Imperial Metals (IPMLF) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Brian Kynoch

Thank you. Welcome to the Imperial Metals conference call to review our second quarter 2017 results. First, I'd like to note that some of our comments may contain forward-looking statements, which by their nature, are subject to risk and uncertainty and that actual results may differ materially from those expressed today. For further information on the risks and uncertainties, please have a look at our cautionary note that's attached to our news release.

I'll start the call off with brief updates on our major projects, and then I'll have Andre Deepwell, our CFO, go through the highlights of the financial statements. At Mount Polley, during the second quarter, we milled 1.78 million tonnes, up from the 1.57 million tonnes we've milled in the second quarter of 2016.

Copper recovery was 67.28% and gold recovery was 60 -- 73.16%. This resulted in metal production for the 2017 quarter of 5.6 million pounds of copper, up slightly from the 5.3 million in the same quarter of 2016. And gold production was 13,958 ounces, up substantially from the 9,400 ounces that we produced in first -- second quarter of 2016, on higher grades and higher recovery.

The third quarter production has been impacted by the forest fires in the Cariboo that resulted in an evacuation order and caused us -- operations at Mount Polley to be suspended for about 2 weeks from July 15 to July 31. We are back in full production and everything is going fairly well. Although, the fire in the Cariboo aren't all out and there are fires still in the vicinity of the mines.

During quarter, we were able to complete the resource estimate on the Martel zone. So that's a zone located beneath the Wight pit, and the results of that work show that we have a resource down there, a measured and indicated resource of 6.8 million tonnes, grading about 1% copper, 0.28 grams per tonne gold and about 5 grams per tonne silver. We are now looking at the economics of mining that zone and integrating that underground mining into the future open pit operations.

At Red Chris, metal production in the -- the March 27 -- in the second quarter was 15.4 million pounds and 6,000 ounces of gold, down significantly from the 26 million pounds of copper and 8 -- over 18,000 ounces of gold we produced in the same quarter last year. The reduction in production is largely result of treating lower grade of ores. The copper grade for this quarter was 0.341%, the comparison quarter in 2016 was almost 0.6%, 0.587%, and the gold grade in this last quarter was 0.19 gram per tonne gold compared to 0.4 gram per tonne in the 2016 quarter.

Copper recovery for the quarter was just below 76% and gold recovery was just under 37%, both down from the levels achieved in the 2016 quarter. As the mill treated substantially lower copper and gold grades, and all the material came from the Main zone. Well mining the upper benches of the Phase 3 pushback in the Main zone to offset these lower recoveries, we've been pushing the mill, and in July, we actually averaged a throughput of over 32,303 tonnes a day, a new record for Red Chris, so the tonnage rates up here. As the pit moves deeper in the Main zone the copper grades and gold grades are expected to be substantially higher in the second half compared to the first half. In addition, the Main -- as the Main zone moves deeper, more of the feed will be from the lower benches where higher copper and gold recoveries has been achieved in the past. So we should be -- we're targeting much increased production in the second half. At Huckleberry, we know -- as I think I said before, we now own 100% of it and mine remains on care and maintenance, but we are doing engineering work and generating a new mine plan for their reopening.

With those brief summaries, I'll pass it on to Andre.

Andre Deepwell

Thank you, Brian. Revenues in the June 2017 quarter were $106.7 million versus $116.2 million in the comparative 2016 quarter. The decrease was a result of lower shipment volumes at Red Chris in 2017 due to processing lower grade ore in the 2017 quarter compared to the 2016 quarter.

Mount Polley had higher shipment volumes in the June 2017 quarter compared to the June 2016 quarter. In 2016, the Mount Polley mine had not yet returned to normal operations for the entire quarter. In the June 2017 quarter, Imperial recorded a net income of $64.1 million compared to a net loss of $4.2 million in the June 2016 quarter. The net income is primarily due to a $74.8 million gain on bargain purchase of Huckleberry. This non-cash gain was a result of Huckleberry Mines, Limited exercising its right of first refusal to purchase for cancellation all of the shares of Huckleberry held by a syndicate of Japanese companies in exchange for a cash contribution of $2 million.

