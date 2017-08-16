Input Capital's (INPCF) CEO Doug Emsley on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Input Capital Corp (OTC:INPCF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Brad Farquhar - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Doug Emsley - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Anoop Prihar - GMP Securities

Westley Nixon - National Bank Financial

Operator

I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Brad Farquhar, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Brad Farquhar

Thank you, Christine and hello everyone and welcome to the call. I am here to talk about the fiscal 2017 third quarter results and the year-to-date for the 9 months to the end of June. Veterans of our calls and our financial statements will know that the nature of Input’s business as reflected by IFRS9 and 15 makes the formal financial statements somewhat impenetrable to all but the most sophisticated IFRS specialist. So, in the interest of talking about our results in English, management has developed a number of non-IFRS measures which are nicely explained in the latter pages of the MD&A and summarized on Page 4, in fact, from Page 4 through Page 7 of the MD&A are really the core of all of the numbers that you need to assess at the business and it’s there in that data that management judges its results. So, that’s where I am going to focus my comments.

First about revenue, during the quarter Input had adjusted streaming sales of $1.3 million on sales of 2,536 metric tons of canola at an average price of $500 per ton. This sales volume is about 10x the sales volume in the same period last year, which illustrates why quarterly comparisons in agriculture sometimes aren’t helpful, because agriculture is an annual business. So, let me summarize the year-to-date numbers, because they are more important. During the 9 months of the fiscal year-to-date, we have sold 46,486 metric tons at an average price of $475 per ton, which is 22% more canola for 20% more revenue than the comparable 9-month period last year. When you add in the 15,000 tons of 2016 crop that were sold during September last year, we have sold 62,402 metric tons from that growing season, which is nicely within our previously announce target range of 60,000 to 70,000 tons from the 2016 crop.

Two important metrics for Input are adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted net income. During the quarter, adjusted operating cash flow was $1.6 million or $0.02 per share. For the 9 months year-to-date period, adjusted operating cash flow was $12.97 million compared to $12.6 million last year or $0.16 per share this year compared to $0.15 per share last year. Adjusted net income for the year-to-date is $0.6 million compared to $1.7 million in the same period last year. That’s $0.01 per share this year compared to $0.02 per share last year. The year-over-year difference is primarily attributable to higher corporate administration costs as we invested in building out our team and our IT platform.

During Q3, we deployed $3.9 million into streams. During the quarter we signed up 124 new farmers which is by far in a way a record for the company, this was partly a result of marketing streams and partly a result of our land and expand strategy. We have done a good job of landing many new clients in small starter streaming contracts, particularly in the marketing stream category. And our intention is to continue to grow our client list while also expanding the size of our relationships with existing clients.

For the year-to-date capital deployment is at $35.1 million compared to $23.7 million during the comparable period last year, an increase of about 48% year-over-year, approximately 10% of capital deployed year-to-date has been into these new marketing streams with the balance into capital streams. With only six months of history we don’t yet know how this ratio might change or evolve in the future, but that’s what it has been so far. As of June 30 Input had 300 revenue producing streams in place, all of which are – all of which are revenue producing. I believe this makes Input the streaming company with the most number of revenue producing streams among all the publicly treated streaming companies that we know of in any sector. We don’t have to wait for mines to be permitted and built in order to stream crops and that’s a big advantage in our business. More importantly that’s an increase of 193 streams in just one year. On June 30, last year we only had 107 streams, so that’s 180% increase in number of streams and in client count.

During the quarter we significantly reduced the amount recorded in assets held for sale by selling most of the assets there. We closed the sale of one package of farmland in exchange for cash and a standard capital stream. We sold another package of farmland under an agreement for sale and provided vendor financing and some equipment was sold as well. Back into – in Q2 on the last call there was a new asset line on our balance sheet called mortgages receivable and we talked a little bit about that. During Q3 we continued to work to de-risk our legacy streaming portfolio by reducing the size of larger contracts to fit our current underwriting standards of 10 bushels per acre for capital streams. This has resulted in an additional loan in this category.

As I mentioned a minute ago we also sold farmland that was previously held under assets held for sale. Input provided vendor financing to the purchaser, so this is now carry on the balance sheet as the mortgage receivable as well. Over the past 2 years we have de-risked the portfolio using a variety of strategies. We have helped farmers to find traditional capital and buyback a portion of their contract with us using cash. We have accepted farmland and move up cash to buy down the size of the stream and we did this last year and have now sold that land. And we have converted some streaming obligations into debt obligations using conventional first mortgages on farmland. The result in each case is the replacement of a potentially unsustainable stream with various combinations of sustainable streams and sustainable conventional debt obligations. This action significantly reduces Input’s contract exposure should there be farming related difficulties on these farms in the future.

