Caterpillar Inc. Valuation Models

For an investor that is lacking blue chips in their portfolio, now is a good time to buy to secure the dividend and allocate funds to a large successful company.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) closed trading on 8/15 at a price of 113.65. This is near their all-time trading high of $116.00 that occurred in the middle of 2012. A price near an all-time high may scare some investors from allocating funds to this blue chip, as they hope to enter at a cheaper price. According to my valuation methods of a Discounted Cash Flow Model, Dividend Discount Model, and Comparable company analysis, the data shows that CAT is actually fairly priced in the market today.

Finding an opportunity to acquire shares of a blue chip at a decent price can be difficult, especially in today's highly priced market environment. Taking into consideration valuation and the fundamental direction of the company, a price share price of $113.65 is not something to be overlooked.

Fundamental Analysis

Understanding the business you invest in is critical to being a successful shareholder. CAT is broken into three main business segments: Construction industries, Resource Industries, and Energy and Transportation. They provide new, used and rental equipment to their customers. Their main products consist of large mobile machinery tools like dozers, compactors, paving trucks, drills, excavators, etc.

In addition to selling the large industrial vehicles, they sell power systems and add on attachments for their vehicles. Their construction industry is the highest percent of revenue, followed by energy & transportation and then finally resource industries. They are a global company as they operate in North America, Latin America, emerging markets, and Asia, with North American being their largest market.

One of the main reasons that I like CAT as an investment is because they are starting to experience growth again. Looking at the chart below, both revenue and free cash flow have been falling since 2014, but at the right end of the graph you can see some growth sparking in 2017. CAT's quarter two earnings release supports the trend of growth that is seen in the graph.

In comparison to Q2 of 2016, revenue increased by 9.6%. Strong growth came from all three business segments, especially in resource industries with a 21% YOY increase. It is also a good sign that the international markets are growing, most notably Latin America with an 18% YOY increase and Asia/Pacific with a 23% YOY upside in revenue, while America and Emerging markets were nearly flat. CAT's revenue growth led to higher profits which increased by 64% YOY. Data was retrieved from CAT's Q2 results.

China has become a lucrative market for the construction segment of CAT. Their government has been committed to investing in more infrastructure and residential developing in 2017. Latin America's sales in construction were beginning to develop in the end of Q2 as the region's economies are becoming more stable. It will be interesting to see what happens in the rest of 2017 on the geopolitical front and the effect it will have on Caterpillar.

After lackluster Q2 results for construction in the US, I am bullish that they will increase in the coming years as Donald Trump is pushing for a $1 trillion infrastructure rebuilding plan that was announced on 8/15/2017. This is expected to have positive effects on CAT's business if the plan comes to fruition.

In addition to company growth, another attractive aspect of CAT is their massive restructuring and cost-cutting plan. In 2015, CAT announced an initiative to cut costs that will when completed save the company $1.5 billion in annual operating costs. This will have a significant impact on profits and cash if revenues continually grow. Their most recent estimate is that the restructuring efforts will cost a total of $1.2 billion, but I am not worried about this because they will see an immediate ROI and will be paid back in the first year if their cost saving estimates are accurate.

The restructuring plan came about in 2015 when the company was seeing continual drops in revenue due to slowdowns in the international business. The restructuring plan will lower cost by reducing the amount of employees in management positions by about 5,000 and consolidating approximately 30 facilities. I view this initiative as a good way to lean out the organization and as a way to hedge themselves against taking losses if the same business slowdown happens in the future.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

In the images below, you will find my discounted cash flow valuation for CAT. I projected the FCF to grow annually at a rate of 12.5%. I do not think the turbulent FCF numbers will continue for CAT based on their strong Q2 earnings results, increased demand globally, and their restructuring plan. I think FCF of $6,449 billion is attainable for CAT by 2021 as it is a level that they have hit previously. As for a long-term growth rate, I picked a conservative 2%.

This is a number that is slightly outpacing the U.S. economy and inflation. Based on the bright outlook for adding business in the US and internationally, 2% is a fair and accurate rate. Finally, below are also my calculations for WACC, that I estimate to be 9.06%. After discounting the cash flows, I calculated a share price of $110.17. This is about $3 lower per share than current market value, which leads me to believe that the market currently has CAT fairly priced.

Dividend Discount Model

Valuing CAT using the dividend discount model is appropriate because the company has been paying a steady and robust dividend to investors for quite some time. From the model below, you can see that over the past 6 years, the dividend has grown an average of 11.3% each year.

Based on that data, I estimated the 2018 dividend to grow by 9% because the growth rate has been lower the past couple of years. I used a cost of equity value equal to 11.16%, which I calculated using the capital asset pricing model. I selected 9% as the terminal dividend growth rate for CAT, and this calculation resulted in the stock being valued at $157.26. This equates to a 38.4% upside opportunity for the stock.

Comparable Company Analysis

The comparable company analysis is not as extensive as I would typically like due to a lack of legitimate competitors in the same space as CAT. However, I think there are some key takeaways from the model below comparing CAT to Deere & Company (DE). The comp model supports the same conclusion as the DCF - CAT seems to be fairly priced. The multiples are all in the same range, with the only big swinger being the EV/EBITDA metric. One thing that stands out to me is the income opportunity that CAT provides its investors with their 2.76% dividend yield.

Conclusion

Overall, I am bullish about CAT's future. From the revenue chart displayed above, I believe they are rebounding from some down years. The rest of 2017 will be very insightful to see if the upward trend continues. Also, international growth in Asia and Latin America will be key to CAT's performance, as well as Donald Trump's shifting focus toward infrastructure. I was not able to find any major red flags on their balance sheet, making my own main worry global political and economic instability.

However, with CAT's restructuring plan two years underway, I think they are in better shape to handle political or economic turmoil that could result in low construction demand. The valuation shows that CAT is currently fairly priced and the dividend discount model leads me to believe there is definitely some upside, although I think 38% may be drastic. For investors who are in need of the security of a blue chip stock and income in their portfolio, I believe that buying CAT at $113.65 is a good price and that the stock is on track to appreciate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.