Imperial accounted for the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in Huckleberry as a business combination, whereby the net assets acquired are recorded at fair value. The fair value disclosed at June 30, 2017 is a provisional estimate based on Imperial's carrying value of Huckleberry's net assets, with the finalization of the fair values of the assets and liability acquired to be reported no later than the company's December 31, 2017 financial statements.

Other factors affecting net income in the June 2017 quarter compared to the June 2016 quarter include: lower mine operating income, resulting from lower shipment volumes; higher unrealized foreign exchange gains in the 2017 quarter compared to 2016; and lower tax expense. In the June 2017 quarter, Imperial recorded a $5.9 million loss from mine operations compared to a $20.1 million income from mine operations in the comparative quarter. The company's share of Huckleberry's income in the June 2017 quarter, prior to the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest was $1 million compared to a loss of $1.7 million in the 2016 comparative quarter.

Company has no derivative instruments for copper, gold or foreign exchange at June 30, 2017, or today.

Imperial's capital expenditures were $28.8 million in the June 2017 quarter, up from $24.2 million in the comparative 2016 quarter. This capital included $8.4 million for tailings dam construction, $10.8 million for component changes on mobile equipment, and $2.8 million for mobile equipment acquisitions as well as $6.8 million noncash consideration received by the company on the sale of Sterling gold mine in the form of a net smelter royalty and a net operating profits agreement, which have been included in inner property additions in the quarter.

The company reports 4 non-IFRS measures: adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, cash flow and cost per pound of copper produced. The adjusted net loss, which removes nonrecurring and unrealized items was $22.3 million in the June 2017 quarter compared to an adjusted net income of $1.2 million in the comparative 2016 quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.9 million in the June 2017 quarter compared to $40.5 million in the comparative 2016 quarter. Cash flow was $12.3 million in the June 2017 quarter compared to a cash flow of $40.3 million in the comparative 2016 quarter. Cash cost per pound of copper produced is calculated for the company's 2 operating mines. For the June 2017 quarter these were $2.29 per pound for the Red Chris mine and $1.74 per pound for the Mount Polley mine. In the June 2016 quarter, these were $0.87 per pound for the Red Chris mine and $2.74 per pound for the Mount Polley mine.

At the Red Chris mine, the cash cost per pound of copper produced increased in the quarter as a result of milling lower grade ore and lower by-product revenue from the lower gold production and the lower Canadian-U.S. dollar exchange rate. These factors all had a significant impact on the cost per pound of copper produced. Lower cash cost per pound of copper produced at the Mount Polley mine was a result of higher gold by-product revenues and higher number of pounds of copper produced. During the second quarter of 2017 the company repaid $1.1 million under the BC Hydro power deferral plan as the copper price exceeded CAD3.40 per pound during the second quarter of 2017.

The sale of the Sterling mine closed in June 2017 quarter with the company receiving proceeds aggregating $21.6 million, of which $9.2 million was in cash with a further $4.4 million in cash to be received from the refund of reclamation bonds after June 30, 2017. At June 30, 2017, the company had cash of $8.7 million, available capacity of $5.2 million for future draws under the senior secured revolving credit facility, and a working capital deficiency of $910.8 million, which includes $842.5 million current portion of debt. Based on the results of operations for the second quarter of 2017, the company met three of four financial covenants contained in its senior credit facility.

But for the waiver from the senior credit facility lenders, the company would not have been in compliance with one of the financial covenants of the facility. The company was $7 million short of the $85 million minimum EBITDA requirements for the quarter. The EBITDA is calculated on a four quarter rolling basis. The senior credit facility matures on March 15, 2018, and has been classified as a current liability since March 15, 2017. The company has obtained a waiver from the senior credit facility lenders such that no event of default has occurred under the facility. The waiver covers appeared to September 30, 2017, and requires the company to deliver a financing plan to the senior credit facility lenders for their approval prior to September 30, 2017.

