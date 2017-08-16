China Auto Logistics' (CALI) CEO Tong Shiping on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:CALI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 15, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Ken Donenfeld – DGI Investor Relations

Tong Shiping – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Lawrence Wang – Member of the Financial Team

Analysts

Good day and welcome to the China Auto Logistics Second Quarter Investor Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

Ken Donenfeld

Thank you and good morning to all of you. Your interest in China Auto Logistics is greatly appreciated. On the conference call today, I will be reading remarks by Mr. Tong Shiping, Chairman and CEO of the company; and we'll be joined on the call by various members of the company management. This includes Ms. Weihong Cheng, Senior VP and Director of the Company; Ms. Xinwei Wang, the CFO; Yang Feng, Financial Controller; Mr. Lawrence Wang, a Member of the Financial Team; and Dr. Cheng Peng, Corporate Secretary.

I will begin the presentation and Lawrence will then walk you through the numbers. Afterwards we'll have the Q&A period, so we can answer any questions. I will first read the required disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. This conference call may contain in addition to historical information; forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws regarding China Auto Logistics Inc. Except for our historical information contained in our comments, the statements we make are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, product demand, market competition, and risks inherent in our operations. These and other risks are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Okay. I will proceed with Mr. Tong's comments.

Tong Shiping

Good morning and thank you for joining us in this forum on the phone and on the internet. I will begin with a brief update on our second quarter of 2017 and Lawrence will follow with a brief review of our financials. We will then open it up to your questions. Please note that throughout each quarter, we are available to speak with you. If you call Ken Donenfeld, our IR in New York, the exception to this is a period following the end of the quarter until such time as we announced our results for the period.

Let me say that in order to understand our results thus far in 2017 requires some understanding of key events in the prior year, even though this may be a bit repetitive to those of you who have followed us. In short, as I have previously described it, 2016 was something of a tumultuous year for CALI. Our business focuses entirely on China’s domestic market, which as you may know moved into a slower phase after a long string of year-over-year double-digit gains. The year 2016 also is marked by a series of devaluations of the Yuan versus the Dollar, actually beginning in August of 2015. In these conditions, we also experienced increased competition in our low margin luxury imported auto sales business as well as in our higher margin auto-related financing services.

Major consequence of these and other issues, especially the high cost to us of financing Zhonghe acquisition we had made, put us in a weakened financial position. And so, in June of 2016, we took the decision to sell Zhonghe, which put us in a much better financial situation, specifically we have reduced our interest expense significantly, eliminated to large remaining payables related to the acquisition, improved our cash position and not least of all went from a positive working capital position to a positive position.

There were three significant – three other significant occurrences in 2016. One very positive one was the initial implementation of a new government program aimed at reducing costs to consumers of imported automobiles. This new parallel imported vehicle scheme has created a more level playing field amongst so called official authorized auto dealers and independent dealers in the so called 'gray market by CALI. In brief, we are able to retain several advantages under this scheme such as being able to provide customers with some difficult to obtain models and making new luxury models available to customers more quickly.

New advantages under this scheme include normalized insurance and registration requirements for grey market customers. Against this positive development, at the end of 2016, the government announced the new 10% tax for purchases of so called super luxury imported vehicles. Unfortunately, these typically are the vehicles on which we have been able to generate our highest margins.

Our third development in 2016 was a big shift in buying patterns of our auto dealer customers owing to in our view that currency swings I referred to. In our first quarter of this year, we had unfavorable sale comparisons, which we believe reflected the strong buying that occurred in the first quarter of 2016 where we believe our customer stockpiled inventory in anticipation of currency induced price increases.

This – the effect in our second quarter this year was the opposite as our sales were up versus a weak second quarter in 2016 when customer unloaded excess inventory. And so looking at our second quarter results this year tempered somewhat by the situation I just described, we were quite pleased with the roughly 48% jump in our auto sales, which comprised more than 99% of our net revenues.

At the same time, our already low margins clearly were negatively affected by the new 10% super luxury tax on purchases of the highest-end imports. While we saw our sales volume grow substantially we also saw a decline in the average sales price of our vehicles as many high-end buyers pulled back.

During the quarter as anticipated, we also saw a further decline in our higher margin Financing Services fee income reflecting the growing competition in this business. Going forward we remain acutely aware that our very slim profit margin is an essential issue we have to tackle.

But we believe it is also essential that we maintain and expand our leadership position in the industry, which we think will better enable us if possible to develop or acquire higher margin auto related businesses. We also believe that as the Chinese economy continues to improve, we will see the number of high-end buyers also grow and more will be willing to loosen their purse strings despite the higher costs.

