TJX: Solid Beat And Raise



TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is the leading international off-price retailer, with stores in nine countries. The company has an amazing track record for same store sales growth, reminiscent of Starbucks (NYSE:SBUX), and it has hiked the dividend every year for 21 consecutive years. With the company's manageable debt levels, strong cash generation, and shareholder friendly management, I expect TJX to become a member of the Dividend Aristocrats (NYSE:NOBL) in 4 years. The most recent quarter showed continued strength across the company, and the company still has a long runway for growth. With the valuation closest to its long-term average since 2014, I see today as a solid entry point for long-term investors.

Source: Company Website

The company currently operates more than 3,800 stores worldwide, with a significant presence in both Canada and Europe/Australia. Even if we only consider current formats and markets, management projects a long-term store count of 5,600 stores before saturating the market. With known store formats and markets, the growth story is more achievable than new expansion into countries without a built-in customer base. The plan is to open approximately 260 new stores this year across the company, which will be a nice boost to sales. In the second quarter, the company increased the store count by 51 stores and the square footage by 5% over the previous year.

Some of the store openings upcoming will be the HomeSense stores in America. These are different than the HomeGoods concepts and have already gained traction internationally before being introduced this week stateside. President and CEO Ernie Herrman discussed the opening on the earnings call:

HomeSense will look and feel very different from our HomeGoods chain. HomeSense has rooted in inspiration and discovery and will complement HomeGoods by offering expanding categories such as large scale furniture lighting and art. It will also include new departments like a general store which will offer organization and hardware items all with an element of fashion. We are extremely excited about some of the new categories and surprises for this concept and believe will be delighted. At the same time, certain departments like kids and pet will be featured only at HomeGoods. We believe an enormous opportunity remains for us to gain additional share in the U.S. home market. We are confident that shoppers are going to love our new HomeSense stores.

I was a little hesitant about the HomeSense concept, considering the company already has a pretty significant footprint with the HomeGoods stores. However, management has assured investors that they will complement one another through different offerings.

With the continued rapid expansion in stores, it's important to keep an eye on the company's returns on invested capital. Looking above, TJX management has done an outstanding job being stewards of shareholder capital by generating strong returns over time.

Source: Company Website

When I first looked in to investing in TJX, I read many concerns about the company's core business model. The issue was whether the company would outgrow its available inventory since it uses a buying network to get brand-name merchandise into the stores. The company stated that it has dealt with these questions since it opened the first stores 40 years ago.

The company uses a buying network of over 1,000 trained associates who source merchandise through 15 buying offices across 11 countries. The company currently has relationships with over 18,000 vendors, with the top 25 representing less than 25%. The reason TJX has not had a problem sourcing products is that vendors want to sell in these stores. TJX is willing to buy odd amounts without getting a full assortment of colors and sizes. It also doesn't require typical retail concessions. From the website: "[l]eaner inventories generally have meant that the retail environment is less promotional, which can raise the pricing umbrella between TJX and traditional retailers. Excess inventory in the vendor marketplace typically has led to lower costs of goods for TJX." Another thing to note is that the company runs on a lean inventory, which decreased 6% in the most recent quarter. Since the company doesn't keep an excess of inventory on hand, it is able to shift quickly to changing consumer tastes and add categories.

President and CEO Ernie Herrman discussed sourcing on the earnings call:

It varies by brand, but overall in terms of the branded content and the ratios of all of our bigger programs throughout all the businesses, we if anything are having to manage our flow and our buying pattern there to not buy too much too soon, so we have not experienced that. I know – and we are aware of where it gets reported and in some specific cases, some of those brands are cutting back, but then other big brands often times have more than what they are talking about or more than if they are staying quiet there can be more out there than you know about.

Source: Company Website

Looking at the company's long-term track record, the comparable store sales growth is outstanding. Sales and profits have increased at an excellent pace, and comparable store sales haven't declined since 1996.

The most recent quarter saw comparable store sales up 3% over a 4% increased last year, driven by customer traffic. EPS was only $0.01 higher from $0.84 to $0.85, however. Earnings were negatively impacted by the company's international operations, with foreign currency and transactional foreign exchange negatively impacting EPS growth by 8%, or $0.07 per share. Net sales rose 6%, and net income came in at $553 million. The HomeGoods concept was a particularly bright spot with comparable store sales growth of 7% off of a strong 5% increase last year. It will be interesting to see if these figures continue with the HomeSense concept and new HomeGoods stores opening.

Management raised guidance from $3.80-$3.89 per share for the full year from $3.89 to $3.93. Beating estimates and raising guidance is a strong indicator for investors that the company is outperforming, especially considering the pain that most of retail has been in lately. Full year earnings are expected to come in at 7-8% higher than last year, with comparable store sales on the full year growing 1-2%.

The company has managed costs well, improving its profit margin considerably over time. The most recent quarter saw it dip to 28.5%, due to inventory hedges, but the company's merchandise margin increased. SG&A costs as a percentage of sales were stable at 17.8%.

Looking at the company's cash flow, it generates plenty of free cash to pay dividends and even to pay off all of its long-term debt in one go. Combine that with a 29% payout ratio, and TJX is primed to continue growing the dividend for years to come. Looking at the dividend growth rates below, the company has an outstanding record of raising its shareholder distributions, with a surprisingly stable growth rate of about 20% per year. It doesn't look like the company will have to slow down on that any time in the near future.

On the short-term valuation graph, TJX looks to be trading below its averages for the first time since 2014, with a dividend yield higher than it's been in that time frame.

Zooming out to a longer-term graph is important to see if the company has been significantly overvalued versus its long-term averages. TJX looks to be coming back to its normal valuation for the first time since 2014.

Based on analyst estimates, an investment in TJX today could yield an annualized total return of ~13%. Not too bad for a retailer. TJX is a strong operator with a long history of returning capital to shareholders. Another quarter of beating and raising estimates shows continued execution, and there is still a long growth runway ahead of it. With conservative financials, the company will likely become a Dividend Aristocrat in a few years, and I see today as a solid entry point into the company.

If you liked this article and would like to read more like it, please click the "Follow" button next to my picture at the top and select Real-time alerts. Thanks for reading and please leave a comment below.

Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.