International Accounting Standard 1 requires all debt to be classified as a current liability, where the company does not have an unconditional right to defer settlement of the debt for at least 12 months after the relevant reporting period. Accordingly, even though no present event of default exists, all debt which could, under any circumstances be accelerated due to any potential action which could be taken by lenders prior to 12 months from June 30, 2017, must be classified as a current liability. Consequently, the second lien secured revolving credit facility, the senior unsecured notes, the convertible debentures, the junior credit facility and certain equipment loans are required to be classified as current liabilities as of June 30, 2017.

On July 31, 2017, the company closed a $20 million bridge loan financing with affiliates of its 2 major shareholders. The bridge loan matures on the earlier of October 15, 2017, or the date the company secures additional financing. The company is reviewing its mine plans and its capital requirements as a result of lower-than-expected metal production in the first half of 2017. This review may require the company to secure additional financing or request extension of the maturity dates of some of its debt. Give it back to you, Brian.

Brian Kynoch

Okay. Thanks, Andre. So we can maybe now open up for questions, if we could.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Orest from Scotiabank.

Orest Wowkodaw

I was wondering if you can give us an update on the strategic review process that you disclosed, I guess, about a month or so ago. And maybe what would be helpful is, sort of, if you could give us an idea of, kind of, what options might be on the table. Are you looking for a sale of the company, a partnership? I'm just -- any details that or color you could provide would be helpful, thank you.

Brian Kynoch

Right now, Orest, we are still working on detailed mine plans and life of mine plans. So once we've got those finished and we expect to have those finished by the end of the month, then we'll get more into how we're going to proceed.

Orest Wowkodaw

Do you think, I mean, given -- I realize that you haven't finished the mine plans, but just given the amount of debt you have on a -- your limited sources of liquidity, do you think you can make it on your own?

Brian Kynoch

Well, I think we need to finish off our plans and then discuss that and see if we can like -- I think anything is possible, but we need to get the plans done and then look at it and decide how we want to proceed.

Orest Wowkodaw

I see. In terms of capital requirements, I mean, spending was higher than I would've thought at Red Chris in Q2. Can you give us an idea of what the current budget is for the back half this year for capital spending for both Polley and Red Chris?

Brian Kynoch

I don't know the exact numbers but I know the tailings facility is, I think, about 80% complete now. So the majority of the tailings, see that was maybe July that was -- end of July it was 78% or 80%. So we did start building tailings dam earlier this year and hope to be finished sooner. And then the rest of it, mainly component funded, do you have a feeling whether we are even back half or...

Andre Deepwell

I don't have that handy. It's generally spread out throughout the year, so some quarters are higher, some are lower.

Brian Kynoch

We'll dig into that, Orest. I can give you an update on exactly where we are.

Operator

Your next question comes from Nick from Stifel.

Unidentified Analyst

Would you be able to discuss the Red Chris' intra-quarter performance, following the installation of the new rougher cell, did recoveries improve? And how are you seeing the performance of the new rougher cell going into the current quarter?

Brian Kynoch

I would say we are -- it started in June. And probably for the first month we were kind of testing it and figuring out how to work it in circuit. Now that cell's serving 2 purposes for us: it's making sure that we can make NAG sand to be able to build tailings dam with sand; and secondly, increased recovery. And I would say, more recently, we are being able to use it for both. In the first month, we were using it mainly to make sure we could make NAG to prove to ourselves that we could make NAG sand. And the second month, beginning, maybe the middle of in July, it's being used more and more to increase our recovery. And we -- I would say, we don't see it giving us an advantage every day, but there are days where it gives us a substantial advantage.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, are you processing any of the ore from the lower benches yet or you still going through the higher plate ore?

