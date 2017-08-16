Fortress Paper's (FTPLF) CEO Yvon Pelletier on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fortress Paper Ltd (OTCQX:FTPLF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Kurt Loewen - Investor Relations

Yvon Pelletier - Chief Executive Officer

Axel Wappler - Chief Executive Officer of Landqart

Giovanni Iadeluca - President of Thurso

Chadwick Wasilenkoff - Executive Chairman

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Fortress Paper Ltd's Quarter Two 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

I would like to introduce Kurt Loewen. Please go ahead.

Kurt Loewen

Thank you, operator, and welcome to Fortress' second quarter 2017 conference call. With me today are Yvon Pelletier, our Chief Executive Officer; Axel Wappler, our CEO of Landqart; Giovanni Iadeluca, the President of Thurso; and Chadwick Wasilenkoff, our Executive Chairman.

Throughout the call, reference may be made to slides in the presentation, which has been made available for reference through our website at www.fortresspaper.com in the Investor Relations tab. During the call, management may make certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Fortress with respect to its performance, business and future events. The forward-looking cautionary note contained in the MD&A is applicable for today's call.

During this conference call, management will make reference to operating EBITDA and adjusted net income or loss. For a definition of operating income, operating EBITDA, reconciliation of net income to operating EBITDA and calculation of adjusted net income or loss, please see the Management's Discussion And Analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Yvon, over to you.

Yvon Pelletier

Thanks, Kurt, and good morning, everyone. As reported last night, I've decided that after 36 year in the forestry industry, including five year at Fortress Paper, to retire at the end of Q3. Chad will reassume the role of CEO and President, while continuing to serve as Chairman of the Board.

I will continue to support Fortress to ensure a smooth transition. I'd like to thank the entire Fortress team and the investment community for time together at Fortress.

And now, I hand the rein back to Chad to review the quarter. Chad?

Chadwick Wasilenkoff

Thanks, Yvon. On slide 3, you'll see that Fortress reported 2017 second quarter operating EBITDA of $4.3 million. The Dissolving Pulp segment generated operating EBITDA of $3.5 million, and the Security Papers Products segment generated operating EBITDA of $2.8 million. Corporate costs included in the operating EBITDA were $2 million.

First, I'd like to take this opportunity to update everyone on some of the achievements we've experienced since our last call. We're pleased with the progress of our second finishing machine project at Landqart, which is expected to be fully operational before the end of Q3. It has already gone into testing as originally planned. Our business plan to continue to build out our Durasafe franchise is on target with the signing of an additional customer in the second quarter, and numerous other countries continue to evaluate Durasafe at various stages.

We're also extremely proud of winning the International Bank Note Society's Bank Note of the Year Award for the CHF 50 Durasafe note. Axel and I recently attended an important bank note conference during the second quarter, and we could feel the momentum that Durasafe is gaining within the industry. We remain more confident than ever on the future prospects of our Durasafe technologies and products.

At Thurso, we are on time and on budget for our fifth digester project, which will provide additional capacity and a better cost structure for the mill when it goes into operation at the end of the first quarter of 2018. Separately, we have additional projects we are exploring with industry and government partners, which we hope to update you on in the coming quarters.

Cash continues to grow on our balance sheet, and we're evaluating all opportunities to create the most shareholder value with initiatives like buybacks of our securities, as we've done in the second quarter as well as in previous quarters; other strategic projects inside of our current operations or related to Fortress' core competencies.

Giovanni will now discuss results from our Dissolving Pulp division in more detail.

Giovanni Iadeluca

Thanks, Chad, and good morning, everyone. Looking at the Dissolving Pulp Segment results on Slide number 4. The results of the Thurso mill for the second quarter were impacted by lower realized sales price and a higher production cost of $991 per tonne. This was primarily a result of some challenges experienced in the chemical recovery area of the mill and a 3-day planned outage, which resulted in lower production than the previous quarter. Corrective measures and efficiency initiatives have been identified and are scheduled to be completed during the annual October shutdown. The shutdown is planned to be extended a few days this year due to work required in connection with the fifth digester project and incremental evaporator capacity that will address the chemical recovery area current issues.