At present, we plan to carry these mortgage and debt obligations on our balance sheet, but we are exploring alternative options. The secondary market for farmland mortgages is not well developed, but we have indicate – as we have indicated previously, we believe there may be an opportunity to sell all or a significant portion of these mortgages on to traditional lenders in order to recover cash which can be used to fund additional streaming deployment and grow the business. We expect to add a few more mortgages to this category as we work down towards the end of restructuring legacy contracts.

I will now turn the call over to Doug Emsley, Input’s Chief Executive Officer.

Doug Emsley

Thanks Brad. And thank you everyone for joining us on the call today as usual I am going to take – or I am going to make my comments brief, so we can right to questions. Essentially the biggest development at Input so far this year is our introduction of the marketing streams. Together with our recently received Canadian Grain Commission Grain Dealer license, I am pretty enthusiastic about the future of the marketing streams at Input. This quite simply creates an opportunity to make all 50,000 canola farmers in Canada as the clients of Input, not every farmer needs a capital stream, but every farmer certainly wants to sell their canola for more money. And that’s what our marketing streams offer.

The addressable market for marketing streams is at least 5x larger than the addressable market for capital streams. An early indicator of how this opportunity is the fact that Input was able to sign 190 marketing streams in just the first half of the calendar year. That’s more marketing streams in the first 6 months that all of our capital streams combined over the past 5 years since the company started. So, marketing streams, they require less capital. They have higher returns with less risk to Input and they help every farmer improve their bottom line. The business proposition is simple. Because of our size, we can help you get more for you at canola. Most of the marketing streams completed so far are small. Many are just one semi-low per year for 5 years. Just to size that for you, the average 5,000 acre farm out there would have 30 to 40 semi-lows of canola from an annual crop, but this is – but these small contracts that we are doing right now are by design.

Our land and expand strategy allows farmers to drive small marketing stream and experience the benefits before deciding to make a larger commitment into the canola marketing program. As a result in the short-term, these early marketing streams represent significant low hanging fruit for fresh capital deployment opportunities later this winter. But very importantly, in the longer term, marketing streams offer an opportunity to aggregate very significant canola volumes via multiyear contracts. This turns Input into a strategic player in the Western Canadian canola market, the top canola production in exporting region in the world.

I just want to emphasize this has the makings of becoming a very important strategic part of Input’s plan going forward. Another advantage of marketing streams are that they are more salable than capital streams on a year-round basis. Typically, capital streams we would sell intensely over a 6-month period, marketing streams can be sold probably over a 9-month period, maybe even as many as 12, but certainly over a 9-month period leading to greater activity in the summer months than previously experienced in other years. This is borne up with a number of marketing streams we entered into in Q3. So, Q4 will still be a slow quarter for us with farmers on the tractor. So, a bit of a look ahead to 2017 harvest has begun in a few areas in Western Canada and the fact that farmers are busy in the fields has always made the fourth quarter the slowest period for capital deployment and interaction with farmers.

Based on capital deployment for the fiscal year-to-date, the final total for 2017 is likely to end up around 40 million. This is less than our goal of 50 million, but certainly better than last year’s 25 million. However, due to differences in rates of return on marketing streams versus capital streams, this will have a smaller impact in 2018 then if all the deployment had been in the capital streams alone. Simple way to look at this is that $1 million of marketing streams is equipment to roughly 1.5 million of capital streams. This is also the time of the year when Input is busy putting finishing touches on our canola sales program. Crop is starting to roll in pretty soon. Canola prices have been strong due to concerns about the soybean crop in the U.S. and reports of dryness in some areas of the Canadian prairies, focused largely on the southwest part of Saskatchewan. I don’t anticipate any material impact on our anticipated canola sales as a result of drought in this area. Generally, the affected area is an area of lower canola production due to climate and solid conditions, so we have less portfolio exposure in that area than we do in the heart of canola production, where crop conditions are still reported to be pretty good. I am going to stop repair and turn it over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Anoop Prihar from GMP Securities. Your line is open.

Anoop Prihar

Good morning. Just a couple of questions on some of the details on the quarter. First of all of the total tons that you guys sold almost 90% of it fell into the category of net settlement tons, which I understand to mean that you didn’t receive crop payment, you received some other form of payment for that. So, why is that number so disproportionately high?