Brian Kynoch

We still get -- we get some of that sometime, and I don't know, like about maybe 2 weeks ago, we got a shift in the half of that ore and then the recoveries did go up into the 80s during that period. But I would say, we are just getting to the -- the bench is just getting to the level where we should transition to getting more and more of the deeper ore. I think we are in about the 1436 Bench is where the majority of ore is coming right now. And so 1412 has always been good ore for us, so we're 2 benches away from having a bench that should be, kind of, solid good ore. And the grade -- the grades are going to be substantially higher in the second half of the year as we get down. It's not only better recovery ore but that is where the grade is in the Main zone so, the grade should be substantially higher in the second half of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

That -- are there going to be any changes to the circuit, which are going to lower expenses?

Brian Kynoch

So the one that we are still working on that should increase our operating time is the bypass conveyor. And so when the bypass conveyor is finished, conveyors 6, 7, and 8, if we have problems with those we'll still be able to run the mill and not shut down with the high angle conveyors giving us trouble. So we should be able to increase our operating time, which should increase our average tonnes per day and then reduce our operating cost.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, to ask that question in a different way, were you incurring any extra milling expenses to extract and improve recoveries because of the high clay content?

Brian Kynoch

Yes, the -- certainly when it's high clay content, it takes more reagent to get it to -- collector to get it to float. So I would expect when we get down in the more cleaner ore, we should be able to reduce the amount of collector we add.

Unidentified Analyst

And could you try to put some sort of expense estimated as to what the extra expenses are associated with this high clay?

Brian Kynoch

I can't do it right now, but I'll sit down and do some math. It'll be more interesting when we regularly, I think we'll be able to make a good comparison, say a couple of months from now, when we get a whole month where we get good clean ore and be able to say, okay, this only took this much and these months took that. I will commit to you to call you back and give you an update if I can get some information once we get a month of good ore.

Unidentified Analyst

And then last question regarding the waiver from the banks. Can you talk about how you're thinking about the financing plan. Is it just repricing the facility, are you looking for new capital. What are the options that are being considered?

Brian Kynoch

Well, I think everything is kind of when we said everything is on the table and being considered but before we get into details with the consideration, we've gone back to all our mine plans and are updating Red Chris and Mount Polley and looking at Huckleberry and want to get a clear path of, kind of, where we are going before we decide exactly what we are going to do in terms of finance.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Craig from TD.

Craig Hutchison

Is offtake financing an option for you guys, do you guys have commitments, sort of, past 2017 for your offtake from Red Chris? Or I guess, Mount Polley...

Brian Kynoch

Yes, we have some commitments past then, but we certainly have not all of our concentrate is committed. So that is one of the things we'll be looking at.

Craig Hutchison

And then in terms of the -- you mentioned about the tailings dam, I think it was 80% complete. Is that something we'll see every year or do you have capacity for, say, another two years, say, after this year's lifts?

Brian Kynoch

We are currently scheduling to do tailings every year. I mean we did look at what it would just cost extra money this year to be able to go two years and defer it. So this year one of the key thing is as soon as we are finished the actual lift on the North Dam, is we have two sets of cyclopacks set up. And I mentioned the number seven cell, making sure that we could make NAG sand. So one of the key things this year is to get started making NAG sands for the buttress of the North Dam. And that should substantially lower our tailings cost going forward. A cubic meter of tailings sands placed as buttress is almost an order of magnitude cheaper than actually placing it mechanically with trucks and packing it in.

Craig Hutchison

Okay. So what would you think a steady run rate cost per year for the tailings dam would be? An idea, where once you have everything up and running? Sort of $20 million?

Brian Kynoch

We have this year $16 million or $17 million. I don't know, I haven't looked at it, but in top line had it say, $10 million a year, is what we'd be looking at.

Operator

Your next question comes from Howard from Janney Montgomery.

Unidentified Analyst

I wanted to follow-up on your comments regarding the bridge loan that you recently attained. In light of the disclosure of the limited amount of borrowing availability under your revolver. I wondered how you would consider the adequacy at this $20 million? What's really is it intended for, to provide a cushion for what length of time or for what purpose, if you could expand on that a little bit.

Brian Kynoch

I think that loan is there to give us time to -- as I said, we're revising and relooking at all the life of mine plans. And the waiver from the senior credit facility is to the end of September, so that should give us time to be able to do that work, work on another financing plan, and basically, get us to past September. We know that we need to do another plan sometime in the not-too-distant future. But that should get us the time to be able to do it.