Okay, I will leave things there for the moment and after Lawrence walks you through the financial highlights, I’ll try to answer any questions you may have. Lawrence?

Lawrence Wang

Okay Tong thank you. By now I trust most of you have read through yesterday’s filings and press release. For those who haven’t here is a quick run down of the highlights. The highlights of the quarter, as Mr. Tong noted was the sharp increase in year-over-year revenues. This came as auto sales, which comprised more than 99% of revenues rebounded strongly from a relatively weak second quarter in 2016.

Specifically, in the quarter ended June 30, 2017 revenues were approximately $139 million, up approximately 48% from year earlier, approximately $94 million. While the Company reported a loss in the 2017 second quarter from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of just over $342,000 or a loss of $0.08 per share. This was an improvement over the 2016 second quarter loss from continuing operations of approximately $478,000, a loss of $0.12 per share.

This should be noted that reflecting the sale of Zhonghe 2016, second quarter results includes earnings from discontinued operations of about $5.66 million or $1.14 per share. Mr. Tong pointed to the impact of the new 10% super luxury tax on our results in the quarter, what we saw occurred was that the large year-over-year increase in the sales volume explained by Mr. Tong also was accompanied by a decline in our average unit selling price.

So, while the number of vehicles, we sold increased 54% to 1,398 units from 905 units a year earlier. The average unit selling price in the 2017 second quarter decreased to $99,000 from $103,000 at year earlier. The net effect was a further narrowing of our already low profit margin in this business. We also got less help in the 2017, second quarter from our Financing Services business, which has been in the past a higher margin contributor to our bottom line.

As competitions in this business continues to grow, revenue from the Financing Services declined 16.7% in the 2017 second quarter to just over $861,000 from about $1.03 million a year earlier. Most reflective of the competitive situation was the approximately 37.7% year-over-year decline in the fee income from the financing services in the 2017 second quarter. This should be added in this regard that the Company has had no difficulties in assessing the credit lines and the bank loan facilities supporting this business.

That said anticipate any such difficulties over the near term. The aggregate credit lines as of August 10, 2017 were $136 million. Looking at the first six months of the year ended June 30, 2017, the net revenues from continuing – the net revenues from continuing operations was up 7.97%, to approximately $249 million, approximately $231 million in the year earlier comparable period.

We also reported a loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders in 2017 first six months of approximately $477,000, or loss of $0.12 per share. Of note, this was an improvement over the loss of approximately $665,000, or $0.16 loss per share a year earlier. As we have discussed, a key factor in the 2017 first half losses was the weak gross margin, which declined to 0.4% from 0.69% a year earlier. One of the factors in narrowing the loss year-over-year was the sharp decline in interest expense over this timeframe from roughly $1.1 million to $430,000.

Importantly, the Company was again able to report positive working capital at the end of 2017 second quarter of approximately $23.63 million, which was roughly even with the working capital at year end of 2016, reflecting the continuing operating losses, accumulated deficit and negative cash flow, however, the Notes to the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the second quarter of 2017 and the first six months of 2017, included a going concern payroll.

Okay, I will briefly turn the microphone back to Ken now before we open up the floor to your questions. Ken?

Ken Donenfeld

Thanks very much Lawrence. Mr. Tom asked that I please thank all shareholders in the audience for their continued support. He wishes to reassure them as well of a continuation of management’s best efforts to improve bottom line results as we see what we believe will be on further strengthening in the economy barring any unusual events.

We’ll happy now to answer any questions you may have. I also have a few questions that were e-mailed to me or sent by various investors. So I’ll ask the operator to please organize this for us. Operator, could you please open up the Q&A with instructions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

Operator, yes while we are waiting for anyone to ask questions, as I have a few myself that people have called in. So perhaps I can begin with this one, what are doing to leverage your core business with complimentary’s higher margin businesses? And that’s the question I got from a few people. Lawrence or Tong?

Tong Shiping

[Foreign Language]

Lawrence Wang

So Ken besides the core business that the sale of luxury cars, we are doing three main things, one is the financial business we’ve been doing for in all times at higher margins. But we don’t see the large potential revenues, and we also developing a product for – product focus on the parallel importing policy of China, which is now already experimented in different areas in China and potentially walking on the – and also walking on the product of sales through the internet. We are developing a product is a platform to process through internet but it’s not – in the experimental stage is not in [indiscernible].

Tong Shiping

Okay.

Unidentified Analyst



Tong Shiping



Unidentified Analyst



Tong Shiping



Unidentified Analyst



Tong Shiping



Unidentified Analyst



Lawrence Wang

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst



Lawrence Wang



Unidentified Analyst



Lawrence Wang

Ken, did I answer your question?

