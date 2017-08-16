The Preferred Investor

I have been virtually an exclusive preferred investor for approximately seven years. Over that time, and especially since I began writing articles as an SA contributor, I've learned not only how to become a better and more effective preferred investor but also about those who might most benefit by being preferred investors and which investors would be best positioned to become successful preferred investors.

As I considered writing this article I realized that it would serve a dual purpose - first obviously as an SA article, and second, and more importantly, as an additional chapter in my e-book, "The Art & Science of Preferred Dividend Investing."

I firmly believe that every investor should have at least a few preferred equities as a part of his portfolio, the size of which should be determined by his goals, the size of his wallet, his risk tolerance, the level of his preferred investment knowledge, and his ability or lack of ability to succeed as a general market investor.

Let's begin with the road I traveled that led to me becoming primarily a preferred investor.

I consider myself the prototypically successful preferred market investor - primarily because I lacked the ability and possibly the temperament to be a successful investor of common equities. I learned this through painful experience and three past failed attempts at profiting as a market investor. At my lowest point during the market crash of 2008-9, I was introduced to and discovered preferreds that I then studied diligently before I decided to take the plunge and invest in them. Fortuitously, it was at the very bottom of the crash in March of 2009 that I made my first preferred investments. By that time I had lost about $650,000 and was at wit's end. I determined to put the recent knowledge I had gained to the test and invest what was left of my fortune exclusively in preferred equities.

With that mindset, I began selling all my commons and employing the freed capital on preferreds that had been beaten nearly to death by the crash. As a subprime lender, I had invested in units of a local condo hotel and was familiar with the business. I also realized that no matter how bad the crash, ultimately the market would survive and once again prosper. And were this to happen, investors that had recouped a portion of their wealth would be ready to take a long delayed and much-needed vacation. I just didn't know how long that would take. I was further encouraged by the election of President Obama and the initial steps he was taking to get the country moving again. Consequently, I began investing heavily in hotel REIT preferreds: Ashford Hospitality (AHT), FelCor Lodging Trust (FCH), Strategic Hotels & Resorts (BEE), Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT), Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT), and others.

Several of the above preferreds had been beaten down to mere single digits of worth and immediately drew my interest. That, in retrospect, happened to be the last time that I risked my economic future on a proverbial roll of the dice. Consequently, I risked what little value remained in my investment portfolio, hoping that if I was right I'd win back all I had lost. If not, I'd have to try to survive on the interest earned from remaining mortgages I held. One year later, by March, 2010, I had reversed my approximate $650,000 loss and turned it to a gain of nearly $600,000. Although at that time I had determined to continue on exclusively as a preferred investor, I did stray from the path on one occasion when I was flush with cash, a held a feeling of invincibility. Additionally, during that time, it had become difficult to find and acquire preferreds sufficient to meet my yield-greedy requirements. Consequently, in 2013, lured by well-written SA articles contributed by well-respected SA authors who apparently specialized and knew lots about investing in BDCs that were offering attractive yields, I took the plunge and invested in six of the following: Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT), Medley Capital Corp. (MCC), Ticc Capital Corp. (TICC), BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. (BKCC), and Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC). No, my memory's not that good - in fact, it's pretty bad - but I do keep excellent records. The tragic result: By the end of 2014 I had given tens of thousands of dollars back to the market. Now, except for my extensive portfolio of tax-free municipal bond CEFs, most purchased during their rout after Meredith Whitney panned them (bless her soul), and my purchase of PPHM commons for virtual pennies (now sold at a profit immediately after its 7:1 reverse split), I remain exclusively a cumulative preferred fixed-income investor with no intention of straying ever again.

Back to the subject I'm sorry I strayed from: I am a successful preferred investor because I possess all the criteria necessary to be one. I have sufficient capital to weather even the sharpest contractions without the need of being forced to sell any of my holdings because their prices have been beaten down dramatically. I have a tremendous tolerance for risk specifically because of the size of my wallet, therefore I am willing to take increased risk in search of high yields that I would normally not take lacking the capital to be able to accept and tolerate any loss I suffered as a result. I don't believe there are many who know more than I about investing in preferreds, although I'm certain there are a few, and some of them happen to be my followers who prove this often in the comment sections of my articles.

Who should invest in preferreds, and to what extent as determined by his goals and circumstance?