Brad Farquhar

That’s likely to happen in – more likely to happen in the Q3 quarter when the farmer gets crop insurance settlements and because crop insurance is usually one of the drivers of those net settlements. Input is the first paid on a crop insurance payout and in this last year crop insurance payouts in many areas were delayed because a lot of crowd – a lot of crop remained out in the field until spring and the payment settlement can’t take place until the farmer has actually gone out and combine the crop regardless of its quality or yield. And so that pushed those net settlements into this period where we would have normally if harvest had been completed on-time last fall we would have normally expected that to be sooner.

Anoop Prihar

So the bulk of that was crop – sorry insurance payouts?

Brad Farquhar

Yes.

Anoop Prihar

Okay. And then you also indicated in the MD&A that’s subsequent to the end of the quarter there was additional legacy streams that need to be restructured, so I guess my question here is my understanding was that for the most part we had cleaned up these issues 2 years ago, so why has this have such a long tail to it?

Brad Farquhar

Well, we have been working on our restructuring contracts since those event 2 years ago. And these are the ones that were at this stage. We wanted to bring them down to that 10 bushel per acre norm for our capital streams and it just takes time to work through those and get to the to the endpoint. Doug?

Doug Emsley

The other thing I would add is just Anoop, the length of time that its taking is not our favorite thing, but these are the right way to resolve many of these contracts in a way that’s good for the farmer and good for us and make sure that we get our money back. With specific reference to the three terminated contracts going back we had a plan to have those done and cleaned up in about 2 years. We are coming up on sort of 2 years at the end of this calendar year. One of them as you know is cleaned up, the other two we are anticipating that those are hopefully going to be cleaned up here by the end of the year as well.

Anoop Prihar

Alright, okay, Thank you.

Doug Emsley

It’s never as quick as we think, although we anticipate. We took the longer view especially with the three terminated contracts. The others are not in that category. The three terminated contracts are ones that we anticipated would take the full stretch of the 2 year period. One gets settled early, the other two are coming up as just, thanks to our friends in the legal community it just takes time.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning there. I have a question regarding the marketing stream strategy, speaking of the marketing stream, so we should think of like the business model more towards the trading revenue or deployment streaming revenue, I was wondering if you can give anymore color on that and based on this strategy is more a function of the price of the canola contract or the volume of the contract that you get? Thanks.

Brad Farquhar

I am sure it’s Brad Farquhar here, it can be easy to confuse the marketing stream less the trading volumes of the past, but it’s not that similar to that. It’s much more like a capital stream. We make a multi-year – we sign a multi-year contract with the farmer. They commit a specific number of tons and we make an upfront payment based on various metrics. And then we make a crop payment which is the payment that we make on delivery of the crop. The difference between a capital stream and a marketing stream is that you have a small upfront payment on the marketing stream and a larger one for our capital stream. Then conversely you have a large crop payment on the marketing stream and a smaller crop payment on a capital stream. And on the marketing stream because the crop payment is larger, we also do them as a percentage of the final selling price. So this aligns the interest of the farmer at Input in achieving the best possible price. Now that when you look at the reason why a farmer would do one or the other, a farmer will do a marketing stream, because they want to access Input Capital size and ability to better market canola and they will do a capital stream if they have a working capital need that they are trying to solve. What we found in a significant number of cases is both are appealing to farmers and they will do a little bit of each. And so they can get the working capital solution, they are looking for it, but also participate in our marketing program.

Doug Emsley

One thing I would add to that, Brad has covered it pretty good is, is this really quite simply the marketing streams leverage our size. We get a better price, because we are big in the market and we get a better price than the average farmer, the average cash price that a farmer can achieve in the marketplace. So, that has been a good thing and is a benefit of the size of the company. And so we are leveraging that. Now, the other thing that I will throw into the mix here is that the strategy is all of what we have described. But in addition to that, marketing streams are very easy to sell. They are very simple. Some would argue that a capital stream is a more complex discussion, a more complicated discussion. Probably with our marketing folks, it takes a couple of three visits to secure a capital stream. You can do a marketing stream over the phone. It’s a very, very intuitive deal that farmers typically have no difficulty understanding and that everybody has a need for everybody is interested in getting a better price for the canola versus the capital stream, where the discussion is more about your needs from a working capital standpoint and getting into the weeds on that kind of a discussion. So, it’s very easy to market and that’s a good thing especially when we can start off small and leverage, we can mine our existing client base on a go forward basis, but it does simply leverage the fact that we sell 70,000 to 80,000 to 90,000 tons of canola a year and we get better prices than the average farmer. So, they can take on that with us.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Westley Nixon from National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

Westley Nixon

Good morning.

Doug Emsley

Good morning, Westley.

Brad Farquhar

Good morning.