Ken Donenfeld

Yes, could you pick up…

Tong Shiping

Well, listen I'm sorry, its just – I can't hear you perhaps Ken you can repeat what was just said more clearly. And let me go on to the next question and then get back to me okay because it's related.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay.

Tong Shiping

The question is are you looking at any acquisitions or joint ventures and generally speaking why is this attempt to add higher margin businesses moving and what appears to be a slow pace?

Lawrence Wang

[Foreign Language]

Tong Shiping

[Foreign Language]

Lawrence Wang

[Foreign Language]

Tong Shiping

[Foreign Language]

Lawrence Wang

Okay, we are in the process of discussion about possible acquisitions. We are looking for more mature opportunities to do that. And that is possible for now, yes.

Tong Shiping

What did you say, you are looking at – I didn’t get that.

Lawrence Wang

I’m sorry, we are looking at the opportunities of possible acquisitions in the market, it isn’t mature.

Tong Shiping

Operator, are there any other questions before I continue.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay, thank you. Well, I have a few here. I have been asked by a few people when – how and when do you expect to see a rebound in sales of higher margin, high end luxury vehicles that were affected by the super luxury task.

Tong Shiping

[Foreign Language]

Lawrence Wang

[Foreign Language]

Tong Shiping

Okay. So we’re used to sell a lot of our luxury cars to the different local distributors. But in order to increase our margins, we started selling those cars to retailers. So we started finance through the retailer selling ways. That’s what we’re working – have been working on for a long time there.

Ken Donenfeld

Just to clarify. You’re starting to sell into what was that?

Tong Shiping

Retailers. Retails. So we’re selling to the customer directly. So we increase our margin instead of selling to the distributors.

Ken Donenfeld

I see. So…

Lawrence Wang

So that is one way to try to find ways to offset the high margin super luxury autos that we lost because of the tax. So we’re trying to look for selling more to the direct consumers, which we can generate a little bit higher margin.

Ken Donenfeld

So that’s for all of the vehicles, not just the high end ones.

Lawrence Wang

Because that we kind of like lost a lot of sales for the high-end luxury auto sales because of the tax, the reason additional 10% tax imposed by the government. So, I mean, we’re trying to sell more and more – at least we’re trying – airports to sell directly to the consumers, which we can charge a little bit more instead of selling to the distributors. So when we sell a lot to – a bit lot to the distributors, the margin tend to be a lot lower than selling individual to the consumers.

Ken Donenfeld

Of course. Okay. Do you have showrooms or how are you going about those retail sales?

Tong Shiping

Go ahead, Lawrence. No worry.

Lawrence Wang

I mean, we do have showroom. I mean, we have sales – we have our sales team, we have showrooms, I mean, we just – in the past we focus our efforts on selling to the distributors. But because of this super luxury auto tax that's being imposed last year, so we’re focusing more on selling directly to the consumers, which hopefully will increase our gross margin.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay. Very good. Okay, now as you can imagine we got a few questions on the issue of what may be growing potential for friction on trade between the U.S. and China. And so the question generally to sum them all up is what do you see ahead and do you see CALI – or how might CALI be affected?

Tong Shiping

Well, U.S. is definitely one of our biggest resources to luxury car imports. But we did have many high-end resources, different countries from Europe, from Canada, and we’ve been doing this for a long time. So before this all happened we want to lower our risk of importing cars. So we have been doing this for a long time.

Ken Donenfeld

You lowered your risk by…

Tong Shiping

By finding different resources other than only one country.

Ken Donenfeld

I see. Okay. All right. And then I guess the other general question is what is your outlook for China's economy? Do you see continuing improvement or…

Tong Shiping

[Foreign Language]

Lawrence Wang

[Foreign Language]

Tong Shiping

[Foreign Language]

Lawrence Wang

[Foreign Language]

Tong Shiping

[Foreign Language]

Lawrence Wang

[Foreign Language]

Tong Shiping

The first two quarters looks good. But we don’t expect it as good even in the next two quarters for Chinese economy.

Ken Donenfeld

Don’t expect, I’m sorry.

Tong Shiping

We don’t expect it as good for the next two quarters.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay. Operator, do you have any more questions?

Ken Donenfeld

Okay. All right. Well, I think I've covered the main questions that I've received. And so that I will close off the Q&A period here. Bear with me, I’m just double checking to see if I missed anything, I guess not.

Okay. Operator, we’re prepared now to conclude the conference call for today. We'd like to thank all of you who've listened in or participated in the conference. And again, welcome any further questions you may have at any time. Operator, we’ll sign off now.