1. The investor who is financially secure and primarily seeks a steady and relatively safe source of income should hold a portfolio invested heavily in preferreds. His selection of preferreds should depend upon the size of his wallet and his appetite for risk. He should be certain not to allow greed to tempt him into losing patience and jumping into investments incautiously and losing sight of his planned and logical investment goals. This investor is usually older and not seeking the big score necessary to change his life; more so, he is concerned with securing his economic future and sleeping peacefully. For this class of investors, I suggest a mix of preferreds in a diverse variety of companies representative of several different sectors of the economy. Initially, I made the mistake of investment concentration in an individual company. Although I was often proven right, on those occasions that I was wrong and the company filed for bankruptcy, my losses were bad. Worse yet, I invested in a number of companies representative of a single sector of the economy, which happened to be in the oil and gas E&P sub sector. The memory of those losses remains painful and I'm yet to fully recover from.

The portfolio I'd recommend for this type of investor might contain the following mix of preferred investments:

High risk/high yield preferreds usually found in shipping, oil and gas E&Ps, and some of the pharmaceutical R&Ds.

Shipping: Costamare (CMRE) and Seaspan (SSW) offer some interesting preferred investments.

Oil & Gas: Gastar (GST) and Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Pharmaceutical R&Ds: Peregrine Pharmaceutical (PPHM)

This type of investor must also add a mix of moderate to low-risk preferreds to this portfolio, the types of which I'll cover in my discussion of the next class of investors.

2. The investor with limited funds might want to add a few preferreds to his portfolio but must do it carefully and cautiously, and it should not be a large part of his portfolio. He should be certain to be able to weather even a moderate contraction whereby he will not be forced to sell his preferreds at a loss simply because he has insufficient capital to cover margin or his daily needs. Those preferreds he invests in should be basically conservative in nature, cumulative, and consequently, offer a lower yield return. In my opinion, he can even afford to add some moderately risky preferreds to his portfolio that I believe are virtually risk-free as a result of their business models - my cockroach companies, positioned to survive anything short of a nuclear war.

Sectors that normally contain companies that offer a mix of preferreds of moderate to low risk that offer moderate lower yielding rewards usually found in equity eREITs and mortgage mREITs. On average, I've found the eREITs to offer far safer preferred investments than their mREIT cousins. Additionally, within these categories, reside a number of mixed REITs that contain investments representative of each class of REIT. Please note there are exceptions to all rules and on more than a few occasions you might find mREIT preferreds a safer alternative than available eREIT preferreds.

According to Investopedia:

Equity REITs invest in and own properties (thus responsible for the equity or value of their real estate assets). Their revenues come principally from their properties' rents. Most REITs focus on the "hard asset" business of real estate operations. When you read about REITs, you are usually reading about equity REITs. Equity REITs tend to specialize in owning certain building types such as apartments, regional malls, office buildings or lodging facilities. Some are diversified and some are specialized, meaning they defy classification - such as, for example, a REIT that owns golf courses. ...



Mortgage REITs deal in investment and ownership of property mortgages. These REITs loan money for mortgages to owners of real estate, or purchase existing mortgages or mortgage-backed securities. Their revenues are generated primarily by the interest that they earn on the mortgage loans. Fewer than 10% of REITs are mortgage REITs; these REITs make loans secured by real estate, but they do not generally own or operate real estate.

Although the following list names several REITs that inhabit each class, I do not necessarily recommend that you buy them, but that you exercise due diligence and investigate each thoroughly before placing a bid.

Equity REITs: Ashford Hospitality (AHT), Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) and Colony NorthStar (CLNS), and Public Storage (PSA), which, in my opinion, offers some of the safest REIT preferreds available. Too bad they are rarely priced even close to par value. The list of eREITs is extensive.

Mortgage REITs: Annaly Capital Management (NLY), Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM), and the AGNC Mortgage Corp. (AGNC) are just a few.

Mixed REITs: Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) is an example.

3. The young investor earning a decent living and has a moderate amount of capital to invest will most probably design a portfolio heavily invested in common stocks, yet I would urge that he set aside a portion of his funds for preferred investments as a way to position his future for an income heavy early retirement should he be so inclined.

Conclusion

Above all, to be a successful preferred investor, one must learn as much as he can about the companies whose preferreds he is considering an investment in, and must especially make it his business to educate himself about preferreds and the mechanics of how best to invest in them. And shameless as this plug might be, a great starting point might be an investment in my book. For those you who choose to avoid the cost, I recommend a review of many of my past SA articles that might serve the purpose as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHT-G.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.