Westley Nixon

So stepping back a little bit here based on historical capital deployment and the projected $40 million spending in this fiscal year, we are kind of looking at $200 million of total capital deployed since 2013. The way we see it is kind of in these investments generating somewhere in the range of $20 million to $25 million of cash flow in fiscal 2018 which is of course up over 2017. This sort of implies leading on the balance sheet a little bit in the coming years. Is that sort of how you are thinking about it?

Brad Farquhar

Did I hear you say, Westley that you anticipate our revenue is going to be $25 million this upcoming year.

Westley Nixon

No, sorry, I was referencing cash flow, operating cash flow.

Doug Emsley

Wes, can you just repeat the last part of the question. It sounds like you talked about weaning on the balance sheet, can you clarify that point?

Westley Nixon

Sure, sure. I mean, just in terms of relative to the investments that have been made historically and looking out, we are seeing operating cash flow of between $20 million and $25 million in 2018 and I am just sort of curious how that sort of stacked up against your expectations?

Brad Farquhar

Okay. So, you are asking about your number and how that compares with our number. Well, we don’t try to give guidance on where we think cash flow is going to be. We will once the fiscal year starts provide some data as to how many tons we expect to sell. And if you look in our deck quarter presentation we do keep up-to-date there. Our portfolio weighted average crop payment and portfolio weighted average upfront payment so that you can run out the economics and come to your own assumptions or projections about where our cash flow will be.

Westley Nixon

Okay, fair enough. Just a quick follow-up then the marketing streams really interesting to me and I am curious how do you think about potentially expanding on the physical asset side in terms of bulk handling and distribution capabilities?

Doug Emsley

Yes, I mean that’s a great question. And it’s one that sometimes at the end of the day we sit around and we think about it and we wonder how it would be wonderful to potentially have elevators and trains and trucking companies, but then we pinch ourselves and we say no, we are in the aggregation of the canola. We are canola buyers. We are not in the asset business. We are not interested in being in the asset business. And we are a virtual grain aggregator and a virtual grain company and we buy and sell canola. We have no interest in sort of getting into the asset side. And there is lots of investment in that business that is expert and is satisfied with the returns that they make on those on most businesses in the ag sector, it would not be something that we would be interested pursuing.

Westley Nixon

Okay, that’s interesting. And one last one for me, in terms of the marketing streams again, I mean so it’s looking like it’s a lower upfront payment which – that’s left of balance sheet requirement on your part, but would you expect a bit of an offset on the working capital side just as you aggregate these canola reserves, should we be thinking about working capital a little bit differently going forward as marketing streams take a bigger share of the portfolio?

Brad Farquhar

Well, there is potential if marketing streams do to take a bigger share and they are less capital intensive. For us to – I mean there is potential for us to use our balance sheet a little bit differently. It’s too far in the future and speculative for me. What we do like is the capital light nature of our marketing streams and how it helps us aggregate larger and larger volumes, which then helps us even further flex our marketing prowess by the fact that we have larger and larger volumes. And so we think that gives us sort of a compounding effect of in our growth and in the value proposition that we offer to farmers by marketing canola with Input rather than on their own.

Doug Emsley

One thing that I would add to that – one thing you will see of course is, you are going to see higher top line. I mean when we do marketing streams and those revenues run through our statements, you are going to see a larger revenue number, but of course we have a much higher crop payment with marketing streams. So I mean on the one hand you can get excited about the higher revenue side of things, but really it’s reflective of marketing streams that money will be flowing through our statements. And that to me from a business standpoint is interesting and nice. It doesn’t really mean much or less, we are making money. These will be profitable. There will be a will be a larger revenue lines. But one thing from a business standpoint that that does for us, the more revenue flowing through us – to the farmer is that we have through that process the rate of set off in order to have our bill paid. So, when we do a deal with the farmer and we buy his marketing ton or the tons through a marketing stream money flows to us and then we pay him a crop payment. We net off our payment through that process and that’s a good business practice from our standpoint in order to make sure that we get paid. As we look at our business and we look at how we can continually think about de-risking the portfolio whether its legacy contracts and restructuring and I mean this is a business where you kind of constantly have to be mindful of making sure that you get your cash and so we think about that when we structure our contracts. Marketing streams will be good in that respect and that the money flows through this that’s a big deal. But at the end of the day of most importantly we get the rate is set off in order to get our bill paid.

Westley Nixon

That’s great color. Thanks a lot for your time.

Operator

There are no further questions. At this time, Mr. Doug Emsley, CEO, I will turn the call back over to you.

Doug Emsley

This is the time at which I would normally brief analysts on a number of things including the prospects for the writers, but I am going to just sort of bask in the glow of our latest win and say thanks everybody for joining us today and go writers.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