On Slide number 5, shipments in Q2 of 2017 were lower than comparative periods, primarily as a result of lower production in the quarter as well as timing of sales, which also resulted in a higher inventory balance at quarter end. These levels were within management expectations. On Slide number 6, the broader industry trends are mainly positive, and we believe full year average dissolving pulp pricing would be comparable to 2016. Please note that this is a slight decrease in our expectations from earlier in the year. Currently, the dissolving price is $848.

The VSF market is forecasted to continue to grow at a 5% to 6% annually, which is expected to result in increased demand for dissolving pulp. Although the mill experienced some challenges during the quarter, management is confident that with the fifth digester project, which is on budget and on schedule to be completed at the end of the first quarter of 2018, is expected to result in an incremental annual production increase of 8,500 tonnes in 2018 and 17,000 tonnes in 2019 compared to current production capacity. This incremental production has the potential to provide a material decrease in our cost structure at the mill.

As mentioned last quarter, we are continuing to implement a number of Lean Six Sigma projects, which have showed some positive signals and are anticipated to have near-, medium- and long-term impacts on both production quality and overall cost structure. To give you some direction, Q3 costs will be higher cost per tonne than a year ago due to issues mentioned. But the fourth quarter is expected to be better due to remediation of several issues, and next year should be still better as further Lean Sigma projects are completed and the fifth digester is brought online. Our medium-term target is a cost structure of mid-$800s and even better than this with full production volume from the fifth digester.

Axel will now comment on the Security Paper Products segment. Axel?

Axel Wappler

Thank you, Giovanni. Good morning to everyone. We're very pleased that the Central Bank of Bahamas has chosen Durasafe for 2 of its highest-denomination bank notes as well as with the release of the CHF 20 note by the Swiss National Bank during the second quarter. Based on multiple Durasafe trials being conducted at various stages, we continue to anticipate additional orders in the near, medium and long term. We're pleased that the development of Durasafe is in line with management expectations. In the future, we may not always be able to announce new orders due to customer confidentiality.

On Slide 7, the Security Products segment set operating EBITDA of $2.8 million compared to $1.5 million EBITDA in the previous quarter. Results were primarily impacted by more favorable product mix over the previous quarter and continued [efficient production] supported by the operational excellence program. Quarter rent of approximately $900,000 has been incurred since the sale and leaseback of the land, and building transaction closed in July 2016, which should be noted when compared to the prior year comparative periods.

Kurt will now provide financial review. Kurt?

Kurt Loewen

Thanks, Axel. On slide 9, you can see that sales have decreased from the [Inaudible]. As noted by Giovanni, this is mainly due to a decrease in realized sales price this quarter as well as the timing of sales in our Thurso operations. On slide 9, our available cash balance increased to $45.4 million from the prior quarter balance of $40.5 million. Improved working capital and positive EBITDA contributed to the increased cash balance.

Restricted cash balance decreased during quarter two due to performance bonds being realized in our security segment. We expect the restricted cash balance to decrease a further $3.5 million before the end of the year. The $9.7 million on slide 9, the $9.7 million capital expenditure in the quarter was primarily split between the finishing line at Landqart and the Digester 5 project at Thurso. That does not include $4 million in grants that were received.

When reviewing the statement of cash flows, please note that additions to property, plant and equipment do not include the grants received, which are presented separately. Netting the grants, the pulp segment CapEx for the first half of 2017 is tracking 2016. The security segment is higher compared to 2016 mainly due to the new machine for the finishing line that is undergoing testing as we speak.

For the first half of 2017 -- for the, excuse me, for last half of 2017, excluding the Digester 5 and hemicellulose projects, we estimate about $10 million in CapEx at Thurso, including the annual shut planned for Q4 and approximately $5 million at Landqart, the major expenditure there being the completion of the finishing line.