Unidentified Analyst

And obviously, the coupon payment in September being a meaningful use of cash, you feel you're covered through the September quarter?

Brian Kynoch

Right.

Unidentified Analyst

You've made some encouraging comments about production and better -- lower pricing. I wonder if you could put some dimension around that, given it wasn't all that long ago you were able to run at a composite copper cost per pound at a buck, and certainly, it would be nice to see at Red Chris. I wonder if that's in the cards anytime soon, do you feel you could make that kind of progress in the near term?

Brian Kynoch

Yes, I think, it's largely to do with the grade of the material we treat. And so, for sure the second half of the year is going to be better. I know there's -- I think it's November, we are scheduled to deliver to the mill over 0.5% copper. I can't remember the gold grade that month. But if we can deliver those kind of grades, then we should go back, and the prices are actually a bit better than they were last year. So if we can deliver those grades, metallurgy is slowly improving, we can do more tonnes through the plant. So at those grades we should get back down into those costs.

Unidentified Analyst

And you did, I believe, stick with revised guidance of 102,000 to 107,000 pounds for the period.

Brian Kynoch

And that certainly depends on us achieving these better grades in the back half of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And so the math would leave you with between 55,000 and 60,000 pounds for the back half. Can you split that, in any way, between the third and fourth quarter? Is it more heavily weighted...

Brian Kynoch

It is getting better at almost every month of the year. So we're heading into better and better all the time. So July is not that much better than June, but better, and then August is better, this basically keeps stepping forward.

Unidentified Analyst

And is the -- does the bargain purchase gain on Huckleberry provide any information at all to what -- as far as what the market value of that property is? Is it just an accounting adjustment or if you are looking to monetize Huckleberry, are you giving us a sense of what it might be worth based on the gain that you've reported.

Andre Deepwell

Well, in terms of the accounting for it, if there's been an impairment and we need to review our carrying value of all of our mineral properties including Huckleberry each quarter end for impairment, and there was no impairment of Huckleberry based on the carrying value of those books at December 31. And we've looked at it again now at April on the acquisition date and at June. So for now, we are taking the carrying value of Huckleberry on Imperial's books as the provisional value of -- provisional fair value for recording our investment. We are getting a formal valuation done. And this, as I noted in my comments, the valuation of Huckleberry, which is primarily the mineral property, what will be recorded at the end once that valuation is completed, that will happen by December 31. So it could go up, it could go down. But at this point, this is our best estimate of what the value is. We're not seeing any impairment at the moment so, and if copper prices continue to go up, then that would only help.

Unidentified Analyst

But the -- what was it, $74 million, is -- was that the gain on the bargain purchase?

Andre Deepwell

Correct. So...

Unidentified Analyst

My question was along the lines of, have you established a fair value in order to sell Huckleberry? Is that's -- is it remotely in the ballpark of what you're likely to get or is that not necessarily the case, if you decided to sell Huckleberry.

Andre Deepwell

Well, I guess I would say that, accounting values and what someone is willing to pay for something at any given moment usually diverge, how much, that will depend on the transaction and the buyer and the seller and coming to a willing agreement on what the price should be. We haven't had any offer.

Brian Kynoch

I guess what I would say is, it's more what the value is if we restart it and get it going again.

Andre Deepwell

[Indiscernible]

Brian Kynoch

Huckleberry's real problem was it had a high stripping ratio for about two more years -- 18 months to two years. And so with the low prices it was going to take an investment, an infusion of cash to keep Huckleberry going for two years. But once that two years is done, it actually goes to -- back to a very low stripping ratio. And from my memory, it could make copper for $1.75 a pound for 3 or 4 years past. So that's really a valuation of, at long-term copper prices what the value of Huckleberry is if you reopen it.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Brian Kynoch

Okay. Thanks for attending our meeting, and have a great day. Bye.

Operator

Good bye.

