iPhone to its Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy counterpart, for example, you'll find Apple appears way behind in many areas. So as Apple gets ready to launch its next series of iPhones, will the company make a major technology leap to narrow the gap?

(Source: Google images)

If we go back to 2016, comparing the Galaxy S7 to the iPhone 7, you'll notice a number of areas where Apple's specs fell short. The S7 had 4 GB of RAM (memory), whereas the iPhone 7 was at 2GB. Samsung received IP68 dust/water resistance, while Apple only got IP67. Apple had a nice quad-core processor, but Samsung had an octa-core. Samsung allows a microSD card for removable memory, while Apple has no card slot and charges more for higher storage models. Most importantly, the S7 had a much larger battery, allowing for more talking, music play, web surfing, etc.

There are certain items that Apple should definitely look to improve this year, for instance going to 3GB of RAM that Samsung had already in the Galaxy S6. Consumers are also hoping that the new iPhone will have wireless charging, and while many rumors think at least the high end model will allow this feature, it could cost you extra. Apple is also expected to have an OLED display in the high end phone, something the Galaxy already has, as opposed to the current iPhone LED-backlit LCD screen.

If we take a look at what Samsung did this year with its upgrades to the Galaxy for the S8 model, we can start to get an idea of where Apple should be going. While Samsung did make a larger phone, a more than 11 percentage point increase in the screen to body ratio allowed for the phone's display to go from 5.1 to 5.8 inches while the phone itself only weighs about 2% more. While the Galaxy S8 got the usual incremental upgrades to the processor, it also went from 32GB of internal storage to 64GB, while the secondary camera received a big upgrade. The new phone also allows for a USB 3.1 connection, as opposed to the microUSB 2.0 on the old version.

Like Samsung, Apple is looking to increase the screen size without a sizably larger form factor. As a comparison, the iPhone 7 has a 65.6% screen to body ratio, while the new Galaxy S8 is at 83.6%. There are rumors that the new iPhone will not have the traditional physical Home button, but instead a virtual one on the display. The impact of this can be seen in the figure below. I'm hoping all of the new models will have at least 64GB of storage and 3GB of RAM, but at the moment most Apple watchers think the entry level model will feature the 32GB/2GB specs currently seen in the iPhone 7.

(Source: Macrumors roundup via KGI securities)

To get an idea of what Apple may be doing with its iPhone upgrades, I was curious to see how the company's gross margins have trended in recent years. Usually speaking, a new form factor costs more for Apple to implement, although the company could always raise prices like we saw with the 7 Plus, and many expect the high end device to be very expensive. This year, there should be less sales of the lower margin iPhone SE, plus the high margin service business continues to expand at a rapid pace. In the table below, you can see Apple's overall revenue and gross margin guidance for its fiscal Q4 periods since 2014, the quarter which the new iPhone has launched.

(*Rumored names. Financials source: Apple financial information page)

I find it interesting that Apple has the same gross margin guidance as it did a year ago, despite working off a revenue base that's at least $3.5 billion more. Between that and the 100 to 150 basis point drop as compared to the similar revenue quarter from two years ago, the numbers definitely suggest that Apple is going for a big upgrade this year. The company has a large install base in the US waiting to get a brand new phone, and many around the globe have been waiting for this super impressive phone for a few years now.

Even if Apple has to sacrifice a little bit on the margin front, it may definitely be worth it if it can generate the extra tens of millions of sales that some analysts think are possible. Currently, analysts are looking for just under $260 billion in revenues for its next fiscal year (ending September 2018). Giving up like 50 basis points in gross margins to gain an extra $10 billion in revenues, roughly 14.5 million iPhones at next year's current estimates, can have the following impact on gross margin dollars. The math could be even better if you suspect more phone unit sales will drive the gross margin figure higher.

$250 billion at 38% gross margin = $95.0 billion gross margin dollars.

$260 billion at 37.5% gross margin = $97.5 billion gross margin dollars.

$270 billion at 37% gross margin = $99.9 billion gross margin dollars.

In the end, there have been many critics over the past few years that have criticized Apple for being behind its phone competitors in terms of technology. While everyone is expecting a massive upgrade with this years launch, one that could spark a supercycle of upgrades, I believe this is the year that we'll see the technology gap narrowed more than we have seen previously. When you are selling phones at an average price of $700, an extra few bucks of features in the phone don't do much to your overall gross margins, especially if they bring in tens of billions more in revenue. With Apple shares currently near their all-time highs, the company doesn't want to remain behind in the technology race for much longer.

