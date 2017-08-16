Zhaopin's (ZPIN) CEO Evan Guo Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zhaopin Limited (NYSE:ZPIN)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 15, 2017 10:30 PM ET

Executives

Daisy Wang - IR

Evan Guo - Chief Executive Officer

Robert Pu - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Daisy Wang

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Zhaopin's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. The company's unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, were released earlier today and are available on the company's IR website at ir.zhaopin.com.

On the call with me today are Mr. Evan Guo, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Robert Pu, Chief Financial Officer. Evan will discuss Zhaopin's business operations, strategy and company highlights, followed by Robert who will go through the financials. Due to the go-private transaction, we will not be hosting a Q&A session at the end of this call nor will be providing any revenue guidance.

I want to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities and Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, current marketing and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the company's control, which may cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties and factors is included in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required in the law.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Evan Guo. Please go ahead, Evan.

Evan Guo

Thank you, Daisy. We, Zhaopin delivered another quarter of stable growth with total revenue increasing 19.8% year-over-year, and our online recruitment service revenue is up 23.4%. The number of unique customer numbers grew by 18.4% year-over-year. Now we have more than 454,000 unique customers on our website. Fiscal year 2017 was another solid year with our total revenue up by 24.1% to around RMB1.9 billion. This came as a result of a strong performance by our sales team and sustained benefits derived from our continued strategy of reinvesting profit in marketing and advertising as well as product development.

As we look ahead to support our long-term growth strategy in the highly competitive market, alongside an evolving macro environment, our focus will remain on reinvestment and innovation to strengthen our platform, growing our R&D capabilities to further differentiate ourselves from our competitors. We believe this strategy is compelling and is working in our favor to support our market position as the leading career development platform in China.

Again, thank you for participating in today's call. Thank you. I now turn the call to Robert, our CFO.

Robert Pu

Thanks, Evan, and hello to everyone on the call. In the following section of the conference call, I will highlight our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results in more details and with year-over-year comparisons. Please note, during my discussion, I will primarily use the Chinese currency, renminbi yuan, to discuss our financial results. But first, let me turn to the specific results of Q4 FY '17.

Total revenue was CNY487 million, increase by 20% on a year-over-year basis. Online recruitment revenue was CNY433 million, up by 23%. The increase was primarily driven by growth in the number of unique customers, which increased by 18% to over 454,000 unique customers. At the same time, ARPU increased by 4% on a year-over-year basis primarily due to the introduction of new products and cross selling and up-selling of value-added services. Revenue from other services was CNY54 million, comparable on a year-over-year basis. Gross profit was CNY451 million, increase by 23% year-over-year, largely in line with revenue growth. Gross margin was 93% as compared to 92% in the prior year period.

The increase in gross margin was mainly due to quarterly product mix, mainly the increase of online revenues as a proportion of total revenue as online revenue has higher gross margin than other services. On the expense side, operating expenses were CNY377 million, up by 39%. Sales and marketing expenses were CNY263 million, up by 35%, mainly due to increases in sales headcount and advertising expenses. Sales and marketing expenses was 54% of net revenue as compared to 49% in the prior year period. G&A expenses were CNY 114 million, up by 50% from prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by increases in employee compensation expenses and professional services fees. G&A expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 24% as compared to 19% in the prior year period.

Operating income was CNY 75 million, decreased by 22% year-over-year. Operating margin was 16% in Q4 FY '17 as compared to 24% in Q4 FY '16. Net income was CNY57 million, representing a 33%, 36% decrease as compared with CNY90 million for Q4 FY '16. This translates into basic and diluted net income per ADS of CNY1.04 and CNY1.02, respectively. Again, this decrease was primarily due to increase of professional services fees and the accounting impact of CNY9 million withholding income tax expenses in relation to retained earnings from Zhaopin's PRC-based entities.

Now let me turn to the financial results for fiscal year 2017. Total revenue was CNY1,915,000,000, an increase of 24% from fiscal year 2016. Online recruitment revenue was CNY1,609,000,000, a 23% increase from fiscal year 2016. Zhaopin served approximately 613,000 unique customers during fiscal year 2017, a 20% increase from last year. This increase was primarily due to our increased efforts to acquire and retain customers as we continue geographic expansion and improving customer services. Revenue from other services was CNY306 million, an increase of 30% from last year. Gross profit was CNY1,692,000,000, a 22% increase from last year, and gross margin was 89%, which is consistent with last year.

On the expense side, operating expenses were CNY1,394,000,000, a 29% increase from last year. Sales and marketing expenses were CNY984 million, an increase of 27% from last year. G&A expenses were CNY411 million, an increase of 37% from last year. Operating income was CNY298 million, a 3% decrease from last year. Net income was CNY180 million, a 37% decrease from last year.

Again, this decrease was mainly due to the accounting impact of withholding income tax expenses in relation to retained earnings of our PRC-based entities and the increase of professional services fees. This translates into basic and diluted earnings per ADS of CNY3.28 and CNY3.18. And for the full year, in U.S. dollar terms, $0.48 and $0.46, respectively. At this point, let me briefly comment on key balance sheet and cash flow items. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits were CNY2.8 billion as of June 30, 2017, increased 21% from CNY2.3 billion as of June 30, 2016. Operating cash flow in fiscal year 2017 was CNY567 million, an increase of 32% from CNY428 million in FY 2016.

This concludes my financial review section of the conference call, and now I would like to turn to Daisy.

Daisy Wang

Thank you, Robert. As we mentioned at the start of the call, due to the go-private transaction, we will not be hosting a Q&A session on this call. In closing, on behalf of the entire Zhaopin management team, we'd like to thank you for your interest and participation in today's call. If you require any further information or have any interest in visiting the company in China, please let us know. Thank you for joining us today. This concludes the conference call.