Moving to slide 10, it presents an overview of SG&A expenses, which were down to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2017 from $12.8 million in the first quarter, mainly due to a reduction in corporate activity and sales costs during the quarter. SG&A is consistent with management expectations of $11 million to $12 million per quarter.

On slide 12, we have a schedule of our upcoming principal payments by year based on current cash, cash generated from operations and other cash generating initiatives. Management expects that we have sufficient liquidity to meet our debt service, capital expenditure, short-term working capital requirement and future growth initiatives.

Now I'll turn over the call to Chad to make some comments on our strategic initiatives and the broader outlook.

Chadwick Wasilenkoff

Thanks, Kurt. Fortress Paper continues to focus on new growth initiatives. We've always had a very aggressive threshold in terms of requirements for us to make any investment. Unfortunately, this has meant that we have had to walk away from several investments recently that we have previously been considering. Part of this decision to move on was due to other attractive opportunities and initiatives presenting themselves. These opportunities are more closely aligned and synergistic to our current operations. As always, there is no guarantee that we will be able to close on any of these new opportunities.

Lastly, I'd just like to take this opportunity to thank Yvon on behalf of the Board, the management team and personally for his valuable contributions and commitment to Fortress over the last five years. He joined in a very challenging time when Fortress was struggling through an antidumping duty, a declining dissolving pulp price and challenging quality and operations at our Thurso mill. Yvon played a critical role at an important time to help the company through these various issues. While we recognize that we still have more work to do, Yvon has helped establish a great foundation from which to continue to build upon.

I will now ask the operators to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have no questions yet in the queue. First question came in from Tom Bernard [ph], he is a private investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Can you talk a little bit more about the problem with the chemical recovery challenge? And it seems that, from what I've heard and read, that it's not going to be fixed until October. And what that problem might do for third quarter costs?

Chadwick Wasilenkoff

Giovanni?

Giovanni Iadeluca

So you're correct. The permanent solution is going to be implemented at the October shut, as we complete the project of the fifth digester evaporator capacity. What we will be doing in the next few days is a temporary solution that will increase its capacity toward that permanent solution, that's going to be implemented in the October shut. So we've had those issues in the last couple of months. It's affected our costs. We are remediating temporary solution over the next few days, moving forward to a permanent solution in October.

Unidentified Analyst

So we've already -- so half the third quarter has passed with this same chemical recovery problem.

Giovanni Iadeluca

Yes, that's correct.

Unidentified Analyst

And can you describe what broke?

Giovanni Iadeluca

The -- we've had a challenge in maintaining a proper liquor balance due to evaporator issues. And that's an issue that is new to the mill. So we've come about a threshold limitation on our capacity.

Unidentified Analyst

Has that affected quality?

Giovanni Iadeluca

It has not, just volume. Unfortunately.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, this may be just nomenclature, but when you're talking $991 and a goal of mid-$800s getting better with the fifth digester, are you including transportation in the cost?

Kurt Loewen

No, we're not. This is just production costs and in Canadian dollars.

Giovanni Iadeluca

Cash cost.

Unidentified Analyst

So in past calls, there's been some discussion of driving cost below $800 pre-transportation. And that doesn't seem to be in the future, absent the fifth digester being fully on stream. Is that -- did I mishear a previous call? Or are we less optimistic about production costs?

Giovanni Iadeluca

Those production costs are correct, and you are correct with regards to those levels being achieved once the fifth digester is fully online. So we continue to target a mid-800 for 2018. And then as the fifth digester, we got a full benefit of the fifth digester and the evaporator capacity for a full year of 2019 then we're able to by the end of 2019, head towards a second quartile cost attainment.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And second quartile would be $800?

Kurt Loewen

Yes, about CAD 800.

Operator

Thank you. That was the only question in the queue.

Chadwick Wasilenkoff

Thank you for taking the call this morning. These financial results and management discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Again, thanks for your questions and continued support. We look forward to updating you on our results in the near future.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the Fortress Paper Ltd. quarter two 2017 earnings conference call. Thank you for your participation, and have a nice day.

